EMERALD PACKAGING APPOINTS PALLAVI JOYAPPA TO PRESIDENT

·3 min read

UNION CITY, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Packaging, the #1 produce flexible plastic packaging company in the U.S., has announced the promotion of Pallavi Joyappa to President. Joyappa has been a critical member of the Emerald Packaging team for 17 years and an integral part of its growth. She has served the company in multiple capacities including, Process Control Engineer, Director of Operations, and most recently as Chief Operating Officer.

As COO, Joyappa focused on Emerald's strategic initiatives including new product development as well as optimizing its manufacturing processes. More recently she has helped oversee finance, marketing, and sustainability.

"Pallavi has stepped up as a leader, spearheading efforts that have allowed Emerald to navigate successfully through challenging economic times and has ultimately helped the company sustain profitability," said Kevin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, Emerald Packaging. "Thanks to Pallavi, we have successfully fended off price increases, streamlined the business and gained rebates from suppliers, which helped our bottom line. She has played a critical role in our success, and her appointment as President is a natural extension of the work she has performed for the last couple of years. It's acknowledging a fact."

Joyappa, a native of Bangalore, India, and an engineer by training, has excelled in every role she has played at Emerald. Upon joining the company, she created the company's first quality program and introduced lean manufacturing. As Director of Operations she pushed increases in productivity and revolutionized the company's safety program, cutting injuries to less than a handful annually.  She drove initiatives that lead Emerald to win California Green Business certification. As COO her responsibilities have increased, and success has followed her, especially over the last three years, when the company had to cope with rising demand, Covid limitations, and then inflation.  "We wouldn't have managed this period without her," says Kelly.

"Emerald Packaging prides itself on delivering the best quality and service in the flexible packaging industry. Assuming the role of President at a company like this is a privilege for me," said Joyappa. "I can't think of a more exciting time to be a part of this fast-growing industry and look forward to advancing on solutions that strengthen our industry leadership place and meet today's needs of our customers. I can't thank Kevin enough for the honor and opportunity."  Joyappa works directly with Kelly.

Emerald packaging has been reinventing packaging for 60 years and is the largest plastic produce packaging manufacturer in the U.S. The company specializes in fresh produce and bagged salads for many of today's leading food companies nationwide.

For more information on Emerald Packaging, please visit www.empack.com.

Emerald Packaging
Since 1963, Emerald Packaging has delivered the finest quality and service in the flexible packaging industry. Today, it's the largest independent flexible packaging manufacturer in the U.S. with industry leading customers such as Taylor Farms, Fresh Express, Organic Girl, Dole Fresh, Snow Crest, American Licorice Company, and Vegetable Growers Supply. Emerald Packaging is committed to sustainability and is creating the packaging of tomorrow by engineering new films including bio-based products.

