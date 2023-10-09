Emerald Resources (ASX:EMR) pulls back 6.7% this week, but still delivers shareholders fantastic 50% CAGR over 5 years

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Just think about the savvy investors who held Emerald Resources NL (ASX:EMR) shares for the last five years, while they gained 664%. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. It's also good to see the share price up 12% over the last quarter. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

In light of the stock dropping 6.7% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, Emerald Resources moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on Emerald Resources' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Emerald Resources has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 114% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 50%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Before forming an opinion on Emerald Resources you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

