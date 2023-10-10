Advertisement
Emeren completes grid connection of solar energy storage project in China

Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Solar project developer Emeren Group said on Tuesday it has completed the grid connection of its inaugural solar storage project last month in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China.

The project has a capacity of 1.2 megawatt hour (MWh) and is backed by a private long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with a local off-taker.

China's installed solar capacity will double to 1,000 gigawatts (GW) by the end of 2026 as the world's second-largest economy continues to ramp up investment in renewables, energy research firm Rystad Energy wrote in a note published last month.

"We currently have a portfolio of projects in the planning and execution phases in China, including several commercial and industrial (C&I) sized storage projects that are currently under construction," Yumin Liu, CEO of Emeren Group, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

