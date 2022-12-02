EMERGE Announces Termination of Investor Relations Agreement, Stock Option Grant, and Update on Issuance of Shares for Services

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a diversified acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands, announces that the Company has ended its engagement with LodeRock Advisors Inc. effective December 2022 for strategic investor relations and capital markets communication services.

The Company also granted incentive stock options ("Options) to certain officers and employees of one of the Company's subsidiaries to acquire an aggregate of 350,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, in accordance with the Company's fixed equity incentive plan.

The Options were granted at an exercise price of $0.10. The Options will vest in equal semi-annual instalments over the next four years and expire five years from the date of grant.

The Option grants are governed by the terms of the Company's fixed equity incentive plan approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting on June 28, 2022 and are subject to the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also issued 150,000 Common Shares at a deemed price per Common Share equal to $0.20 pursuant to the shares for services agreement previously announced on March 11, 2022.

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a diversified acquirer and operator of profitable niche e-commerce brands. Our subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide our members with access to pet products, premium meat, outdoor gear, golf, and other curated experiences. Our portfolio houses various online destinations including WholesalePet.com, trulocal.ca, BattlBox.com, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, CarnivoreClub.co, WagJag.com, BeRightBack.ca, and Wanlow.com. EMERGE was named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by Globe and Mail in 2022 (and 2020), and one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50 in 2020.To learn more about EMERGE, visit https://www.emerge-brands.com/

