U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,310.48
    +13.34 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,161.47
    +249.03 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,116.31
    -11.74 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,021.13
    -0.21 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.97
    -2.44 (-2.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -9.90 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    20.06
    -0.21 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0171
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    +0.0490 (+1.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2080
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4170
    +1.1450 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,859.07
    -391.09 (-1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    568.41
    -3.51 (-0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

Emerge Career's tech-forward job training lets incarcerated folks hit the road on release

Devin Coldewey
·5 min read

Reentering society after years in prison is difficult for many reasons, among which perhaps the most prosaic is simply that it's hard to get a job — and what training and transition programs exist are far from sufficient. Emerge Career hopes to change that with an improved in-facility training curriculum that prepares the soon-to-be-formerly-incarcerated for an in-demand job using a more modern method.

The startup, itself about to emerge from Y Combinator's latest batch, was founded by two people who had been working on improving another shortcoming of the prison system: video calls. Ameelio, which I covered back in 2020, replaced aging proprietary video calling systems in prisons with ones based on a modern open-source stack, saving money and making the whole operation simpler and better for everyone involved.

"Having spent the last three years developing tech for prisons, we got a feel for the major challenges that are facing people post-release, particularly job and employment stuff," said Uzoma Orchingwa, co-founder of Ameelio and Emerge Career with his colleague Gabe Saruhashi. "Reentry and in-prison education is left up to very small and underfunded organizations, and workforce training post release relies on typical brick and mortar schools, which obviously limits their reach and ability to scale."

Prison calling systems attracted complaints from regulators and activists because they are exploitative and unethically run, but in this case it's more like even people the best intentions were facing an uphill battle against entrenched methods and red tape.

"So we felt the need to start a separate entity for upskilling formerly incarcerated people, and using government money to do it," Orchingwa continued.

To be clear, though, this isn't some new drain on state budgets.

"There's already money for training, but it's under-utilized," explained Saruhashi. "With one state agency we're working with, they had money allocated but not enough training providers."

These providers tend to be local vocational schools and community colleges with very limited resources. While they can provide some training, they aren't versed in the prison and post-release ecosystem, which involves more bureaucracy and personal restrictions than the schools tend to be capable of handling.

Ameelio has helped prison systems upgrade the standard of technology for inmates with its managed tablets and video calling, and some of that same tech is being leveraged here.

Ameelio’s free video calling service for inmates goes live at first facilities

"We built an online-offline system, recognizing folks won't always have access to the internet. All the work can be done offline, and when they're online they can sync up — it's similar to Coursera," Orchingwa said. "We have an instructor who can support students virtually using the communication system; we work closely with the Ameelio system as well, to have office hours and support students' needs."

Once out, they can finish up the class using a mobile app that works in all the same ways. (They pointed out that the under-employed like the possibility of doing a bit of job training between gigs.)

Emerge Career's founders (Gabe Saruhashi, far left, and Uzoma Orchingwa, far right) flank some of the first graduates from the program.

Saruhashi noted that the team's experience working as a vendor for corrections means they understand the environment in which their system will be used, like security limitations and on-site procedures. There are also ways of getting the required paperwork, identification, and other personal and professional documents that are a logistical challenge unlikely to be taken on by a small local trade school.

The first training program Emerge has been making available is a commercial trucking license. The trucking industry is approaching crisis with a shrinking population of workers and difficulty attracting new ones. The pay is good and the work is steady — perfect for someone trying to get back on their feet. Some prisons even have the simulators or trucks necessary for the hands-on part of the training. And demand for drivers is high enough that employers won't bat an eye at the prospect of hiring a formerly incarcerated person.

Here's Trevon talking about how it went for him:

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fHMgnDkxo4?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Anyone who's worked with folks coming out of prison (I did, years ago) will have seen how much pressure is put on them, yet at the same time how much opportunity is denied to them. Someone like Trevon is living testament that a little help goes a long way, not just for him individually but for the community and government, which he will now support rather than be supported by.

It attracted the attention of legislators, who are always on the lookout for ways to add jobs (check), reduce recidivism (check), and tie budget line items to tangible results (check).

"The transportation commissioner was actively looking for ways to get more people into the profession. So he gave money to the DMV to come to the prison and proctor tests, then post-release they go straight to our trucking partners," Orchingwa said.

Not that the business needs friends in high places to get things done — but someone in charge generally does have to notice in order to allocate the money to Emerge as a state vendor. If the model works, it benefits everyone. The company has signed over $2 million in LOIs and contracts starting in Connecticut, and is in talks with three other states.

"There's actually a surplus of funds, and regardless of your values or political leaning everyone sees a major need for this; there's a trucking shortage and a lot of folks are struggling and unemployed," he added.

After showing their system works with trucking, the company plans to expand into manufacturing, healthcare, and other industries where there are serious labor shortages. The obvious possibility of coding-based professions is on their radar, but the competitive job market in tech right now makes it more likely someone will face a 4-6 month application and interview process, not something a recently released person can afford. "Our people need jobs right away," said Orchingwa.

Emerge Career is organized as a public benefit corporation, and is looking for like-minded investors as it finishes up its stint at Y Combinator.

Recommended Stories

  • Follow These 5 Principles To Build A Thriving And Sustainable Business

    By Erin Chan Ding

  • How to find a higher paying job

    If you're considering changing jobs or simply looking for a pay bump, there are some simple ways to get started.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon rips remote work and Zoom as ‘management by Hollywood Squares’ and says returning to the office will aid diversity

    The Wall Street CEO used the dated reference in a call with wealthy clients last week.

  • Is This Competitor Coming for MercadoLibre Stock?

    The reopening headwind affected every company in the e-commerce industry, including MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI). MercadoLibre has been an e-commerce powerhouse. MercadoLibre's success is remarkable since even the e-commerce juggernaut Amazon -- despite its success in many regions, including North America and Europe -- couldn't match its smaller peer in Latin America.

  • IRS's RMD Rule Change Could Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable

    The Internal Revenue Service has proposed rule changes that could significantly impact how beneficiaries will manage inherited retirement accounts. The proposed regulations, which were published last month, caught some in the financial services industry by surprise, as they offer a … Continue reading → The post The IRS May Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable With This RMD Rule Change appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Philips parts ways with CEO in midst of massive recall

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips Chief Executive Frans van Houten will leave the company in October, the Dutch health technology firm said on Tuesday, after a key product recall cut its market value by more than half over the past year. Philips said Van Houten would be replaced on Oct. 15 by Roy Jakobs, head of the company's Connected Care businesses. Van Houten's third term as CEO had been due to end in April.

  • All the reasons a dozen eggs now costs up to 38% more than one year ago

    Why are eggs so expensive now? The average price of a dozen large, Grade A eggs was $2.94 in July, up 38% from the same period last year at $1.64, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The price of eggs has been trending upward since the beginning of 2022, and egg experts said an avian influenza outbreak that has severely limited the supply of eggs was the leading cause of high prices.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery stock falls amid job cuts

    Yahoo Finance Live host Seana Smith peeks at Warner Bros. Discovery stock following reported job cuts and the production companies' transition into its merger.

  • Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy

    America's tech giants are taking a modern-day crash course in India's ancient caste system, with Apple emerging as an early leader in policies to rid Silicon Valley of a rigid hierarchy that's segregated Indians for generations. Apple, the world's biggest listed company, updated its general employee conduct policy about two years ago to explicitly prohibit discrimination on the basis of caste, which it added alongside existing categories such as race, religion, gender, age and ancestry. The inclusion of the new category, which hasn't been previously reported, goes beyond U.S. discrimination laws, which do not explicitly ban casteism.

  • Chipmakers’ Pandemic Boom Turns to Bust as Recession Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Even in an industry famous for its roller-coaster cycles, chipmakers are bracing for a particularly severe shift in coming months, when a record-setting sales surge is threatening to give way to the worst decline in a decade or more.The semiconductor market enjoyed a massive run-up in orders during the pandemic, sending sales and stock prices to new highs and triggering a global scramble to find enough supplies. There was hope in some circles that the boom could be sustained for s

  • Apple's $30 million settlement over employee bag checks gets court approval

    A federal judge in California has signed off on Apple Inc.'s $30.5 million settlement in a nearly decade-old lawsuit claiming the company shortchanged 15,000 retail workers by not paying them for time spent in security checks after their shifts. U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco approved the settlement in the 2013 class action on Saturday. The California Supreme Court in 2020 used the case to rule that state law requires employees to be paid when they go through mandatory security screenings.

  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

    Today is shaping up negative for Ballard Power Systems Inc. ( TSE:BLDP ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • U.S. hits the EV accelerator to cut Chinese metals ties: Andy Home

    The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes the "largest investment ever in combating the existential crisis of climate change", according to President Joe Biden, who will sign the bill into law later on Tuesday. Around $369 billion of federal funds will flow into climate change and energy security, boosting domestic capacity to produce wind turbines, solar panels and electric vehicles. However, the green investment comes with a metallic sting in the tail.

  • Apple Lays Off Recruiters as Part of Its Slowdown in Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. laid off many of its contract-based recruiters in the past week, part of a push to rein in the tech giant’s hiring and spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter.About 100 contract workers were let go in a rare move for the world’s most valuable company, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the situation is private. The recruiters were responsible for hiring new employees for Apple, and the cuts underscore that a slowdown is underway a

  • These 6 Dividend Stocks Pay $83 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    These widely owned companies are doling out between $11.1 billion and $18.5 billion in dividend income to their shareholders each year!

  • ‘I fear that between the two of us, that’s not enough.’ We want to quit working in 10 years, but only have about $175K saved. Do we need professional help?

    Knowing how much you need for retirement is multi-factored: It’s not just about how much you saved, it’s also about knowing how much you will spend on a monthly basis. “Typically, people need around 70% to 80% of the pre-retirement income in retirement to maintain a lifestyle,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • General Electric (GE) Holds Promise Despite Supply-Chain Woes

    General Electric (GE) thrives on strong performance of the Aerospace and Healthcare segments, despite supply-chain disruptions and raw material cost inflation weighing on its operations.

  • Amgen Moves to Dismiss Regeneron's Antitrust Case Regarding Cholesterol Drug

    Since their PCSK9 drugs to lower bad cholesterol won FDA approvals in 2015, Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) sued Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) regarding intellectual property in crafting an antibody that blocks the protein PCSK9 that helps the body clear LDL cholesterol. Drugs in the lawsuit are Regeneron's Praluent (alirocumab) and Amgen's Repatha (evolocumab). In May, Regeneron filed an antitrust suit that alleged Amgen conducted a bundling scheme that allowed the company to charge low

  • The Fed signaled they’re leaning ‘towards fighting inflation’ than keeping jobs: Strategist

    Sound Planning Group CEO David Stryzewski and Robert Cantwell, Upholdings Founder & Portfolio Manager, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook, forecast for retailers, and the Fed's interest rate hike cycle.

  • VinFast says preorders 'will get a $7,500 rebate,' federal tax credit or not

    Since then, Congress announced it is making changes to the $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit, meaning that it becomes much harder to get that sweet, sweet tax deduction. The two major changes are that the tax credit will becomes means-tested (i.e., if your household makes more than a certain amount, you don't qualify) and sticker-price limited (cars over $40,000 and SUVs and trucks with a slightly higher limit). Various car manufacturers have scrambled to figure out how to react, but VinFast is taking more extreme steps than most, promising that if you have a preorder with the manufacturer and you are no longer eligible for the tax rebate, they'll give you a $7,500 discount on the car instead.