U.S. markets open in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,985.25
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,619.00
    +42.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,279.00
    +15.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,831.30
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.19
    +0.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.10
    +6.30 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    18.53
    +0.27 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0010
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.88
    -2.03 (-7.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1545
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6820
    -0.0560 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,303.74
    +544.19 (+2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.91
    +22.20 (+4.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,255.38
    +17.55 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Emerge Diagnostics Receives International Patent for Hardware Removal Surgery Technology

·2 min read

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerge Diagnostics Inc. has been issued an international patent using the EFA: Method for Determining if Surgically-Implanted Hardware Should be Removed.

Emerge Diagnostics
Emerge Diagnostics

Emerge Diagnostics announced today that it has been granted an international patent for its EFA hardware removal surgery

The patent adds to Emerge's deep intellectual property portfolio and is focused on addressing the use of their EFA technology at the site of hardware implementation to ascertain if surgical removal is necessary. The patent was co-authored by Phil Reaston, CTO, Co-Founder Emerge Diagnostics, MaryRose Cusimano-Reaston, Ph.D. CSO, COO, Co-Founder Emerged Diagnostics, Frank Tomecek, MD, Associate Medical Director, Emerge Diagnostics.

The company's technology allows surgeons to more objectively determine if spinal hardware needs to be removed, reducing the number of second surgeries and improving patient outcomes. "This is an important milestone for Emerge Diagnostics," said Co-Founder, COO Dr. Cusimano-Reaston "We're committed to bringing our patients the best possible care, and this technology will help us do just that."

This patent can revolutionize how we treat patients with surgically implanted hardware, by providing objective information that can help surgeons determine if implants are still needed or if they can be safely removed. The technology has the potential to change the standard of care for these patients, and reflects our commitment to better outcomes for all.

Today's announcement is a compliment to Emerge's portfolio of health solutions offering 360° care to employees, and their family members. Emerge Wellness solutions include preventative care for employees and their families and a now a first of its kind patent for determining if surgically-implanted hardware should be removed.

Musculoskeletal conditions are the leading healthcare cost for employees, their family members, health plans and employers. The system is over prescribing painkillers and elective surgeries, while failing to provide preventative care or non-surgical solutions. Reducing waste and improving outcomes is important for everyone.

About Emerge Diagnostics

Emerge Diagnostics, a medical solutions company committed to keeping workers and their families safe—both on the job and off—by preventing injury and orchestrating recovery.

The company's Electrodiagnostic Functional Assessment (EFA) technology is the gold standard for soft-tissue injury diagnosis and treatment, using a host of proprietary technologies to assess root causes—and from virtually anywhere in the world. Emerge Diagnostics serves clients in several industries, including trucking, healthcare and sports, providing the information necessary to treat soft-tissue injuries more accurately and build care management and monitoring programs rooted in objective data: www.emergedx.com.

If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact us at mreaston@emergedx.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerge-diagnostics-receives-international-patent-for-hardware-removal-surgery-technology-301620039.html

SOURCE Emerge Diagnostics

Recommended Stories

  • Amylyx ALS Drug Wins Backing of FDA Advisory Panel

    The panel voted 7-2 to back approval of the treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The same committee of advisers narrowly opposed the treatment earlier this year.

  • FDA advisors give thumbs-up to ALS drug — with major caveat

    Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is likely to see its first U.S. drug approval following an unusual second meeting of expert advisers to the Food and Drug Administration. But even once it is approved, the FDA left open the option to pull the drug from the market if it fails in a confirmatory study.

  • Emergent (EBS) Initiates Study on Lassa Virus Vaccine Candidate

    Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) initiates an early-stage study evaluating its Lassa virus vaccine candidate, EBS-LASV, for the prevention of Lassa fever.

  • French prosecutors probe Philips respirator recall

    PARIS (Reuters) -French prosecutors said on Thursday they had opened a preliminary investigation into a respiratory device recall by Philips, as the Dutch firm's legal problems over the device spread from the United States to Europe. Philips is already facing legal challenges in the United States over its recall of about 5.5 million ventilators and sleep apnea machines. The medical device makers is in talks with the U.S. Department of Justice over a settlement.

  • CVS Looks to Succeed Where Amazon, Google, Berkshire Failed

    A lot companies have failed with some bold attempts to disrupt healthcare, but CVS may have actually done it by never saying that was its intent.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: GILD's Updates, FMTX Up on NVO Deal, SPRO Surges & More

    Regulatory and acquisition updates from Gilead (GILD) and Forma (FMTX) are key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • Scientists pinpoint common vegetable that can lower high blood sugar levels by 50 per cent

    The vegetable was shown to lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels

  • IVERIC bio (ISEE) Posts Positive Top-Line Data From GA Study

    IVERIC bio (ISEE) reports positive top-line data from the phase III GATHER2 study, evaluating its investigational candidate, Zimura, for the treatment of geographic atrophy. Stock up.

  • Virtual research institute battles Long COVID with backing from Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin

    A new nonprofit "startup" is emerging from stealth today with $15 million in funding from Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin, with a focus squarely on studying and treating Long COVID. The truth of the matter is that we simply don't know enough about Long COVID and how best to treat it, which is where the Long Covid Research Initiative (LCRI) is looking to make its mark. LCRI is spearheaded by a quartet of founders, one of which is Dr. Amy Proal, a prominent microbiologist at the Polybio Research Foundation with more than 10 years experience studying conditions similar to Long COVID -- Proal has herself been an ME/CFS (chronic fatigue syndrome) patient, which is similar to Long COVID.

  • Pfizer's Covid Sales Are Expected To Decline, Again — Is PFE Stock Now A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a sell on an expected decline for Covid vaccine sales in the third quarter? Is PFE stock now a sell?

  • Spero (SPRO) Up Following Positive FDA Update for UTI Drug

    Spero (SPRO) surges on achieving common ground with the FDA on the regulatory path forward for tebipenem HBr.

  • Potential to mix up Omicron booster with conventional vaccine raises concerns

    Vaccination providers need to make sure they're administering the right vaccination to the right person, panel of health expert cautions.

  • NGM Bio To Highlight Updated Preliminary Findings From Advanced Solid Tumors Trial

    NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: NGM) updated preliminary findings from its Phase 1a study of NGM120 in a subset of patients with advanced prostate cancer will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Annual Congress. These results demonstrate that treatment with NGM120 was well tolerated in the study with no dose-limiting toxicities and provides encouraging signals of anti-cancer activity. Two of five prostate cancer patients in the Phase 1a trial demonstrated disease cont

  • Clinical Hold on Sarepta's (SRPT) DMD Candidate Lifted by FDA

    The FDA lifts the clinical hold placed on Sarepta's (SRPT) next-generation DMD candidate, SRP-5051, being evaluated in the ongoing phase II MOMENTUM study.

  • Walmart, UnitedHealth to offer preventive healthcare program for seniors

    (Reuters) -Walmart and healthcare giant UnitedHealth Group are planning to team up to provide preventive care for people aged 65 and up, and virtual healthcare services for all age groups, the companies said on Wednesday. The 10-year partnership represents Walmart's latest push into healthcare and could help the retail giant better compete with CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance. Walmart's clinics could get a boost of new customers from UnitedHealth's Medicare Advantage members, while UnitedHealth gains access to the largest U.S. retailer's footprint and a venue to enroll more people, Evercore ISI analysts Mike Newshel and Elizabeth Anderson said in a research note.

  • If You Feel This, Your Blood Sugar May be "Too High"

    Blood sugar may be something we think of in the abstract sense—as a set of numbers determined at an annual physical. But the amount of sugar in our blood is vital to how the body uses energy, along with other crucial functions, and if your levels are off, subtle but serious symptoms can develop. These are some of the physical signs that your blood sugar is too high. If you feel any of them regularly, it's a good idea to give your doctor a call. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health

  • 5 Biotechs With Cash Runways Into 2025

    If you think tech stocks have it rough right now, sneak a peek at biotech stocks. Here's how a back-to-the-basics approach and a focus on companies' cash runways -- their ability to fund themselves -- might help individual investors find stable biotech stocks for 2023 and beyond. Many investors were besides themselves earlier this year when biotech companies began trading at valuations less than their cash balances.

  • Controversial ALS Drug From Amylyx Gets Rare Second FDA Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s controversial treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis won the support of a panel of US regulatory advisers, putting the product on track for likely clearance.During a rare second panel meeting on Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration’s peripheral and central nervous system drugs advisory committee voted 7-2 to back approval of the treatment. Trading in the shares was halted.During an initial meeting in March, FDA advisers found that data fro

  • Amylyx's ALS drug gets U.S. FDA panel's backing in rare turnaround

    (Reuters) -Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) on Wednesday secured the support of external advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, months after the panel rejected it over issues with trial data. In a rare second meeting, the FDA panel voted 7 to 2 in favor of the oral drug, AMX0035, citing the unmet need for more treatments against the fatal neurodegenerative condition commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease. The panel in March declined to recommend FDA approval for AMX0035, blaming a lack of "substantially persuasive" data from a mid-stage trial showing the drug's effectiveness against ALS.

  • Pregnant Mom Shares 'Belly Deflating' Trick On TikTok. Safe?

    Footage of a pregnant mom appearing to deflate her baby bump has left the internet baffled.