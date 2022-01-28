U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,314.25
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,951.00
    -92.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,007.25
    +20.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,916.30
    -12.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.31
    +1.70 (+1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.20
    -7.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1154
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8190
    +0.0120 (+0.66%)
     

  • Vix

    30.73
    -1.23 (-3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3416
    +0.0035 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4300
    +0.1280 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,009.11
    +64.90 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    838.83
    +19.32 (+2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,463.67
    -90.64 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Emerge Launches its First Product to Bring Physical Touch to the Metaverse

·3 min read

As more people look to the Metaverse for connection and collaboration, Emerge launches its first consumer product, Emerge Home, that enables physical touch in social virtual reality experiences.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerge, a social virtual connection company, today announced the launch of the Emerge Home system: the first product to enable immersive 'bare-hands' tactile experiences in the Metaverse.

The Emerge Home system consists of three components: the Emerge Wave-1 device, the Emerge Home social virtual experience, and the Emerge Home mobile app.
The Emerge Home system consists of three components: the Emerge Wave-1 device, the Emerge Home social virtual experience, and the Emerge Home mobile app.

Emerge's goal is to take people beyond the screen and allow them to connect emotionally in a natural way, from anywhere.

A recent study from National Research Group, uncovering consumer views of the Metaverse found that the majority are excited about the Metaverse, but 78% of consumers say "when interacting with people virtually, I miss the ability to physically touch and interact with them." Online, we miss non-verbal cues, sensory experiences, and ways of feeling things together. As virtual worlds become the epicenter of shared social experiences, they still lack a key pillar of our human experience - the ability to use our bare hands to feel, interact, and physically connect with those who matter most to us, our "inner circles".

The Emerge Home system consists of three components: the Emerge Wave-1 device, the Emerge Home social virtual experience, and the Emerge Home mobile app. The Emerge Wave-1 is a new tabletop device that invites your bare hands to be your controllers. Around the same footprint as a 13" laptop, it emits sculpted ultrasonic waves that allow users to feel and interact via touch in the virtual world. Through the use of Emerge's patented technology, the Emerge Wave-1 creates a mid-air field of interaction up to three feet above the device and 120 degrees around it.

"Emerge represents what we hope could be a next paradigm shift in human interaction," said Sly Lee, Co-CEO and Co-founder of Emerge. "Emerge Home's goal is to take people beyond the screen and allow them to connect emotionally in a natural way, no matter the distance between them."

Emerge is building a family of products that makes it possible for users to physically feel tactile experiences with bare hands in a virtual space without the need for gloves, controllers, or any wearables. "Emerge Home is the first step in a broader journey to create a new language of touch in the virtual world," said Isaac Castro, Co-CEO and Co-founder of Emerge. "We are starting with virtual reality today, and exploring other interfaces in the near future".

In anticipation of the launch of Emerge Home, Emerge raised an additional $13 million from strategic investors to finalize product development and support its early adopter community, bringing the total raised to $31 million. Notable new investors include Metaverse thought leader Matthew Ball, Riot Games co-founder Marc Merrill, Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, world-renowned MEMS expert Kurt Petersen, and patent firm Schox. These investors joined Emerge's previous investors including M13 and Vulcan Capital.

The Emerge Home system and Emerge Wave-1 device will be made publicly available in February on Kickstarter, at a retail value of $499 for a limited time. For more information or to sign up for early access, visit: www.emerge.io.

About Emerge
Emerge is a social virtual connection company building a new paradigm for human connection and interaction by enabling the tactile metaverse. The first step to rolling out the Emerge platform is a flagship product called Emerge Home™, a virtual gathering space to physically feel, connect and play with your loved ones through visuals, audio, and touch with bare hands - enabled by a new category of consumer device, the Emerge Wave-1, that uses ultrasound to create tactile sensations you can physically feel. Based in Los Angeles, CA, Emerge is backed by investors including Matthew Ball, Riot Games Co-founder Marc Merrill, Twitch Co-founder Kevin Lin, M13, Vulcan Capital, Afore Capital, Golden Ventures, and Trousdale Ventures.

Emerge (PRNewsfoto/Emerge)
Emerge (PRNewsfoto/Emerge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerge-launches-its-first-product-to-bring-physical-touch-to-the-metaverse-301470423.html

SOURCE Emerge

Recommended Stories

  • Apple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment Terminals

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is planning a new service that will let small businesses accept payments directly on their iPhones without any extra hardware, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosAmericans’ Gas Stoves Are a

  • Apple Posts Highest-Ever Quarterly Earnings in Sign It Tamed Supply Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. reported quarterly results that sailed past Wall Street estimates, marking a victory against a supply-chain crunch fueled by the pandemic and chip shortages.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosAmericans’ Gas Stoves Are as Bad for Climate a

  • Apple teases metaverse AR plans, stock jumps

    Apple Inc teased its metaverse ambitions on Thursday as CEO Tim Cook talked expansion of the company's augmented reality apps, prompting strong investor response. The company has 14,000 AR apps on its App Store, and Cook suggested this number will rise with further investment. "We see a lot of potential in this space and are investing accordingly," said Cook, in response to a question about its plans for the metaverse, a broad term that generally refers to shared virtual world environments that people can access via the internet.

  • Viral TikTok shows the ‘secret button’ hidden in the back of iPhone that can be used for anything

    There is a hidden button located in the back of the iPhone, a viral TikTok has shown. While the option to use the button has been in the Apple handset for years, a new video has brought awareness of it to a whole new set of people. More than a million users have viewed just one video celebrating the new feature, which warns that people are using their iPhone wrong if they are not taking advantage of it.

  • Microsoft Is Now the Dominant Force in Gaming

    Digital distribution of games for PC, mobile, and console devices has made the hit games of the past less meaningful and the advent of subscription models from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple has enabled a new generation of games with no upfront cost. When Microsoft announced its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), it solidified the company's position atop gaming. Microsoft makes the leading Xbox console, has 25 million subscribers on Game Pass, would own 30 studios if the deal closes, and has one of the biggest cloud platforms in the world.

  • Chinese Big Tech firms led by Tencent, Baidu among world's top-ranked filers of VR, AR patent applications as metaverse interest surges

    Chinese Big Tech companies, led by internet giants Tencent Holdings and Baidu, comprised more than half of the world's top 10 filers of patent applications for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies over the past two years, showing a strong effort to establish a foothold in the emerging metaverse market. Tencent, which runs the world's biggest video gaming business by revenue and China's largest social media platform, filed a total of 4,085 VR and AR patent applications in

  • Why Apple Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Thursday

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) initially climbed higher on Thursday, adding as much as 2.6%. The catalyst that initially sent shares higher were reports that Apple plans to turn its iPhones into payment terminals, thereby challenging Block's Square. Rumors emerged late Wednesday that Apple has plans to introduce a new service that will allow small businesses to process payments on their iPhones without requiring additional hardware, according to a story that first appeared in Bloomberg.

  • Google Pours $1 Billion in India’s Second-Largest Phone Operator

    (Bloomberg) -- Google will invest as much as $1 billion in India’s second-largest mobile phone operator, as firms race to offer inexpensive data and digital offerings in the only billion-people-plus market still open to foreign companies.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit I

  • Intel Tumbles as Investments Weigh on Profit Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. shares fell on Thursday after the company gave a disappointing profit forecast, fueling concern that Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s costly turnaround plan will weigh heavily on the chipmaker’s financial performance. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapPost-Vaccine Menstruation Changes Are Smaller Than Natural OnesCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financ

  • Need some KN95s? These top-rated masks are on sale for just over $1 each at Amazon

    Your much-cooler wear-with-anything mask pack has arrived.

  • A Year After the GameStop Fiasco, Robinhood Grapples With Fresh Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- A little over a year ago, things seemed to be going in the right direction for Robinhood Markets Inc.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsTech Giants Pummeled in Dizzying Day for Stocks: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneJeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash CallThe online brokerage with a Silicon Valley ped

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    This seems to be occurring right now in this market sell-off, with many fast-growing software, technology, and internet stocks down 50% while the market is only down around 10%. Two high-growth stocks in a sell-off that could go parabolic over the next decade are Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH) and Coupang (NYSE: CPNG). Latch is an electronic hardware and software provider for residential and commercial buildings.

  • Elon Musk offers teenager $5,000 to close Twitter bot that cleverly tracks his private jet, report claims

    Mr Musk told creator Jack Sweeney that the account was a ‘security risk’ and he did not ‘love the idea of being shot by a nutcase’

  • Valve's Steam Deck will go on sale February 25th

    Following a two-month delay, Valve's Steam Deck will launch on February 25th.

  • The Valve Steam Deck Receives an Official Launch Date

    Originally set to release at the end of 2021, the Valve Steam Deck has now received an official...

  • This Ultra-Thin Wireless Charger Has 45,000 5-Star Reviews and Is Just $11 Today

    You won’t find a better looking wireless charger.

  • 2 Software Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    It is a serial acquirer, typically buying small software companies as a way to enter new markets, using its large war chest to expand market share. Revit, Autodesk's top revenue-generating product at the moment, is a classic example of this. Autodesk acquired Revit in 2002 for $133 million.

  • Robot Patrol 'Dog' Demonstrated for Military Police at California Air National Guard Base

    Security personnel at the Fresno Air National Guard Base in California received a demonstration of a “robot dog” on Friday, January 21.This footage, posted on the official Facebook page of the 144th Fighter Wing, shows the “quadrupedal unmanned ground vehicle” from Ghost Robotics moving around while guard members look on.According to the post, the robots would be used for patrolling the base and be capable of notifying the Defense Operations Center of any security concerns. If approved for use, the 144th Wing would be the first California Air National Guard unit to employ the robots. Credit: California National Guard, 144th Fighter Wing via Storyful

  • Microsoft Stock: Nadella's Co. Helps Chipotle, Home Depot, FedEx Solve Supply-Chain Woes

    Microsoft doesn't get the same publicity as rival Amazon, but it's also working with some of the world's biggest brands.

  • Looking to shake up the cloud market, Google is offering startups 1 year of free access to Google Cloud

    Long the No. 3 cloud computing player behind Amazon and Microsoft, the Internet giant is launching a new offer to try to attract startups Google Cloud.