eMerge M&A Ranked #1 Lower Middle Market Investment Bank by Axial

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axial has named eMerge M&A Inc. the #1 lower middle market U.S. investment bank for the third quarter of 2022, it was announced today by Michael Ryan, President, eMerge M&A Inc.

eMerge M&A, originally founded in 1989, has over 30 years of data, resources and experience benefitting the owners of private companies as they plan for their eventual exit. eMerge M&A confidentially opens markets to be sure the owners get the highest value for their companies as well as a successor who will respect their legacy. eMerge M&A has worked with, and sold, hundreds of private companies and completed over $5 billion in transactions.

"We care greatly about the lives of our business owner clients. We get to know the owners' companies as well as they know their own companies to be most effective in the market. We pride ourselves on excellence in execution and we get results," said Michael Ryan, President.

"It's a great honor to achieve number-one ranking amongst Axial's 3,500 other advisors," commented Duane Gentry, Executive Vice President.

Axial is the trusted deal platform serving the lower middle market ($5-$250M Total Enterprise Value (TEV)). Over 3,500 advisory firms and 1,800 corporate and financial buyers have joined Axial to efficiently connect with relevant capital partners, source actionable deals, and build new relationships.

Some of Axial's League Table Criteria are:

Buyer Targeting : The advisor's ability to balance selectivity, accuracy, and breadth when identifying potential buyers.

Process Effectiveness : The advisor's ability to generate positive outcomes for their client. Getting results.

Signed Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) : How many buyers indicate interest in each of the advisor's engagements, measured by the number of signed NDAs. Getting market response.

Executed Letters of Intent to purchase (LOIs) : How many deals the advisor successfully managed to take under LOI with an Axial buyer.

Closed Deals: How many deals have the advisor closed where they involved one or more Axial buyers in the process.

