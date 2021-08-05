EMERGE to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences





TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of direct-to-consumer ("D2C") e-commerce brands, today announced that the Company's Founder and CEO, Ghassan Halazon, will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings, along with CFO, Jonathan Leong, at three upcoming investor conferences. During the presentations, Mr. Halazon will discuss the Company's progress, acquisition pipeline, and future ambitions in the growing e-commerce space.

Event: Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Date and Time: August 11, 2021 at 9:30AM ET

Live Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord60/ecom.v/2739616

To Register: Please contact your representative at Canaccord Genuity to register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with EMERGE Commerce

Event: The SNN Network Summer Virtual Event

Date and Time: August 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET

Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42368

To Register: https://conference.snn.network/signup

Event: The Gravitas Securities' Titans of Tech Conference

Date and Time: August 19, 2021 at 12:30 PM ET

To Register: Link

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a disciplined, diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of direct-to-consumer e-commerce brands. Our network of e-commerce sites provides our members with access to premium meat subscriptions, groceries, golf, family offers and nearby escapes. Our portfolio houses some of Canada's most coveted online destinations including trulocal.ca, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, WagJag.com, and BeRightBack.ca. EMERGE was named one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail's 2020 Canada's Top Growing Companies.

To learn more visit https://www.emerge-commerce.com/



