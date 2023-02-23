U.S. markets open in 8 hours 25 minutes

The Emergence of AI-Powered Rapid Response Medical Software has Paved the way for Healthcare Providers to Venture Beyond the Digital era, as ClinicalAsset Proves to be a Valuable Asset

ClinicalAssist
·3 min read

BILOXI, MS / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / A doctor determined to increase efficiency for patients, nurses, providers and healthcare facilities is harnessing the power of AI to streamline medical care while maintaining the TLC demanded by proper bedside manner.

Dr. Azad Kabir's camera-triggered and voice-activated ClinicalAssist software monitors vital signs; assists in collecting patient history so providers can deliver cost-effective treatments; and makes work manageable by helping to write nurse's and doctor's notes.

ClinicalAssist is designed for hospitals, rehabs, urgent care, primary care, specialty clinics, nursing homes, and patient homes as a "Hospital at Home" system. Dr. Kabir's cutting-edge technology saves time, money and, in the process, preserves precious seconds and minutes that healthcare providers can use to focus on their number one priority-their patients.

"This evolutionary breakthrough in healthcare is opening a new frontier in robotic assistance for patient care delivery," said Dr. Kabir. "ClinicalAssist is changing healthcare as we know it. We're changing it for the better."

ClinicalAssist, Thursday, February 23, 2023, Press release picture
ClinicalAssist, Thursday, February 23, 2023, Press release picture

ClinicalAssist is powered by Doctor Ai, a virtual medical assistant that responds rapidly and systematically to analyze symptoms; collects appropriate history to assist in delivering cost-effective treatment strategies; and generates encounter notes. Perhaps most importantly, ClinicalAssist notifies medical personnel when emergencies unfold but doctors and nurses are attending to other patients.

At the heart of this technology is the voice interaction between patient, medical provider and ClinicalAssist software. Driven by a one-billion-word algorithm, ClinicalAssist can record and transcribe conversations while supplementing the critical human element of medical care that Dr. Kabir agrees could never be replaced entirely.

Based on data that ClinicalAssist gathers with its camera, it could use its audio feature to issue patients the following directives:

  • "Please stay on the bed. If you get out of the bed, you can fall and get injured. Do you want me to request your nurse to visit you? Please answer yes or no."

  • "Please stay on the bed. I have sent a message to your nurse to visit you."

  • "Hi, I would like to ask you a question about your health condition. Are you OK? Please answer yes or no."

  • "I have sent an alert to your health care provider that you are not OK. Thank you."

The ClinicalAssist software responds rapidly to abnormal vital signs, including low or high blood pressure and heart rate; and low oxygen and hemoglobin levels. As the device "speaks" to the patient, it notifies the attending doctor, nurse or physician assistant of an impending or unfolding healthcare crisis.

"ClinicalAssist is a game-changer that strengthens AI-medical treatment in the digital age," Dr. Kabir said. "It can reduce unnecessary and defensive medical treatments while improving patient care by freeing up time for nurses, doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants."

About: Powered by Doctor Ai, ClinicalAssist is a virtual medical assistant that uses AI voice and photo technology to narrow the treatment gap between doctor, nurse and patient. ClinicalAssist was founded by Azad Kabir in 2020.

Visit ClinicalAssist today!

Contact Information:

Company: Robot Doctor, LLC
Contact Person: Dr. Azad Kabir
Address: 1120 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39530
Phone Number: 228-342-6278
Send Email: azad.kabir@ddxrx.net
Website Link: www.clinicalAssist.net

SOURCE: Robot Doctor, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740279/The-Emergence-of-AI-Powered-Rapid-Response-Medical-Software-has-Paved-the-way-for-Healthcare-Providers-to-Venture-Beyond-the-Digital-era-as-ClinicalAsset-Proves-to-be-a-Valuable-Asset

