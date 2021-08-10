U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

Emergence as Popular Restorative Material, Use in Dentistry to Drive Glass Ionomer Cement Market, Notes TMR Study

·5 min read

- Rising popularity of dental tourism will increase the demand for materials associated with dentistry, eventually influencing the growth of the glass ionomer cement market

- Favorable biological and esthetic characteristics of glass ionomer cement will prove to be significant for the market

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biocompatible nature of glass ionomer cement is a prominent factor that will influence the growth of the global market between 2020 and 2030. The increasing use of glass ionomer cement due to the rise in the number of dentistry procedures will bring growth prospects for the market players.

Transparency Market Research Logo
Transparency Market Research Logo

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 26% adults in the U.S. have untreated tooth decay. These statistics underline the unmet dental needs of a large share of the global populace. It has excellent adhesive bond properties, enabling a tight seal between the internal tooth structure and the surrounding environment. The benefits attached with glass ionomer cement will have a profound impact on the growth trajectory of the market.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted a comprehensive research on all the factors associated with the growth of the glass ionomer cement market. TMR experts project the global market for glass ionomer cement to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The glass ionomer cement market is expected to surpass US$ 3.48 Bn by 2030.

The properties of glass ionomer cement make them one of the significant materials in the field of dentistry. It is used in a plethora of applicants in dentistry, such as orthodontic brackets, bridges, and luting crowns. Furthermore, the rising interest in bioactive materials will lead to innovations in the glass ionomer cement market. All these factors are anticipated to have a positive impact on the glass ionomer cement market.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart. Request a sample now – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74132

Key Findings of Report

Rise in Popularity of Cosmetic Dentistry to Propel Glass Ionomer Cement Market

Aesthetics form an important part of a person's personality. Many individuals focus on this aspect to look and feel confident as well as present themselves in a better way to others. Cosmetic dentistry is used significantly for improving the aesthetic quotient of a person. As glass ionomer cement is utilized in cosmetic dentistry, the market will observe rapid growth.

A report released by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry on the state of the industry survey in 2019 highlights that the average number of cosmetic dentistry procedures has increased as compared to 2017. These statistics show the rising popularity of cosmetic dentistry, thereby contributing to the growth of the glass ionomer cement market.

Request the Corona Virus impact analysis on Glass Ionomer Cement Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=74132

Surge in Incidences of Dental Caries in Children to Influence Glass Ionomer Cement Market Growth

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 530 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth. These statistics point out the grave problem of dental caries in children. Glass ionomer cement possesses numerous advantages such as favorable thermal expansion, chemically bonded enamel and dentin, decreased moisture sensitivity, and a favorable fluoride release component. These functions are beneficial for a child with high caries risk, which will help spin a strong web of growth for the glass ionomer cement market.

Some well-established players in the glass ionomer cement market are Prime Dental Manufacturing, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, and SHOFU Dental GmbH.

Buy our Premium Research Report on Glass Ionomer Cement Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=74132&ltype=S

Global & Asia Pacific Glass Ionomer Cement Market: Segmentation

Glass Ionomer Cement Market, by Form

  • Powder

  • Paste

Glass Ionomer Cement Market, by Type

  • Dental Restorative Cement

  • Dental Luting Cement

  • Others (including Liner and Sealant)

Glass Ionomer Cement Market, by Application

  • Hospitals

  • Dental Clinics

  • Dental Institutes & Research Centers

  • Others (including Ambulatory Surgery Centers)

Glass Ionomer Cement Market, by Region

  • Asia Pacific

Chemical & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Industry:

Fiberglass Tanks Market - The fiberglass tanks market in the U.S. was valued at US$ 400 Mn in 2020 and is expected to exceed US$ 600 Mn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Fiberglass is a reinforced plastic material composed of glass fibers embedded in a resin matrix. It is lightweight, strong, and less brittle. Fiberglass has the ability to be molded into various complex shapes. Fiberglass tanks possess the structural strength to withstand conditions such as internal pressure or vacuum, hydrostatic loads, seismic loads (including fluid sloshing), wind loads, regeneration hydrostatic loads, and even snow loads.

Performance Minerals Additives Market - Performance minerals additives are particles added to resin or binders (plastics, composites, concrete) that can improve specific properties, make the product cheaper, or a mixture of both. The global performance minerals additives market is broadly affected by several factors, including usage of performance minerals additives in various applications such as plastic, rubber, lubricants, and paints & coatings. The rise in the global demand for construction has led to a significant increase in the usage of performance minerals additives.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emergence-as-popular-restorative-material-use-in-dentistry-to-drive-glass-ionomer-cement-market-notes-tmr-study-301352030.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

