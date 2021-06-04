U.S. markets close in 2 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,223.98
    +31.13 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,705.92
    +128.88 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,803.82
    +189.31 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,283.78
    +4.54 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.46
    +0.65 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,892.70
    +19.40 (+1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    27.90
    +0.42 (+1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2167
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    -0.0650 (-4.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4165
    +0.0061 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4950
    -0.7970 (-0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,931.81
    -1,965.54 (-5.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.40
    -32.75 (-3.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,069.04
    +4.69 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,941.52
    -116.59 (-0.40%)
     

Emergence's Lotti Siniscalco and Retail Zipline's Melissa Wong will join us on Extra Crunch Live

Jordan Crook
·2 min read

For all that's said about fundraising and working alongside investors, rarely do we get to see founders and their investors in candid conversation with one another. Extra Crunch Live is changing that. On the weekly live show, we sit down with founders and the VCs who funded them to talk about how they came together on the deal, what stood out about the other party that led to their commitment and how they operate today. We also (usually) take a walk through their early pitch decks to get a feel for how success starts.

On an upcoming episode of Extra Crunch Live, we'll sit down with Emergence's Lotti Siniscalco and Retail Zipline's Melissa Wong to discuss all that and more. The event goes down on Wednesday, June 23 at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT. You can register to attend right here.

Siniscalco is a principal at Emergence Capital, investing in early-stage enterprise software companies. She currently serves on the board of directors at Whistic and High Alpha. Prior to Emergence, she was an investor in financial services and technology at Advent International, a PE firm, and led diligence for Ribbit Capital (also fintech focused) before that.

In other words, she's an expert in fintech and can bring a wealth of wisdom to our conversation around fundraising and startup growth.

Melissa Wong, on the other hand, has spent 10 years in retail communications at Old Navy. It was here that she realized a problem that Zipline Retail, a retail communication and store execution platform, could solve and set out on her own venture.

Extra Crunch Live also features the ECL Pitch-off, where startups in the audience can virtually "raise their hand" to pitch their startup live on our stream. Our expert guests will give their feedback on each pitch. If you want to throw your hat in the ring, you have to show up.

Extra Crunch Live is accessible to everyone, but only Extra Crunch members can access the content on demand. We do these every week, so there are scores of episodes across a wide variety of startup sectors in the ECL Library. It's but one of many reasons to become an Extra Crunch member. Join here.

 

Recommended Stories

  • Garth Brooks nearly brought to tears as Kelly Clarkson performs touching rendition of 'The Dance'

    Clarkson previously shared how the song helped her through her divorce.

  • Stocks Fall as Jobs Data Outweigh Biden Tax Pitch: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities fell Thursday as investors digested a raft of economic data and President Joe Biden’s indication that he may be open to a lower corporate tax rate than 28%.The S&P 500 rose from session lows after Biden was said to have pitched a 15% minimum tax on U.S. corporations as a way to fund a bipartisan infrastructure package. However, the bounce wasn’t enough to erase earlier declines on concerns the Federal Reserve may withdraw its support sooner than expected. An ADP repo

  • Biden Infrastructure Plan Endangered by Dire U.S. Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The biggest threat to President Joe Biden’s vision of energizing the U.S. economy with the largest infrastructure program in decades may not be its challenging path through Congress, but a dire shortage of everything from workers to cement mills.While weeks or months of negotiations will be needed to enact legislation, Republicans and Democrats are united in their support for hundreds o

  • As Fed Exits Credit, Investors See ‘Helicopter Parent’ Close By

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s plan to begin unwinding its unprecedented backstop of corporate debt is rekindling an idea that many have warned about: that investors are now convinced that the central bank will bail them out again if needed.From Neuberger Berman to Invesco Ltd., investors say that the Fed’s intervention at the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic provides a model to follow for future crises, which isn’t necessarily what the central bank wanted to communicate.Chairman Jerome Pow

  • Ackman’s SPAC Is in Talks to Take Universal Music Public

    (Bloomberg) -- A blank-check company backed by billionaire Bill Ackman is in talks to merge with Universal Music Group, setting the stage for the Vivendi SE-owned record label to become a separate business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The combined entity would be valued at about $40 billion, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. Deliberations are ongoing and the talks could still fall apart, they said.Ackman’s special purpose ac

  • Huarong Peers Tell Beijing They’re Worried About Dollar Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- Two of China’s largest bad-debt managers have told the banking regulator they’re concerned about losing access to the dollar bond market in the wake of turmoil at China Huarong Asset Management Co., according to people familiar with the matter.China Cinda Asset Management Co. and China Orient Asset Management Co. recently conveyed their concerns to the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said the people, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter.While

  • Bitcoin Drops After Musk Tweets of Breakup

    Musk's broken heart sent BTC down nearly 7%.

  • Elon Musk breaks up with bitcoin? Cryptic tweet has some crypto bulls fearing the worst.

    Crypto bull Elon Musk on Thursday evening issued a cryptic tweet that many in the crypto world were interpreting as the billionaire's breakup with bitcoin, the world's most prominent digital asset.

  • Billionaire David Tepper Places Bet on 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Every investor wants an ‘in,’ some key to unlock the best returns in the markets. For some, that key can be found in following the market’s legendary investors, the stock gurus who have leveraged their intuition and knowledge to build up billion-dollar fortunes. And among those legendary investors, David Tepper stands tall. Tepper is the co-founder of Appaloosa Management, which he launched in 1993 after leaving Goldman Sachs. The hedge management firm took off with $57 million initial seed mone

  • My fiancée makes $90,000 a year. I make $150,000. Should we merge our finances after we get married?

    ‘She has roughly $40,000 left in student loans, and we share an investment in a land parcel with a $65,000 loan balance remaining.’

  • Stocks Trade Near Record After U.S. Hiring Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities climbed, pushing the S&P 500 to within striking distance of an all-time high, after a pickup in hiring last month bolstered confidence in the economy, while a strong rise in hourly wages added to inflation worries.Information-technology stocks rose the most in the S&P 500, putting the index within 0.3% of its May 7 record, after employers added 559,000 jobs last month, just below the average forecast. The Nasdaq 100 climbed toward a one-month high, driven by gains in

  • AMC stock seesaws to a loss after completing share-sale program, then asks investors for OK to issue more stock

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. seesawed to a loss in volatile trading Thursday, after the move theater operator said it completed the 11.55 million stock sale program about six hours after it was announced, as the company took advantage of the recent trading frenzy to raise cash.

  • Deutsche’s DWS, Generali Said to Vie for NN’s Asset Manager

    (Bloomberg) -- DWS Group and Assicurazioni Generali SpA are among suitors that submitted initial bids this week for the asset management arm of NN Group NV, people familiar with the matter said.The unit, known as NN Investment Partners, has separately attracted early interest from UBS Group AG and Allianz SE, the people said. Several other international asset managers, including some U.S. firms, are also pursuing a deal, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the informa

  • The Federal Reserve Is Going to Sell Its Corporate Bond Portfolio. What It Means.

    While the central bank's $13.8 billion portfolio of bonds and ETFs is relatively small, it does mark a shift away from pandemic relief efforts.

  • The U.S. economy is 'entering boomtown': economist

    As economic activity bounces back and the labor market continues to improve, RSM Chief Economist Joe Brusuelas told Yahoo Finance Live the U.S. economy is “entering boomtown.”

  • Elon Musk Unveiled Bitcoin's Weakness, Says Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

    According to Miami mayor Francis Suarez, tech tycoon and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk highlighted a problem with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) that reduces its utility as a financial asset. What Happened: Suarez told During a CNBC interview, Suarez said that he's a "big fan of Elon Musk" but suggested that him being able to move Bitcoin's price by 10% to 20% with a single tweet is a problem. He explained that this kind of price volatility shows that Bitcoin can't be used as a hedge against fi

  • The S&P 500 would be below 1,600 without these 3 pillars and those supports are now weakening

    Investors may need to consider private equity to capture the returns that publicly traded stocks have provided.

  • Forgiving student loan debt is still on Biden's agenda, just not in his budget

    Instead of answering the $50,000 question, the administration is tinkering.

  • We put AMC, GameStop and other meme stocks’ numbers to the test — here’s which ones came out on top

    AMC, GameStop and Nokia are lumped together, but not all meme stocks are alike — whether you are a day-trader or a long-term investor.

  • Let the crypto price wars begin, as Robinhood touts ‘commission free’ trade vs. Coinbase rivals

    Robinhood Markets on Thursday may have delivered the first shot across the bow in the trading of virtual assets, highlighting that buying and selling assets like bitcoin (BTCUSD) carries no transaction fees on its venue, pointing to fees that exist at competitors Coinbase Global (COIN) and Gemini and PayPal’s (PYPL) Venmo. Coinbase explains its transaction fee structure here, noting that it also varies by region. “With Robinhood Crypto, you get all of what you pay for,” writes the platform run by CEO Vladimir Tenev.