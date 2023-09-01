Emergency child care funding is about to end. Expect more daycares to hike prices, close.

Child care has long been unaffordable and inaccessible for many Americans, costing parents over $10,000 per year on average while more than half of the population lives in "child care deserts" with insufficient supply.

Industry advocates warn that the situation could grow even worse in the months to come.

States are expected to face a steep decline in federal child care investment starting Sept. 30, the expiration date for pandemic-era funding that has helped stabilize the sector over the past two years. The funding cutoff could result in the loss of 70,000 programs and more than 3 million child care spots, according to The Century Foundation, a progressive public policy think tank.

“This money has been a lifeline,” said Julie Kashen, senior fellow and director for women’s economic justice at The Century Foundation. “It has allowed providers to keep their doors open, to enroll more children. It has really allowed parents to be able to go to work knowing that their kids are being cared for.”

'When the math no longer adds up ... I won't do it again. We'll close.'

The $24 billion Child Care Stabilization Program, passed through the American Rescue Plan of 2021, allocated funding to more than 220,000 child care programs and impacted as many as 9.6 million children, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Assistance was awarded to more than 80% of licensed child care centers across the country, which used the funding to cover expenses like personnel costs, rent and utilities and PPE.

The American Rescue Plan also provided $15 billion to expand the Child Care and Development Block Grant, which helps low-income families pay for child care. That funding is set to expire at the end of September 2024.

Melissa Colagrosso, CEO and senior director of A Place To Grow Children's Center in West Virginia, said the additional funding meant the child care center could staff up by offering bonuses and make "much needed" infrastructure improvements, including lighting updates and replacing outdated HVAC systems.

Colagrosso has been running the center since 1995, but she’s not sure she’ll be able to keep the business afloat once the additional funding runs dry.

“We spent many, many years borrowing to make payroll because the math doesn't add up in this industry,” she told USA TODAY. “When the math no longer adds up and I go back to borrowing money to sustain this business, I won't do it again. I won't do it again. We’ll close.”

Experts say that without the additional funding, child care programs will need to pass along higher staff wages (which means even higher costs for parents) or lower staff salaries (which would increase turnover in an industry that is still about 40,000 workers short of its pre-pandemic job count).

The Century Foundation expects the child care workforce to lose another 232,000 jobs after the funding ends as employees leave the industry for more lucrative work, with six regions (Arkansas, Montana, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.) forecasted to lose more than half of their licensed programs.

Cindy Lehnhoff, director of the National Child Care Association, an industry trade group, said child care providers can’t compete with other industries’ salaries, especially when the other jobs can help staff pay off looming student loans or keep up with inflation.

Child care workers made, on average, $14.22 per hour as of May 2022. Meanwhile, preschool teachers – many of whom work in public and private schools – made $18.58 per hour, food and beverage serving workers made $14.69, retail sales workers made $15.62 and animal caretakers made $15.46, according to average rates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“If you're qualified with a credential or degree in early childhood, nine times out of 10 you're going to take that to a public school,” Lehnhoff said. “The fact that you can double to triple your salary, get a retirement program and much better benefits and many more days off – you're going to have to look at that seriously.”

It's 'not something that's in our budget'

Cleveland, Ohio-based Demeatrice Nance and her husband are spending $280 a week – nearly $15,000 per year – on child care for their 9-month-old granddaughter.

The cost has stretched their budget thin, but the family had few other options. Nance said her daughter applied for child care assistance but was denied; her $18-an-hour income was too high to qualify for the state’s child care voucher program but not enough to afford daycare out-of-pocket as a single mom.

“Therefore, myself and my husband – which are the grandparents – are currently assisting,” Nance said. “Which is not something that's in our budget, but we value education.”

Demeatrice and Nathan Nance with their granddaughter, Madelyn Wright.

Already, the family has had to cut back. No more manicures for Nance, no more eating out, and their 19-year-old daughter is commuting to college instead of living on campus. All for a daycare that is already struggling to retain staff, Nance said.

Nance estimates that daycare currently eats up about 30% of her combined income with her husband. She worries the costs will stretch them even further once the emergency funding ends, and has started looking for other expenses they could cut and discussing whether their daughter will have to move back in with them.

"The cost is just outrageous," Nance said.

Daycare for Madelyn Wright, Demeatrice Nance's 9-month-old granddaughter, costs nearly $300 a week.

Impact on the U.S. economy

The loss of child care programs is expected to have ripple effects across the economy are more parents cut their working hours or quit their jobs entirely to care for their children.

The loss in tax and business revenue is expected to cost states $10.6 billion in economic activity per year, according to The Century Foundation.

“We've got a broken child care system in which parents can’t afford to pay, teachers can afford to stay and businesses in our economy pay the price,” Susan Gale Perry, CEO of the advocacy organization Child Care Aware, said.

What politicians are doing

While politicians on both sides of the aisle say the child care crisis needs to be addressed, Republicans and Democrats have struggled to pass a bill.

The Biden administration's 2021 attempt to expand access to subsidized child care and raise the sector’s minimum wage through the Build Back Better package failed to pass Congress. Many of those same objectives are in Sen. Patty Murray's Child Care for Working Families Act, a bill that was first introduced in 2017 but has yet to pass. The bill was reintroduced in April.

Republicans have also struggled to pass child care legislation. Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and former Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina last year proposed a bill that, while more narrow than the Democrat's proposals, would broaden eligibility for child care funding assistance through the Child Care and Development Block Grant. The bill stalled and has not been reintroduced.

In the meantime, Democratic lawmakers are pushing for additional child care funding to prevent a child care fiscal cliff on Sept. 30. A July 31 letter signed by 30 senators urges President Joe Biden to call for an additional $16 billion in investment per year “by any and all means possible.”

“The pandemic emergency relief provided a much-needed lifeline to the child care industry, but it is crucial that, at minimum, we sustain that level of investment to ensure the industry’s survival and prevent a new emergency,” the letter reads.

What are states doing to address child care?

A number of states – including Minnesota, Vermont and New York – have already taken steps to shore up child care financing as the federal funding cliff looms. Others, including Michigan, have launched public-private partnership programs that split child care costs between the family, the employer, and the state.

Kashen of The Century Foundation said while many of these efforts won't be enough to make up for the lost federal funding, "it will certainly help."

Others have proposed removing red tape as a way to make child care more accessible, although critics worry that lax restrictions could pose safety issues.

"As a country, we have to answer the question: How are we going to fix this broken child care business model? And what is the fair share for families, the public, businesses, communities?" Perry of Child Care Aware said. "That is a question we have not come to terms with as a country that we're going to need to come to terms with."

