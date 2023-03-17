U.S. markets open in 8 hours 15 minutes

Emergency Eyewash and Safety Shower Station Market to Rise at 4.7% CAGR during Forecast Period 2023-2030, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·8 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global emergency eyewash and safety shower station market during the forecast period

Farmington, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Emergency Eyewash And Shower Stations Market Was Valued At USD 361.5 Million In 2022 And Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.7% From 2022 To 2030. An Emergency Eyewash and Safety Shower Station is a place where workers can use a shower to get rid of chemicals. It is placed indoors or outdoors to reduce the chance of chemical pollution and keep chemicals, flammable materials, and air pollutants from causing accidents or hurting people. Outdoor emergency showers and eyewash stations have ceiling nozzles that can be taken off and drain on their own. OSHA rules say that installed portable safety showers and eyewash stations must be able to give at least 0.4 gallons of clean water per minute. They have to be within 55 feet of a possible danger and get there in less than 10 seconds.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Emergency Eyewash and Safety Shower Station Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Emergency Eyewash and Safety Shower Station Market Recent Developments:

  • In November 2021 - Honeywell International has discovered a commercially viable technology to repurpose low-grade plastic waste into refinery-friendly oil.

  • In April 2019 - Justrite Safety Group has acquired Florida-based Accuform Manufacturing, Inc. (Accuform). The company is a leading manufacturer of facility security identification products, including hang tags, tags, labels, 5S/Lean products, lockout tagout equipment and more.

  • In 2021, Haws Corporation, a leading manufacturer of emergency eyewash and shower equipment, announces the release of the new AXION Advantage system. The new system features a redesigned eyewash head, providing first responders with a more comfortable, effective and user-friendly experience.

  • In 2021, Bradley Corporation, a supplier of plumbing fixtures and bathroom accessories, acquired Keltech, Inc., a manufacturer of electric tankless water heaters. The acquisition will allow Bradley to expand its emergency safety shower product line and offer customers a broader range of safety solutions.

  • In 2020, Speakman Company, a supplier of emergency eyewash and shower equipment, introduced the new GravityFlo portable eyewash system. This system is designed for use in remote locations or areas without a fixed eye wash station and provides up to 15 minutes of continuous flow.

Emergency Eyewash and Safety Shower Station Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Since the beginning of the last decade, the need for emergency showers and eyewash stations in North America has been on the rise. This is because standards are being made and followed to make sure that workers are safe and healthy at work. According to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) from 2010, about 15,110 U.S. workers were affected by chemical exposure. Of these, 4,580 workers got eye injuries from chemical exposure on a regular basis. Also, emergency showers and eyewash equipment are being used more and more across the country because these things are taken into account during the making process. This trend is expected to continue over the next ten years. As an important enforcement tool in North America, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Institute uses ANSI (American National guidelines Institute) guidelines. Several states use the ANSI/ISEA Z358.1-2014 standard, the International Plumbing Code (IPC), and the Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC) to spot hazards from corrosive and pathogenic exposures in emergency showers and eyewash equipment.

Restraints:

Emergency Showers and Eyewashes are one part of a series of emergency safety equipment. They meet the standards for fixtures in the OSHA Worker Safety Regulations and the industry standard for keeping temperature-activated mixing valves for emergency fixtures in good working order. But a lot of end users (especially bosses) are still misinformed and don't know much about emergency showers and eyewash stations.
In the current market situation, it's clear that many industrial and business employers don't know about this device and the benefits that can be gained from using it. Even though the United States has been a developed country for the past 50 years, many makers in industries like electronics and semiconductors, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, and oil and gas don't know about emergency showers and eyewash stations. Even businesses like building and mining don't know that these stations can help keep people from getting hurt seriously.

Regional Outlook:

During the forecast period, the market for emergency showers and eyewash stations is likely to be led by Asia Pacific. The market in this area is driven by a large number of chemical companies and a rise in eye injuries in the industrial, chemical, and construction industries. Several governments in the Asia-Pacific area are putting in place strict rules to improve health and safety on the job. In the coming years, the demand for emergency showers and eyewash stations is also expected to be driven by growth in the health care and pharmaceutical industries. Chemicals are likely to get into the bodies of frontline workers, healthcare workers, patients, and people who make drugs in these businesses.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/66076/

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

4.7% from 2023 to 2030

Market Size in 2022

USD 361.5 Million

By Type

Vertical Eye Wash Station, Combination Eye Wash Station, Wall-Mounted Eye Wash Station, Portable Eye Wash Station, Safety Shower Station, Laboratory Bench Mounted Eye Wash Station

By Applications

Chemical Industry, Electronic Industry, Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Others

By Companies

HUGHES, Haws, Guardian Equipment, Speakman, Bradley, Honeywell International, Encon Safety Products, CARLOS, Sellstrom, STG, XULONG, Shanghai Bohua, Wenzhou Growth, Shanghai Taixiong, Shanghai Daao, Shanghai Yike, and Others

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2021

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Emergency Eyewash and Safety Shower Station Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
HUGHES, Haws, Guardian Equipment, Speakman, Bradley, Honeywell International, Encon Safety Products, CARLOS, Sellstrom, STG, XULONG, Shanghai Bohua, Wenzhou Growth, Shanghai Taixiong, Shanghai Daao, Shanghai Yike, and Others.

Emergency Eyewash and Safety Shower Station Market by Types:

  • Vertical Eye Wash Station

  • Combination Eye Wash Station

  • Wall-Mounted Eye Wash Station

  • Portable Eye Wash Station

  • Safety Shower Station

  • Laboratory Bench Mounted Eye Wash Station

Emergency Eyewash and Safety Shower Station Market by Applications:

  • Chemical Industry

  • Electronic Industry

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Oil & Gas

  • Others

By Formulation

  • Powder

  • Tablet & Capsule

  • Liquid

  • Granule & Gelling Agent

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Cloud Orchestration MarketThe Global Cloud Orchestration Market Size Was Valued At $14,985.00 Million In 2022 And Is Projected To Reach $105,071.00 Million By 2030, Registering A CAGR Of 21.4%. North America dominates the cloud orchestration market share. The cloud orchestration market growth in this region is due to the rising awareness of cloud orchestration in various verticals such as BFSI and Telecom.

  • Cloud Telephony Service MarketCloud Telephony Service Market was valued at USD 24.70 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 66.98 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.28% over the forecast period 2022-2030. North America is expected to dominate the cloud telephony services market due to significant adoption of cloud-based services in the region. The United States and Canada are the major market-leading countries across North America.

  • Cloud Discovery MarketThe Cloud Discovery Market size was valued at USD 728.9 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2382.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2022 to 2030. North America is expected to be the dominant region during the forecast period due to rapidly growing demand for cloud-based technologies in the region. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada have the highest number of vendors providing cloud-based solutions to end users and are expected to support market growth in the region.

  • Oil And Gas Data Monetization MarketGlobal Oil And Gas Data Monetization Market Size Is Expected To Reach US$ 65.12 Bn By 2029, At A CAGR Of 16.45% During The Forecast Period. North America holds 34% of the global market share and is expected to continue to dominate throughout the forecast period. Growing oil production and shale gas activities, which are expected to increase demand for indirect data monetization to achieve superior operational efficiencies, are fueling the growth of the oil and gas data monetization market in the region.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


