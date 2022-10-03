Emergency Food Market Size to Grow by USD 2.88 billion, Ready-to-eat Meals to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Type Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Emergency Food Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 6.97% in 2022 and a CAGR of 7.23% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product type (ready-to-eat meals, non-perishable pasteurized milk, infant food, dried food, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Emergency Food Market 2022-2026

Key Segment Analysis

The ready-to-eat meals segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Ready-to-eat food items are pre-cooked, pre-cleaned, packaged, and made ready for consumption without any requirement for prior cooking or preparation. This growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of working women, the growing Millennial population, on-the-go consumption habits, and busy work schedules.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the emergency food market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 31% of the global market growth. The US is a key country in the emergency food market in North America. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as busy millennials opting for on-the-go eating options.

Vendor Insights

The emergency food market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Augason Farms

Conagra Brands Inc.

Del Monte Food Inc.

Emergency Essentials LLC

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Co.

Legacy Food Storage

Mountain House

Natures Juice Bar

Nestle SA

Probar LLC

ReadyWise

Shield Safety LLC

SOS Food Lab LLC

The Coca Cola Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

The Survival Tabs

Thrive Life LLC

Valley Food Storage LLC

Wise Co. Emergency Food

Key Market Drivers and Challenges

The growth of the organized retail sector is challenging the emergency food market growth. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the two major offline distribution channels for ready-to-eat food products. Organized retailing enables consumers to choose from a wide range of ready-to-eat food products. Thus, a rise in the number of organized retailers is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The need to adhere to stringent regulations and guidelines is challenging the emergency food market growth. Manufacturers need to comply with rules set by organizations such as the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). However, it is challenging for them to comply with these regulations, and any deviation can adversely affect their brand image. Such factors will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Emergency Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.23% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Augason Farms, Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Food Inc., Emergency Essentials LLC, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Legacy Food Storage, Mountain House, Natures Juice Bar, Nestle SA, Probar LLC, ReadyWise, Shield Safety LLC, SOS Food Lab LLC, The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Survival Tabs, Thrive Life LLC, Valley Food Storage LLC, and Wise Co. Emergency Food Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

