Emergency Food Market Size to Grow by USD 2.88 billion, Ready-to-eat Meals to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Type Segment - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Emergency Food Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 6.97% in 2022 and a CAGR of 7.23% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product type (ready-to-eat meals, non-perishable pasteurized milk, infant food, dried food, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Emergency Food Market 2022-2026

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Key Segment Analysis

The ready-to-eat meals segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Ready-to-eat food items are pre-cooked, pre-cleaned, packaged, and made ready for consumption without any requirement for prior cooking or preparation. This growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of working women, the growing Millennial population, on-the-go consumption habits, and busy work schedules.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the emergency food market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 31% of the global market growth. The US is a key country in the emergency food market in North America. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as busy millennials opting for on-the-go eating options.

Vendor Insights

The emergency food market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Augason Farms

  • Conagra Brands Inc.

  • Del Monte Food Inc.

  • Emergency Essentials LLC

  • General Mills Inc.

  • Kellogg Co.

  • Legacy Food Storage

  • Mountain House

  • Natures Juice Bar

  • Nestle SA

  • Probar LLC

  • ReadyWise

  • Shield Safety LLC

  • SOS Food Lab LLC

  • The Coca Cola Co.

  • The Kraft Heinz Co.

  • The Survival Tabs

  • Thrive Life LLC

  • Valley Food Storage LLC

  • Wise Co. Emergency Food

View our FREE PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

Key Market Drivers and Challenges

The growth of the organized retail sector is challenging the emergency food market growth. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the two major offline distribution channels for ready-to-eat food products. Organized retailing enables consumers to choose from a wide range of ready-to-eat food products. Thus, a rise in the number of organized retailers is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The need to adhere to stringent regulations and guidelines is challenging the emergency food market growth. Manufacturers need to comply with rules set by organizations such as the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). However, it is challenging for them to comply with these regulations, and any deviation can adversely affect their brand image. Such factors will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Technavio can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Related Reports

Frozen Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The frozen food market share is expected to increase by USD 105.72 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Frozen Vegetables Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The frozen vegetables market share is expected to increase by USD 11.38 billion from 2021 to 2026

Emergency Food Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.23%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.88 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Augason Farms, Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Food Inc., Emergency Essentials LLC, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Legacy Food Storage, Mountain House, Natures Juice Bar, Nestle SA, Probar LLC, ReadyWise, Shield Safety LLC, SOS Food Lab LLC, The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Survival Tabs, Thrive Life LLC, Valley Food Storage LLC, and Wise Co. Emergency Food

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product Type

  • 5.3 Ready-to-eat meals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Non-perishable pasteurized milk - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Infant food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Dried fruit - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product Type

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Conagra Brands Inc.

  • 11.4 Del Monte Food Inc.

  • 11.5 General Mills Inc. 

  • 11.6 Kellogg Co.

  • 11.7 Nestle SA

  • 11.8 ReadyWise

  • 11.9 SOS Food Lab LLC

  • 11.10 The Coca Cola Co.

  • 11.11 The Kraft Heinz Co.

  • 11.12 Wise Co. Emergency Food

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emergency-food-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-88-billion-ready-to-eat-meals-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-product-type-segment---technavio-301636654.html

SOURCE Technavio

