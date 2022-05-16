U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,993.22
    -30.67 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,041.96
    -154.70 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,643.49
    -161.51 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,791.75
    -0.92 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.32
    +0.83 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.90
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    +0.45 (+2.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0409
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8710
    -0.0640 (-2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2250
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.0600
    -0.1250 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,527.05
    -406.35 (-1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    661.67
    +418.99 (+172.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,446.78
    +28.63 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Emergency Medical Services Market Worth USD 74,742 Million by 2027 at 6.91% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read

Emergency Medical Services Market Trends and Insights By Product & Services (Product and Services), Application (Cardiac Care, Trauma Injuries, Respiratory Care), End User (Hospitals & Trauma Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2027

New York, US, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergency Medical Services Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Emergency Medical Services Market Information by Products and Services, Application, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is expected to reach USD 74,742.22 Million at 6.91% CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Market Synopsis

Emergency medical service can be described as a system that provides healthcare services required during an emergency. It is an active service offered during any kind of illness among patients. These services aim to offer emergency medical care to patients. These are intricate services with every part of the system playing an important role in the treatment.

Emergency medical services involve acute care of people, with a focus on treating obstetric, surgical, and medical emergencies. Emergency medical services products can be segmented into type, application, end-user, and region. The types of EMS products are personal protection equipment, wound care consumables, patient monitoring systems, infection control supplies, patient handling equipment, and others.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8363

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important firms in the emergency medical services market include

  • Bound Tree Medical

  • McKesson Medical-Surgical

  • Henry Schein, Inc.

  • Medline Industries, Inc.

  • Emergency Medical Products, Inc.

  • Stryker Corp.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Emergency medical services facilitate the management of patients with obstetric, surgical and medical emergencies. The department also deals with the treatment of infections, injuries, strokes, heart attacks, acute pregnancy complications as well as asthma. For example, the United States has hospital along with non-hospital-based emergency departments. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has segregated the emergency departments into two major categories, namely Type A and Type B.

The Type A functions throughout the day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year while the Type B comprises departments that operate during a certain period of time. The American Association for the Surgery of Trauma says that in the country, trauma is one of the top four causes of death, regardless of the age group. Reports also confirm that in the United States, more than 3 million non-fatal injuries happen annually, resulting in over 150,000 deaths every year.

Furthermore, according to the CDC, in the United States, traumatic brain injury is one of the major causes of death and disability, accounting for close to 40% of all injury deaths. The escalating number of deaths and disability cases owing to trauma can propel the demand for emergency medical services. Additionally, associations like the American Trauma Society provide training and courses to prevent injuries, which could further enhance the demand for EMS services and products in the following years.

Market Restraints:

Significant costs of the modern ambulance vehicles and the rising prices of the advanced special assistive technologies during emergencies are major restraints. This leads to a huge disparity among various regional markets for emergency medical services. Strict government regulations pertaining to EMS manufacturing further exacerbate the situation.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (174 Pages) on Emergency Medical Services: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/emergency-medical-services-market-8363

COVID-19 Analysis

To curb the number of infected people, the demand for a variety of medical supplies has surged. Respiratory support devices life-support machines, like atomizers, monitors and oxygen generators are some of the medical devices most extensively deployed in primary clinical treatment.

COVID-19 has resulted in a massive increase in the demand for medical supplies like personal protective equipment such as gloves, protective eyeglasses and masks. With the surge in the number of infection cases worldwide, the requirement for medical supplies continues to rise, both from the healthcare professionals as well as the civil population with respect to precautionary measures. Manufacturers of these supplies are trying to capitalize on this heightened demand, working on ensuring continuous and adequate supply of personal protective equipment. Considering these factors, it is likely that the COVID-19 outbreak will have a tremendous impact on the emergency medical services industry.

Market Segmentation

By Product & Services:

Products and services are the key segments considered in the MRFR report.

With respect to product, the commanding share in the worldwide market belongs to the life support & emergency resuscitation segment. The life support & emergency resuscitation section covers devices like endotracheal tubes, defibrillators, resuscitators, laryngoscopes and ventilators. Life support system types are Advanced Life Support (ALS) as well as Basic Life Support (BLS). ALS is an advanced version of the BLS system and requires extra training and expertise to be used.

By Application:

Trauma injuries, cardiac care, and respiratory care are the top applications of emergency medical services.

The cardiac care segment can anticipate garnering the highest share in the worldwide market for emergency medical services.

By End-User:

Ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals & trauma centers, and others are the major end-users in the emergency medical services industry.

The hospitals & trauma centers segment will be thriving at the highest pace in the next few years, thanks to the surging cases of chronic conditions as well as traumatic injuries. Another factor can be the rise in funds, grants, and investments by the government bodies for the development of the hospital infrastructure.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8363

Regional Insights

The Americas, with the highest stake in the emergency medical services industry, secures the lead out of all the regions, thanks to the accelerated cases of CVD disease in the region. The regional market will be exhibiting a strong CAGR in the years ahead, on account of the improving healthcare infrastructure as well as the mounting focus of the medical professionals on emergency care. On top of this, robust reimbursement coverage as well as the availability of trained and skilled professionals can further bolster the market share during the forecast period.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8363

Headed by rapidly developing economies like China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific can expect to experience the fastest growth between 2020 and 2027. Escalating healthcare spending in these countries has been encouraging major firms to enter the untapped areas. Other favorable factors include the booming population, improving living standards, amplified demand for high-quality medical care, and the surge in the number of government initiatives.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry, by Market Research Future:

Grand Mal Seizure Market information: by drug generation (first, second, third), by drug class (barbiturates, hydantoin, others), by surgery (resective surgery, others), by diagnosis (EEG, MRI, others), and by end users - Global forecast till 2027

Dental Wax Market information: by source (mineral, animal, plant, synthetic (polyethylene, hydrocarbon, others)), by applications (pattern wax (inlay wax, casting wax, base plate wax), processing wax (sticky wax, boxing wax, others), impression wax (corrective wax, bite plate wax), healing wax, others), and by end users (dentist clinics, academic and research centers, others) - forecast till 2027

Bioidentical Hormones Market Information: By Types (Estrogens, Progesterone, Testosterone) Product Types (Tablets and Capsules, Creams and Gels, Injectable, Patches and Implants) End Users - Forecast Till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • The FDA Has Approved Eli Lilly’s Diabetes Drug. But the Most Exciting Market May Be Something Else.

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Eli Lilly novel treatment for diabetes on Friday, in a widely anticipated move after the drug led to impressive drops in blood sugar and body weight in clinical trials. Lilly stock (ticker: LLY) closed up just 0.3% Friday, at $291.63, but it has proved a favorite even in a faltering market. While the has dropped 4.4% in the past 12 months, Lilly shares are up 50%.

  • Mizuho: Lilly's newly approved diabetes drug expected to bring in $14 billion in sales by 2030

    The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Eli Lilly & Co.'s Mounjaro, a once-weekly injection for adults with type 2 diabetes. Patients enrolled in the Phase 3 clinical trial reported that the therapy reduced hemoglobin A1C between 1.8% and 2.4%, depending on the dose. Lilly also said it helped people lose between 12 and 25 pounds, though weight loss is not included on the FDA label. Approximately 30 million people in the U.S. have type 2 diabetes. "We find it noteworthy that the FDA s

  • MindMed Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Highlights

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

  • The cost of retiree healthcare is climbing— here’s what you should expect to spend

    Americans planning to retire should prepare ahead of time. The average 65-year-old couple retiring in 2022 can expect to spend $315,000 in retirement on healthcare alone, according to Fidelity Investments’ annual report on retirees’ healthcare planning — that’s a 5% increase from 2021 when it was $300,000 and nearly double from the first report in 2002 when it was $160,000. The estimate includes Medicare Part A and Part B coverage, which covers doctors’ appointments, hospital visits and physical therapy, as well as Part D for prescription drugs.

  • Detroit Three automakers reinstate mask mandate at some Michigan facilities

    General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV said on Sunday they are reinstating a requirement that employees wear masks in southeastern Michigan where there are high levels of COVID-19. That month, the automakers said they would adopt revised guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allowing workers at U.S. facilities to not wear masks regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, if those facilities were not in high-risk counties. Six counties in southeastern Michigan - including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw - are again listed by the CDC as having high COVID-19 levels.

  • Longtime CEO of HCA Healthcare's Kansas City operations retires

    The leader of HCA Healthcare Inc.’s Kansas City-area operations is retiring after more than 10 years leading the area’s largest health system and a top area employer. Mel Lagarde will step back as head of the HCA MidAmerica Division after leading the division for more than a decade, according to a release. The Overland Park-based division, better known locally as HCA Midwest Health, includes seven hospitals and a variety of clinics and other health care assets.

  • The #1 Worst Milk That Makes Your Brain Age Faster, Says New Study

    Plenty of people make sure to drink milk on a regular basis thinking that it will help to keep their bones stronger. However, it turns out that one kind of milk might instead be making your brain age faster, according to a new study.In the research that was recently published in the Molecular Nutrition&Food Research journal, 4,668 participants who were all between the ages of 55 and 75 years old first provided information about their existing diet while also going through neuropsychological test

  • If You Have These 5 Symptoms, You May Be Getting Dementia

    According to the World Health Organization, 55 million people worldwide live with dementia—a condition that affects memory, language and a decline in cognitive abilities that interferes with daily life. It's important to note that dementia is, "not a single disease; it's an overall term — like heart disease — that covers a wide range of specific medical conditions, including Alzheimer's disease. Disorders grouped under the general term "dementia" are caused by abnormal brain changes," the Alzhei

  • The Quest To Stop Cancer From Coming Back

    How physicians, researchers and advocates are working towards this goal for patients

  • Mum at risk of being ‘internally decapitated’ to get surgery after mystery £130,000 donation

    Rachel Pighills, 35, will now undergo life-saving surgery in Barcelona.

  • Florida Republicans are hypocrites, claiming to be ‘pro-life’ — until the baby is born | Opinion

    Nearly 50 years ago, the Roe v. Wade decision gave women across the country the ability to make safer and more informed decisions about their reproductive healthcare.

  • EXPLAINER: What do we know about John Fetterman’s diagnosis?

    Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and a top Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, John Fetterman, is recovering from a stroke he says was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation.

  • Underground network helped women get abortions before Roe

    Jeanne Galatzer-Levy opened the door of a South Side Chicago residence around lunchtime on May 3, 1972, expecting to see a friend who was dropping off food. Instead, she recalled, she sized up a six-foot-five Chicago homicide officer standing in doorway, looking for the abortion doctor. The Janes were being raided.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. For roughly three years, an underground organization in Chicago its membe

  • HAVN Life Announces Strategic Partnership with Non-Profit Coalition, TheraPsil

    Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life"), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural health products, is pleased to announce a partnership (the "Partnership") with TheraPsil - a non-profit coalition made up of healthcare professionals, patients, community members, and advocates dedicated to helping Canadians in medical need access legal psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy and GM

  • N.Korea's Kim orders military to stabilise supply of COVID drugs

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Leader Kim Jong Un has ordered North Korea's military to stabilise distribution of COVID-19 medicine in the capital, Pyongyang, in the battle against the country's first confirmed outbreak of the disease, state media said. Last week brought the North's first acknowledgment of an "explosive" outbreak, with experts warning it could devastate a country with limited medical supplies and no vaccine programme. Drugs procured by the state were not reaching people quickly or accurately, Kim told an emergency politburo meeting on Sunday, before visiting pharmacies near the capital's Taedong River, state news agency KCNA said.

  • Booster shot slowdown leaves older Americans at risk

    The delivery of coronavirus booster shots in the U.S. has stagnated, particularly among older populations, leaving millions of vulnerable people at risk of serious infection and death. After bottoming out in late March and early April, COVID-19 infections are steadily rising across the country. More worrisome, hospitalizations have also increased 20 percent over the past…

  • PsyBio Therapeutics Develops Commercial Purification Process for Second Generation Psycho-Targeted Compound

    PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PSYB) (OTCQB: PSYBF) ("PsyBio" or the "Company"), a fully integrated and intellectual property driven biotechnology company developing novel, bespoke psychoactive medicinal candidates targeting the potential treatment of mental health challenges, neurological disorders and other human health conditions, today reported that it has achieved a commercially scalable purification method for one of its second generation compounds. This manufacturing process achievement

  • Starbucks to add abortion travel coverage to U.S. health benefits

    The global coffee chain joins Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and a small but growing list of other companies to offer the benefit as some U.S. states impose tighter restrictions on abortion.. "Like many of you, I’m deeply concerned by the draft Supreme Court opinion related to the constitutional right to abortion that was first established by Roe v. Wade," wrote Sara Kelly, a human resources executive.

  • 5 Sleep Myths to Stop Believing (About Bedroom Temperature, Nighttime Workouts & ﻿More)

    1. Myth: Sleeping in on the Weekend Makes Up for Bad Sleep During the WeekYou had a crazy week and your sleep suffered. That’s OK, you think, I’ll make up for it by sleeping in all weekend. Not so fast:...

  • Man who needs liver transplant caught in UMMC, Blue Cross dispute. ‘I’m going to freaking die.’

    Now out of network with the hospital where he has been receiving care, a Mississippi man has life-or-death questions for UMMC in Jackson and Blue Cross Blue Shield. But he hasn’t gotten answers. “I’m not getting any help.”