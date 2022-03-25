U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

Emergency Medical Software Market Worth $2.31Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 10.6% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·8 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The emergency medical software market is projected to reach $2.31 billion by 2028 from $1.14 billion in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2021-2028.

New York, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Emergency Medical Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product [Early Warning and Vulnerability Alert System (EWVAS), EMS Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) System, Incident Response Software, Ambulance Management Software, and Others], Mode of Delivery [On Premises and Software as a Service (SaaS)], Platform (Android, iOS, Windows, and Others), and End User (Commercial, Municipal, State City Agencies, and Others)”, the global emergency medical software market growth is driven by the increasing cases of trauma injuries and rising healthcare expenditure.


Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Emergency Medical Software Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00027426/



Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 1.14 Billion in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 2.31 Billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

192

No. Tables

115

No. of Charts & Figures

69

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Product, Mode of Delivery, Platform, and End User

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends



Emergency Medical Software Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments
Quark Software; Sun Ridge Systems, Inc.; Trapeze Group; Cerner Corporation; GE Healthcare; CENTRALSQUARE; Traumasoft; AngelTrack LLC; EMIS Health; MEDHOST; and EPIC EMS are among the key companies operating in the emergency medical software market.


Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00027426/


The companies adopt product innovation strategies to meet the evolving customer demands across the world, which also permits them to maintain their brand name in the global market. Also, market players create partnerships, collaborations, and contracts with hospitals and other healthcare facilities at various levels, such as municipal, state, and commercial, to improve emergency services, which is driving the emergency medical software market growth.


In September 2021, CentralSqaure Technologies announced that Chatham County, Georgia selected CentralSquare’s Enterprise CAD, RMS, Mobile and Analytics solution to replace an aging legacy system that did not allow for interoperability between their nine participating agencies. With CentralSquare’s products, Chatham County can reach its goals of decreasing response times and increasing its ability to share resources and appropriately dispatch first responders as needed for mass incidents.


In July 2021, Trapeze announced its collaboration with Council of Ambulance Authorities (CAA). At the Council of Ambulance Authorities (CAA) Virtual Expo, Trapeze Group and the CAA co-facilitated their annual knowledge collaboration initiative—an ‘ideas board’ where the industry came together to share their experience and expertise on a pressing topic within the ambulance sector.


Emergency medical software makes patient care reporting, response time, patient treatments, and overall medical management simple. The software can easily and quickly be downloaded and provided to the next person in the line of treatment. Emergency medical attention is care delivered during the first a few hours following the commencement of the medical problem, which are considered crucial in-patient care.


Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00027426


Emergency medical software are solutions used by hospitals, healthcare professionals, first responders, and paramedics to aid a coordinated effort toward providing emergency services to the public. The software tracks time, patient records, billing, and vehicle management for public and private emergency medical departments and organizations to streamline emergency medical efforts. A few solutions are emergency warning and alert systems, computer-aided dispatch, incident response. Emergency medical services are part of a complex network of administrative and department structure, emergency care, hospitals, communications and transport networks, specialist care centers, and recovery facilities wherein the emergency medical software can aid in a coordinated response and patient handling.


Medical emergencies, such as road traffic injuries, are one of the leading causes of death across the globe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2021, road traffic injuries led to ~1.3 million deaths. Moreover, more than half of all road traffic deaths are among pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists. Additionally, the WHO stated that 93% of the world's fatalities on the road occur in low and middle-income countries. It is anticipated that road traffic injuries are the major cause of death for children and young adults aged 5–29 years.


Moreover, driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol and any psychoactive substances or drugs increases the risk of a crash, which results in death or serious injuries. This is one of the major driving factors contributing to the surging demand for proper medical emergency systems, such as incident response systems and ambulance management software. Also, in 2021, the WHO stated that non-communicable diseases accounted for 41 million deaths, which is ~71% of all the fatalities globally. Additionally, Global Burden of Disease in 2019 reported ~2.46 billion disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) per year. These fatalities occur due to premature deaths and prolonged disabilities. Moreover, it is also expected that as per one estimate, more than 50% of deaths and 40% of the total burden of disease in low and middle-Income countries could be avoided with prehospital and emergency care.


Buy Premium Copy of Emergency Medical Software Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00027426/


In addition, global total addressable deaths and DALYs that can be avoided amount to 24.3 million and 1,023 million lives, respectively. In South Asia, 90% of deaths and 84% of DALYs are due to emergency and trauma conditions. These factors are fuelling the growth of the emergency medical software market globally over the coming forecast period. Also, an increased healthcare expenditure by nations positively changes the infrastructure of healthcare and adds deployment of software solutions in patient care, which drives the growth of the emergency medical software market. A major sector of software deployment is the emergency services, which lacks coordination in many regions and can create issues in primary patient care. Therefore, solutions such as computer-aided dispatch, incident response solutions, early warning systems, and other related emergency medical software are being deployed at various levels in society, including commercial, municipal, and national levels to improve emergency patient care. These factors showcase the growing use of emergency medical software, which bolsters the growth of the emergency medical software market.







Browse Adjoining Reports:
Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Product Type (Life Support and Emergency Resuscitation Systems, Patient Monitoring Systems, Wound Care Consumables, Patient Handling Equipment, Infection Control Supplies, Personal Protection Equipment, Other EMS Products) ; Application (Cardiac Care, Trauma Injuries, Respiratory Care, Oncology, Other Applications) ; End User (Hospitals and Trauma Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users) , and Geography

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Billing Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (In-house, Outsourced); Type (Land Ambulance Services, Air Ambulance Services, Water Ambulance Services) and Geography

Emergency External Defibrillators Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Manual External Defibrillator, Semi-Automatic External Defibrillator, Automatic External Defibrillator); Application (Cardiac Arrest, Arrhythmia, Others); End User (Hospitals, Pre-Hospitals, Public Access, Emergency Medical Services, Others) and Geography

Incident Response System Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by System (Back-up & Disaster Recovery, Geospatial Technologies, Threat Management System and Surveillance Systems); and Application (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Retail, Government Agencies & Public Sector, Telecommunication & Information Technology, Healthcare and Others)

Ambulatory Surgery Center Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Hospital Based Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Free Standing Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others); Specialty (Single Specialty Centers, and Multi Specialty Centers); Treatment (Laceration Treatment, Bone Fracture Treatment, Emergency Care Service, Trauma or Accident Treatment, and Others), and Geography

Emergency and Disaster Response Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Equipment (Threat Detection Equipment, Personal Protection Gear, Medical Equipment, Temporary Shelter Equipment, Mountaineering Equipment, Fire Fighting Equipment, Other Equipment); Vehicle Platform (Land, Marine, Airborne) and Geography

Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Best-of-Breed Solutions, Enterprise Solutions), Application (Order Entry, Clinical Documentation, Patient Tracking, E-Prescribing, Others), and End User (Small Hospitals, Medium-Sized Hospitals, Large Hospitals)






About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/emergency-medical-software-market


