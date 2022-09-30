Emergency Nurses Association Announces Second Class of 20 Under 40 Honorees

This year's honorees represent 16 states from California to Connecticut

DENVER, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, during Emergency Nursing 2022, the Emergency Nurses Association announced its second class of ENA Connection's "20 under 40" honorees, a program recognizing up-and-coming emergency nurses.

Each member of the 2022 class has reached significant milestones in their health care careers and demonstrated positive contributions that extend beyond their professional work. A total of 44 nurses were nominated by their peers and 70 nurses submitted applications. The application asked questions about their accomplishments professionally and in their community, their contributions to emergency nursing and how they might shape the future of the specialty. The blinded applications were given to 21 volunteer reviewers – ENA members and staff – who scored and selected the final 20 candidates.

"The future of emergency nursing is in good hands, and it shows in all of those nominated this year," said ENA President Jenn Schmitz, MSN, EMT-P, CEN, CPEN, CNML, FNP-C, NE-BC "These 20 honorees truly exemplify the best in emergency nursing with their dedication and passion for this career path. It's amazing to see the amount of knowledge and skill we have in our membership and I'm excited to see what else these young professionals will accomplish."

ENA Connection's 2022 class of 20 Under 40 honorees, who will be featured in the October issue, includes (in alphabetical order):

Amber Adams, DNP, RN, CEN, of Texas

Rebecca Basso, DNP, RN, CEN, CPEN, HN-BC, NEA-BC, of New Jersey

Kristen Cline, BSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CFRN, CTRN, CCRN, TCRN, California

Chelsea Collins, DNP, RN, APNP, C-APN, ACCNS-AG, CEN, SANE-A, of Wisconsin

Marie Williams Dawkins, DNP, RN, MHA, CEN, CNEcl, of North Carolina

Sarah Dunstan, MSN, RN-BC, ACNPC-AG, AGACNP-BC, CEN, TCRN, CCRN, SCRN, of New York

Cassie Mueller, MSN, RN, PCCN, CNML, SANE-A, TCRN, of South Carolina

Kimberly Mueller, BSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, TCRN, of Iowa

Brett Pickens, DNP, RN, CEN, CPEN, CNE, of Mississippi

Candace Pineda, MBA, BSN, RN, TCRN, of Florida

Brittany Punches, PhD, RN, CEN, FAEN, of Ohio

Aaron Salinas, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC, NRP, of Texas

Sandra Schindler, MSN, APRN, CEN, CPEN, FNP-C, SANE-A, of South Dakota

Lisa Scott, BSN, RN, CEN, CFRN, of Virginia

Chelsey Simoni, MSN, RN, RNCM, FP-C, of Massachusetts

Rachael Smith, MSN, RN, CNE, CEN, CCRN, CPEN, TCRN, of Connecticut

Stephanie Suzadail, MSN, MA, RN, PHRN, CEN, CFRN, CPEN, CTRN, TCRN, of Pennsylvania

James Thomas, DNP, RN, CEN, of Pennsylvania

Sarah Wells, MSN, RN, CEN, CNL, of California

Gregory Zanone, BSN, RN, CFRN, PHRN, of New Jersey

