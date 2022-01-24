U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,410.13
    +12.19 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,364.50
    +99.13 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,855.13
    +86.21 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,033.51
    +45.59 (+2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.08
    +0.77 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.50
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.24 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    -0.0120 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3492
    -0.0053 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9670
    +0.3120 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,396.02
    +892.15 (+2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    839.82
    +29.22 (+3.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Emergency Physicians Urge Congress to Pass the MAT Act

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) strongly supports efforts in Congress to advance and pass the Mainstreaming Addiction Treatment (MAT) Act (H.R. 1384/S. 445), legislation that improves emergency physicians' ability to treat opioid use disorder.

ACEP Logo. (PRNewsFoto/American College of Emergency Physicians) (PRNewsfoto/ACEP)
ACEP Logo. (PRNewsFoto/American College of Emergency Physicians) (PRNewsfoto/ACEP)

"The MAT Act takes important steps to clear federal hurdles that impede patient access to buprenorphine, an effective treatment for opioid use disorder," said Gillian Schmitz, MD, FACEP, president of ACEP. "Emergency physicians are calling on Congress to act swiftly so that health care professionals on the frontlines have more opportunities to treat and prevent opioid-related emergencies."

Last year, more than 100,000 Americans died of a drug overdose, a record high, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Limited access to treatment, stigma, and outdated laws continue to impede access to proven treatments such as buprenorphine as part of medication-assisted treatment (MAT). Initiating treatment with buprenorphine in the emergency department significantly cuts the risk of overdose death, reduces illicit opioid use and infectious disease transmission, and helps individuals stay in treatment.

"An emergency physician is often a patient's first and best chance for care in an opioid-related emergency," said Dr. Schmitz. "These are chances to help people that we cannot afford to miss. The sooner treatment for overdose or substance use disorder is started, the easier it is to put patients on the path to successful recovery."

Still, significant barriers to the use of buprenorphine persist, including the "X-waiver," a requirement for physicians that includes eight to 24 hours of additional training, which is not required for prescribing any other medication, and registration with the Drug Enforcement Administration for this waiver, which can take several months. The bipartisan and bicameral MAT Act removes the federal requirement for a separate waiver to dispense buprenorphine.

"The X-waiver is a hurdle that makes it harder for patients to get a medication that's proven to help them," said Dr. Schmitz. "Emergency physicians are hopeful that Congress will pass this bill to improve access to lifesaving care and continue the fight against our nation's opioid crisis."

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education, and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million Americans they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org and www.emergencyphysicians.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emergency-physicians-urge-congress-to-pass-the-mat-act-301466925.html

SOURCE American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. FDA to restrict use of Regeneron, Lilly COVID antibody drugs - WaPo

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is likely to restrict the use of COVID-19 antibody treatments from Regeneron and Eli Lilly as they are ineffective against the Omicron variant, the Washington Post reported on Monday. The FDA action will involve revising the emergency use authorizations for the monoclonal antibodies, the report said https://wapo.st/3KDk1YI, citing two senior administration health officials.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After FDA Rejection Spurs A Pharma Sell-Off?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the FDA rejected human growth hormone deficiency treatment? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • To combat inflation, Biden tells Congress it must gift U.S. chip industry billions

    The White House and semiconductor manufacturer Intel are teaming up to pressure the House of Representatives into passing the CHIPS Act.

  • FDA has questions about Merck's experimental chronic cough drug

    The chronic cough drug was approved in Japan, where it will be marketed under the brand name Lyfnua.

  • President Biden plans Executive Order for cryptocurrencies in February

    Reports over the weekend suggest that US President Biden is going to introduce an Executive Order for cryptocurrencies at the beginning of February.

  • Pharma Stocks Dip As Pfizer, Merck Sustain Unexpected FDA Rejections

    Pfizer stock skidded Monday after the Food and Drug Administration rejected its rare-disease drug — leading a smaller decline for similarly jilted Merck.

  • What This FDA News Could Mean for AbbVie's Stock

    Earlier this month, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) completed its application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Rinvoq to treat adults with a back arthritis (known as non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis) who previously tried nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) but did not benefit. If eventually approved by the FDA, this would be the fourth approved indication in the U.S. for Rinvoq. Let's take a look at Rinvoq's efficacy in treating patients with this form of back arthritis and the sales potential of the indication for pharma stock AbbVie.

  • Man whose wife sued hospital over COVID care dies after transfer to Texas

    The man’s wife sued a Minnesota hospital when their doctors attempted to take him off a ventilator after two months.

  • Merck says FDA wants more information about its experimental cough treatment

    Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. gained 0.4% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration requested additional information about its experimental cough treatment. The regulator issued a complete response letter asking for more data about the measurement of efficacy for gefapixant, Merck's investigational therapy for refractory or unexplained chronic cough. Merck also said Monday that gefapixant had received regulatory approval in Japan, where it is now called

  • ‘I’m a Full Anti-Vaxxer Now’: How the Conspiracists Are Winning Over Fresh Converts

    “Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could hide,” Robert Kennedy, Jr., who has been spreading the false claim that vaccines cause autism for decades, said at the anti-mandate march on Washington.

  • Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

    Powecom is one of the only KN95 mask brands authorized by the FDA.

  • The #1 Worst Drink for Your Heart, Says Dietitian

    There are plenty of things you can do on a daily basis to care for your heart health. You may decide to exercise a bit more, try regulating your stress levels, get better sleep, or change up your diet to include more heart-healthy foods.These steps are all valuable, especially because there isn't a one-step solution for caring for your heart health. And if you're someone who is taking these brave steps toward better health, you may also want to try avoiding certain foods and drinks that can nega

  • You're 32 Times More Likely to Develop MS If You've Had This, Study Says

    Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disabling disease of the central nervous system in which the immune system attacks the myelin sheath—a layer of fatty tissue and protein that protects nerve fibers in the brain and spinal cord—causing communication problems between the brain and body. Eventually, this can cause nerve damage, resulting in a whole host of phantom pains and sensations.Historically, MS has been a condition that's shrouded in mystery and often met with dismissal or disbelief, but experts

  • Bella Hadid Just Got *Very* Candid About Her Decision to Give Up Alcohol

    Bella Hadid explained that she recently decided to quit drinking because of the "never-ending pain and stress" and anxiety alcohol caused her.

  • This year’s income tax filing season has started, and the IRS says it’s going to be a ‘frustrating’ one

    It’s closer than ever, because tax season is underway and the Internal Revenue Service started accepting and processing 2021 returns on Jan. 24. The 2022 tax season will run until Monday, April 18. The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service have warned taxpayers to brace themselves for potentially sluggish service as the underfunded, understaffed and backlogged IRS juggles another filing season.

  • ‘No bed means no beds’: Nurse’s Covid rant goes viral

    ‘No beds for your stroke, no beds for your heart attack, no beds for your car crash, no beds for your sick child’

  • Omicron survives longer on plastic, skin than prior variants; nose swabbing found best for rapid tests

    The Omicron variant can survive longer than earlier versions of the coronavirus on plastic surfaces and human skin, Japanese researchers found in laboratory tests. Its high "environmental stability" - its ability to remain infectious - might have helped Omicron replace Delta as the dominant variant and spread rapidly, they said. On plastic surfaces, average survival times of the original strain and the Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variants were 56 hours, 191.3 hours, 156.6 hours, 59.3 hours, and 114.0 hours, respectively.

  • Gang releases kidnapped Cuban doctor in Haiti after receiving additional ransom

    A Cuban doctor kidnapped in Haiti by a gang in the Martissant neighborhood outside Port-au-Prince has been released after an additional $10,000 was paid in ransom.

  • The #1 Best Drink to Slow Aging, Says Dietitian

    There is no shame in going through the natural process of aging because everyone goes through it. And while there's no use in trying to stop it from happening, it's also okay if you are looking to find healthy ways of slowing it down.For example, the Mayo Clinic notes that things like exercise, restful sleep, lowering stress, and eating a healthy diet can help slow your aging process. And if you're looking for specific foods or drinks to help, we've got you covered.According to Courtney D'Angelo

  • Tax season 2022: IRS now accepting tax returns. What to know about your refund before filing taxes.

    Get ready to file taxes. Jan. 24 is the first day the Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting tax returns but your tax refund could take longer.