Emergency Shower & Eyewash Station Market to Reach Value of US$ 570 Mn by 2031: TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) finds that the global Emergency Shower & Eyewash Station Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.

Transparency Market Research inc., Thursday, November 24, 2022, Press release picture

The market share for emergency shower & eyewash stations is estimated to increase in Asia Pacific during the forecast period owing to an increase in the number of eye injuries among workers in the chemical, construction, and industrial sectors of the region. Moreover, the Asia Pacific market is being driven by the existence of a notable number of chemical companies in the region.

Market Key Findings

The regulatory and government authorities of several nations worldwide are taking initiatives in order to improve the levels of occupational health and safety at industrial sites. Hence, they are focusing on the execution of strict regulations that support such initiatives. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), all industries are required to follow OSHA standards in order to improve workers' safety. As per the OSHA standards in the U.S., the use of emergency eyewash and shower equipment is mandatory at worksites. This aside, several other regulations include ANSI Z358. 1-2014 emphasizes the importance of performance, design, maintenance, usage, and certification of different types of emergency equipment including eye wash emergency showers, notes a TMR study that provides in-depth insights on the Emergency Shower & Eyewash Station Market.



Companies in various industry verticals such as the healthcare, oil & gas, and chemicals industries are installing emergency eyewash stations and showers in order to fulfill the safety requirement and offer on-the-spot decontamination if a worker experiences accidental chemical exposure. Such eyewash stations and showers are gathering traction owing to their ability to help workers in removing injury-causing and hazardous substances from their eyes states a TMR review that provides in-depth data on varied important aspects including the market value of emergency showers & eyewash stations.



The chemical industry is showing expansion at a significant pace in recent years. The 2019 report published by the International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA) states that the chemical industry contributed an estimated US$ 5.7 Trn to the global GDP via induced, direct, and indirect impacts.



The demand for emergency showers and eyewashes is rising in the chemical industry worldwide, owing to the direct exposure of workers in this industry to hazardous chemicals that can cause different eye-related diseases. According to the estimates by ILO, about 2.3 million male and female people in the world die due to work-related accidents or illnesses every year. Moreover, an increase in the prevalence of cancer and eye-related disorders at workplaces is projected to drive the sales of emergency drench showers and eyewash stations in the near future.

Market Growth Boosters

An increase in understanding pertaining to occupational health and safety norms is projected to lead to the expansion of the Emergency Shower & Eyewash Station Market



A rise in the focus of governments of several nations on executing strict policies and regulations on worker safety will help firms to grow the market for emergency shower & eyewash stations during the forecast period



The expansion of the chemical industry is projected to fuel the sales prospects in the global Emergency Shower & Eyewash Station Market in the forthcoming years

Market Key Players -

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Bradley Corporation

ACMAS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Carlos Arboles, S.A.

Cole-Parmer India Pvt. Ltd.

Encon Safety Products

HEMCO Corporation

Haws Corporation

Guardian Equipment

Hughes Safety Showers

Honeywell International Inc.

Acorn Safety

Professional Plumbing Group, Inc.

Market Segmentation -

Type

Emergency Shower Station Indoor

Floor-mounted

Ceiling- & Wall-mounted

Others

Outdoor

Free-standing Booth

Free-standing Shower

Emergency Eyewash Station Plumbed-in

Wall-mounted

Pedestal-mounted

Table-mounted

Portable & Self-contained

Wall-mounted self-contained

Portable self-contained

Combination Unit

End-use Industry

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Chemical & Biotechnology

Oil & Gas

Mining & Exploration

Electronics

Others

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline



Direct Indirect



Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

