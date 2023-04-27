Emergency Shutdown Systems Global Market Report 2023: Growth in Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) Usage to Bolster Growth

DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emergency Shutdown Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Emergency Shutdown Systems Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Emergency Shutdown Systems estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Electrical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.1% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fiber Optics segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $497.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Emergency Shutdown Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$497.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$544.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

A Prelude into Emergency Shutdown System Market Dynamics

Emergency Shutdown Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Worldwide Market Shares of leading Market Players by Sales Volume: 2018

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Importance for Safety Systems, Particularly in the O&G Sector to Spur Growth

Growth in Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) Usage to Bolster Market Growth

Worldwide IoT Spending (in billions)

Worldwide Total Number of IoT Connected Installations (in billion): 2015-2025

Regulatory Measures for Industrial Safety by Several Governments to Support Demand for Emergency Shutdown Systems

Growing Significance for Industrial Safety Measures to Drive Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tdqbor

