Emergency shutdowns of 2 Central Florida restaurants and a food truck ordered last week

Two Central Florida restaurants and a food truck shut down the week of Feb. 18-24, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Orange

La Isla Del Frappe at N. Goldenrod Road, Vin 5160, in Orlando shut down on Feb. 23.

Inspectors found eight violations, three of which were a high priority.

Those violations included an employee working without washing their hands, no potable running water and flying insects inside the kitchen.

A second inspection took place on Feb. 24.

Officials found two violations but none were a high priority.

The food truck requires another follow-up inspection but there are no immediate threats to the public.

Volusia

C’s Country Diner at 741 N. U.S. Hwy 1 in Oak Hill shut down on Feb. 19.

Inspectors found three violations, one of which was a high priority for backed up sewage in the bathrooms.

A second inspection took place on Feb. 20.

No violations were found.

Brevard

The Island Waterfront Bar And Grill at 1891 E. Merritt Island Causeway in Merritt Island shut down on Feb. 21.

Inspectors found 10 violations, two of which were a high priority for a dishwasher using the wrong strength of sanitizer and rodent activity.

A second visit on Feb. 22 found five violations.

Inspectors issued a time extension on for the dishwasher using the wrong sanitizer.

A follow-up inspection is required but there are no immediate threats to the public.

Complaints and warnings

Orange County had the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida, with 20.

Volusia County tied with 20, while Seminole had 12, Brevard had 10, Lake County had eight and Osceola had seven. Warnings given with required follow-up inspections could lead to a business being shut down if problems remain.