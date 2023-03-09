U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

Emergency Telemedicine Services Market Size [2023-2030] | Share, Growth, Regional Insights, Analysis Report

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Emergency Telemedicine Services Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Tele-consultation, Tele-monitoring , Tele-education, Tele-care, Tele-training, Tele-surgery), By Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Dermatology, Orthopaedics, Emergency care, Internal medicine, Gynaecology), By End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory surgical centers) Others and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030

Pune, India, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In March 2019, Teladoc Health launched the Teladoc Telemedicine Services in Canada with an aim to expand its product portfolio of available healthcare solutions. Telemedicine services are a viable and emerging service model used to provide services to physicians and healthcare suppliers. In telemedicine services, telecommunication and information technology are utilized to overcome the barrier of distance and improve the medical services at the end-user level. The service allows the healthcare providers to diagnose, evaluate, and treat the patients without the in-person visit. Almost every medical field has some use for consulting a patient or other provider. Because of shortages of care, limited access to specialists in some areas, and remote locations of patients, telemedicine is incredibly useful to any healthcare provider trying to provide access to quality.

The growing incidences of lifestyle-related chronic diseases, rising funds provided by the government for telemedicine, growing demand for self-care in remote locations, and rising geriatric population are some of the factors that are driving the growth of emergency telemedicine services market. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the prevalence of 251 million cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) was reported in 2016, globally.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, growing sedentary lifestyle, and increasing awareness among people about emergency telemedicine services are some of the factors that are driving the market growth.

This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Emergency Telemedicine Services Market 2023-2030.”


Get Free Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/emergency-telemedicine-services-market-102035


Emergency Telemedicine Services Market Industry Developments-

In September 2019, Orient Insurance and Allianz Care launched first UAE based telemedicine services for international health insurance customers                                   

In March 2019, Teladoc Health launched the Teladoc Telemedicine Services in Canada with an aim to expand its product portfolio of available healthcare solutions.

The report covers the following key insights:

  • Prevalence of Traumatic Injuries, by Key Countries

  • Overview of Emergency Telemedicine Services Provided by Key Players

  • Advancements in Emergency Telemedicine Services

  • Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships)


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/emergency-telemedicine-services-market-102035


The Emergency Telemedicine Services Market is being driven by several factors, including:

Increasing demand for remote medical services: The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased demand for remote medical services, including telemedicine, as people look for ways to avoid exposure to the virus. Telemedicine allows patients to receive medical consultations and treatment remotely, reducing the need for in-person visits.

Advances in technology: Advancements in technology, such as high-speed internet and video conferencing, have made it easier for patients to access telemedicine services. In addition, the development of mobile health apps and wearable devices has enabled patients to monitor their health remotely and share data with healthcare providers.

Shortage of healthcare professionals: The shortage of healthcare professionals in some regions has led to a greater reliance on telemedicine to provide medical care. Telemedicine allows healthcare providers to reach patients in remote areas and provides a way to extend the reach of healthcare services.

Cost savings: Telemedicine can be a cost-effective alternative to in-person medical care. Patients can save money on travel costs and healthcare providers can reduce overhead costs associated with running a medical practice.

Increased government support: Governments around the world are increasingly supporting the use of telemedicine to improve access to healthcare services. In the US, for example, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has expanded coverage for telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report consists of the profiles of key players, which include several players, including :

  • Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd

  • Allscripts Healthcare LLC

  • BioTelemetry Inc

  • Medtronic

  • McKesson Corporation

  • Honeywell International Inc

  • AMD Global Telemedicine Inc

  • other prominent players


Quick Buy - Emergency Telemedicine Services Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102035


Emergency Telemedicine Services Market Segmentation :

By Type

  • Tele-consultation

  • Tele-monitoring

  • Tele-education

  • Tele-care

  • Tele-training

  • Tele-surgery

By Application

  • Cardiology

  • Neurology

  • Dermatology

  • Orthopaedics

  • Emergency care

  • Internal medicine

  • Gynaecology

  • Others

By End-user

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Ambulatory surgical centers

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America (USA, Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The Emergency Telemedicine Services Market is growing worldwide, with North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world being the key regions. Here is a brief regional analysis:

North America: North America is currently the largest market for emergency telemedicine services due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, favorable government initiatives, and advanced technologies. The US is the major contributor to the North American market growth.

Europe: The European market for emergency telemedicine services is driven by increasing demand for remote medical services, supportive government policies, and high adoption of telemedicine among patients and healthcare providers.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for emergency telemedicine services due to the increasing patient pool, rising geriatric population, and increasing government initiatives to promote telemedicine.

Rest of the world: The rest of the world market for emergency telemedicine services is expected to experience significant growth due to the increasing demand for remote medical services and a rise in healthcare expenditure in developing countries.

In summary, the demand for emergency telemedicine services is increasing globally due to various factors, and the market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. The growth rate may vary across different regions based on factors such as healthcare infrastructure, government policies, and technological advancements.


Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/emergency-telemedicine-services-market-102035


Table Of Contents :

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Global Statistics — Key Countries

    • New Product Launches

    • Pipeline Analysis

    • Regulatory Scenario — Key Countries

    • Recent Industry Developments — Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions

  • Global Analysis, Insights and Forecast

    • Key Findings/ Summary

    • Market Analysis — By Product Type

    • Market Analysis — By Distribution Channel

    • Market Analysis — By Countries/Sub-regions

  • Competitive Analysis

    • Key Industry Developments

    • Global Market Share Analysis

    • Competition Dashboard

    • Comparative Analysis — Major Players

  • Company Profiles

    • Overview

    • Products and Services

    • SWOT Analysis

    • Recent developments

    • Major Investments

    • Regional Market Size and Demand

  • Strategic Recommendations

TOC Continued…!


Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry, by Fortune Business Insights :

Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Size | Analysis, 2028

Disposable Medical Gloves Market Report [2022-2029]

Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size | Revenue Forecast [2028]

Orthokeratology Lens Market Growth & Share | Forecast [2029]

Neuromodulation Devices Market Growth, Trends | Report, 2026


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


