Emergent Acquires Evolutionary Biologics, Former L’Oréal President Jim Morrison to Become Full Time CEO of Emergent Effective August 15, 2022

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / Emergent Health Corp. ("Emergent") (OTC PINK:EMGE) announces it has acquired Evolutionary Biologics, Inc., a new kind of biologics company founded for a clear purpose: bring cutting edge regenerative products to the medical community. The purchase price included equity in Emergent and a capital investment into Evolutionary Biologics for sales, scaling of the company operations and promotions. Evolutionary Biologics flagship products include Evo Hybrid™ which helps jumpstart your body's own natural healing power to help bring your skin back to youthful suppleness and HydrEyes™ which helps reduce redness to help reveal your eyes' natural radiance.

Evo Hybrid™ is a proprietary blend of umbilical cord tissue, placental tissue, and amniotic membrane. This product contains the highest quality bioactive biomolecules of Whartons Jelly (MSCs) mesenchymal stem cells and its extracellular matrix.

HydrEyes™, formerly known as Exo Eye™ is a proprietary blend of Extracellular Vesicle Ophthalmic solution which helps to restore the natural tear's lipid layer to hold in moisture and reduce tear evaporation helping with dry eye syndrome.

Evolutionary Biologics' goal is to create consumer awareness of regenerative medicine with a global presence using science and technology to build products to create external beauty. Evolutionary Biologics intends to use push and pull marketing, social media, and consumer awareness events to create collaborations with clinics for its products.

Newly Appointed CEO Jim Morrison, former President of L'Oréal with Current Emergent Board Member Marvin Segel, son of QVC founder Joseph Segel

Jim Morrison, former President of L'Oréal has accepted the position of CEO at Emergent, effective August 15, 2022 subject to Emergent filing its June 30th 2022 Quarterly financial statement with OTC Markets on a full-time basis now that the acquisitions of Regen BioWellness, a distributor of various products in the plant-based and regenerative medical fields and Evolutionary Biologics have been completed. James Zimbler, the current CEO shall remain with Emergent as Sr. Vice-President of Corporate Finance to focus on strategic acquisitions and expanding the Emergent management team.

On June 29th 2022, Emergent announced its letter of intent to acquire Fusion Specialty Pharmacies, nationally accredited compounding pharmacies licensed in 27 states and located in St. George, Utah dedicated to formulating creative, individualized, and compounded medications that can improve compliance, maximize the potential for therapeutic success, and reduce the overall cost of healthcare. This acquisition is scheduled to close during this 3rd quarter of 2022.

Jim Morrison, the soon to be new CEO of Emergent, stated, "I am truly honored to be at the helm of Emergent Health. This newly formed company has a great opportunity to be a leader in the plant-based wellness and regenerative health industries. I am also very excited to work with the very talented Emergent Health team. The company has a robust pipeline of new and innovative products and is set up to produce incredible results."

Marvin Segel, a Director and CMO of Emergent stated "Jim Morrison is the perfect CEO. The balance of long-range goals with short term focus. I know this firsthand as I have successfully worked with Jim Morrison over the years in several business ventures. We remain friends both personally and in business."

James W. Zimbler, current CEO of Emergent stated, "In continuing our quest to turn Emergent into a vertically integrated Health/Wellness/Regenerative company, the acquisition of Evolutionary Biologics, Inc., sets us apart and brings us to the forefront of regenerative care and wellness. We could not be happier and luckier to have Jim Morrison become Chairman of the Board and CEO of Emergent, effective August 15, 2022. I look forward to working side by side with Jim in my new role as Vice-President of Corporate Finance."

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORPORATION

Emergent curates, develops and sells products in the Regenerative Health Space. Its products comprise of ingestibles as well as topicals for the whole family. The company distributes its products online and through Content Based Shopping using Influencers to position products in their produced content throughout the United States and Internationally. Its subsidiary PharmaZu, is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on the Pet Community, Pet Pharmacy and Pet Wellness using Influencers and their content, including the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses. Its subsidiary Regen BioWellness is a distributor of various products in the plant-based and regenerative medical fields and its most recent acquisition Evolutionary Biologics is a new kind of biologics company founded for a clear purpose: bring cutting edge regenerative products to the medical community. Emergent does not claim any of its products are approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Before using any products, you should always consult with your Veterinarian and Family Doctor.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

