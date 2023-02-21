U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

Emergent Health (EMGE) Executes "Letter of Intent" to Acquire Privately Held Company with a total of $5.4 Million in Current Revenues

Emergent Health Corp.
·4 min read
Emergent Health Corp.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Emergent Health Corp. ("Emergent" or the "Company") (OTC PiNK:EMGE), a curator, developer, and marketer of products in the Regenerative Health Space, announced today that it has executed a Letter of Intent to acquire a privately held company in the regenerative medical field. The company is profitable and does $5.4 Million in current revenues and projects a total of $9 Million in revenues for 2023.

The Company has signed a binding letter of intent and is a progressive organization with successful business units in osteoarthritis treatment and P.R.P. fields. They have been in business for over six years and have well over 300 representatives in all 50 States. They have successfully developed America's largest Osteoarthritis Treatment Network and a state-of-the-art P.R.P. product with widespread placement in wound care and aesthetic fields. The company has developed a wide array of intellectual property supporting both business units. They also have a following of some of the most prominent plastic surgeons and dermatologists in the world.

Jim Morrison, former President of L'Oréal and current CEO of Emergent, stated, "Once this acquisition is completed it will mark another major step on our mission to make Emergent a serious player in the Regenerative Health and Wellness space. Their portfolio of products is a perfect complement to ours. We have already discussed many ways to work together. The combined companies will have over 400 field sales reps, and we will actively work to create synergy amongst them all. Most importantly the company has an incredible Management and Leadership Team; true professionals who are innovative business builders. I believe the merger will be completed within 60 to 90 days." He went on to say, "This new partner company will also benefit from the acquisition of "Nanosthetic Labs."; we will have the ability to manufacture some of the products that are part of their sales offering at Nanosthetic, which I still expect to close this month."

"We continue to add complimentary businesses to the Emergent family. Today's new edition will allow us to take another step in building a vertically integrated powerhouse in the Regenerative Health space, but just as importantly it will add revenue and profit," added Morrison.

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORPORATION

Emergent curates, develops and sells products in the Regenerative Health Space. Its products include ingestibles as well as topicals for the whole family. The company distributes its
products online and through "Content Based Shopping" using "Influencers" to successfully position products throughout the United States and Internationally. Its subsidiaries: PharmaZu, is
a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on the Pet Community, Pet Pharmacy, and Pet Wellness. It will also utilize Influencers and their content, including the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses. The Wholistic Company is a distributor of various products in the plant-based and regenerative medical fields. Evolutionary Biologics is a
new kind of biologics company founded for a clear purpose: to bring cutting edge regenerative products to the medical community. Emergent asserts that its products are not approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease(s). For more information, please visit Emergent's Website and Social Media on Twitter and Linkedin.

Before using any products, you should always consult with your veterinarian and/or family doctor.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jim Morrison, CEO
info@emergenthealthcompany.com
Website

SOURCE: Emergent Health Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740096/Emergent-Health-EMGE-Executes-Letter-of-Intent-to-Acquire-PrivatelyHeld-Company-with-a-total-of-54-Million-in-Current-Revenues

