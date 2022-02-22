Emergia Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase an Interest in a Portfolio of Revenue Generating and Development Assets in Six Cities in Ontario

EMERGIA Inc.

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CSE: EMER) Emergia Inc. (the “Corporation” or “EMERGIA”) is pleased to announce it has entered into binding agreements to purchase a position (the “Interest”) of approximately 31% of the total value of a portfolio comprised of six retail plazas in six cities in Ontario (the “Portfolio”). The Portfolio includes approximately 568,000 sq. ft. of gross leasable area (“GLA”) that is almost fully leased, with an additional development potential of approximately 196,000 sq. ft. of GLA, part of which are under negotiations for 2022.



The purchase price for the acquisition of the Interest in the Portfolio, done at arm’s length, is approximately $40.69 million and is anticipated to be paid through a combination of cash, assumption of debt and the issuance to the vendors of up to approximately $10.14 million of class “A” common shares of the Corporation (the “Shares”) at a price of $1.00 per Share. The closing is expected to take place on February 28, 2022, subject to customary conditions.

“This transaction is perfectly in line with the Corporation’s business model as it strengthens our asset base and operations in the province of Ontario. It also brings Emergia’s asset allocation per segment at approximately 36.5% in revenue generating properties and approximately 63.5% in development and optimization properties.” said Henri Petit, President and CEO of EMERGIA.

ABOUT EMERGIA INC.

EMERGIA operates mainly in Canada in the development, acquisition and management of multi-purpose real estate, including retail, multi-residential, industrial, and office buildings as well as land for future development. The Corporation’s investment platform is based on an integrated, agile and efficient develop-to-own strategy that enables EMERGIA to benefit from development profits and the value-add while securing stable long-term returns.

For more information, please visit www.emergia.com and www.sedar.com. EMER.CN

Forward-Looking Information

