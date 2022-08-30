U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,013.82
    -16.79 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,989.35
    -109.64 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,977.85
    -39.82 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,878.29
    -4.65 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.66
    -4.35 (-4.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.40
    -8.30 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    18.42
    -0.25 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0730
    -0.0370 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1668
    -0.0039 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5250
    -0.1850 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,298.31
    +208.66 (+1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.79
    +2.39 (+0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,398.13
    -29.18 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,195.58
    +316.62 (+1.14%)
     

Emergia Inc. Announces Filing of Its Q2-2022 Quarterly Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EMERGIA Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EMER.CN
EMERGIA Inc.
EMERGIA Inc.

MONTREAL, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CSE: EMER) Emergia Inc. (the “Corporation” or “EMERGIA”) announces that it has filed Monday, at the end of the day, its Q2-2022 Quarterly Report, including its Q2-2022 financial statements, ‎Management’s Discussion & Analysis, and the related certifications for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022.

“Although there was a registered loss of $1.1 million in the second quarter, the result for the six-month period is positive as it reflects a net income and comprehensive income of $2.9 million, compared to a net income of $165,662 during the same period in 2021. Such results are not abnormal for a development company, as it builds on the value creation resulting from its developments. That is exactly where Emergia is at this stage, as it is in the midst of obtaining the approvals of three development projects, that are expected to create value and generate development income”, said Henri Petit, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. “Furthermore, we are active in the acquisitions field to add income producing properties in the portfolio, aiming to reach our business model of 60% income producing assets and 40% of development and optimization properties, which we expect to reach in 2023.” added Henri Petit.

More detailed information is contained in the Q2-2022 Quarterly Report available under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT EMERGIA INC.

EMERGIA operates mainly in Canada in the development, acquisition and management of multi-purpose real estate, including retail, multi-residential, industrial, and office buildings as well as land for future development. The Corporation’s investment platform is based on an integrated, agile and efficient develop-to-own strategy that enables EMERGIA to benefit from development profits and the value-add while securing stable long-term returns.

For more information, please visit www.emergia.com and www.sedar.com. EMER.CN

Source: Emergia Inc.
For more Information, please contact:

Henri Petit
CEO
T: 1.888.520.1414 (Ext. 231)
E: hpetit@emergia.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All information and statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking information. Such statements and information may be identified by words such as “about”, “approximately”, “may”, “believes”, “expects”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, “plan”, “predict”, “potential”, “project”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “continue” or similar words or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements pertaining to the expected acquisitions and expected completion of such acquisitions, the business strategy and plans, and objectives of or involving the Corporation. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation, including expectations and assumptions concerning satisfaction of all conditions of closing, the receipt of required approvals and the availability of capital resources. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Corporation’s financial condition, the real estate industry, and society as a whole, the market for the common shares, volatility of market price for common shares and other risks generally attributable to the business of the Corporation. For additional information with respect to risks and uncertainties, refer to the annual MD&A of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2021 and to the other periodic filings that the Corporation has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada, all of which are available under the Corporation’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE CORPORATION AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE CORPORATION MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.


Recommended Stories

  • Marquez Valdes-Scantling thinks Chiefs’ WR group can be special

    Marquez Valdes-Scantling shared his thoughts on the growing chemistry in the #Chiefs' receiver room both on and off the field.

  • Israel's Netanyahu warned in probe of deadly 2021 stampede

    The independent commission investigating a deadly stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel last year said Tuesday that then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials might be found partly responsible for the disaster. The announcement could harm Netanyahu — who is already on trial for corruption — ahead of Nov. 1 elections in which he hopes to become prime minister again. Netanyahu testified last month that he was not responsible for the absence or failure of safety measures at the site.

  • Prospect Capital (PSEC) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Prospect Capital (PSEC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 10.53% and 2.72%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 Phenomenal Growth Stocks Down 82% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Billionaire money managers have used the bear market as an opportunity to scoop up three supercharged, but beaten-down, growth stocks.

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)?

    While Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ( NASDAQ:SBLK ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw...

  • Investors Heavily Search Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Devon Energy (DVN) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Dumps These 2 Stocks; Should You?

    Investors are always on the lookout for signals to help make sound investment decisions, and one obvious path to follow is in the footsteps of Wall Street’s most successful stock pickers. Ones such as hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The billionaire has made his fortune using high-risk and high-reward trading strategies and currently runs hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, a firm which boasts $21.8 billion of assets under its wing. But it’s not only the assets under his management which make Co

  • The stock market typically bottoms before the end of a Fed rate-hike cycle. Here’s how to make that bet pay off.

    MARK HULBERT A lot of money can be made betting on when the Federal Reserve will “pivot” — that is, take its foot at least partially off the rate-hike gas pedal. Yet a lot of money can also be lost, as we saw on August 26 when the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost more than 1,000 points after Fed Chair Jerome Powell dashed hopes that the Fed’s pivot had begun in July.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an […]

  • Deutsche Bank analyst boosts Tesla price target after visiting Berlin gigafactory

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Deutsche Bank analyst boosting Tesla's price target after visiting the EV automotive company's Berlin gigafactory.

  • Stocks: Nvidia, Intel, and AMD are at risk if this Citi prediction is right

    If Citi chip analyst Chris Danely is correct in a new note to clients, chip stocks could be at risk for a fresh leg down.

  • 10 Best Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best cheap semiconductor stocks to buy and hold. If you want to explore similar semiconductor stocks that promise long-term gains, you can also take a look at 5 Best Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold. The Global Chipmaking Industry Poised to Grow at 14% Clip According […]

  • Retail darling Bed Bath & Beyond extends rally ahead of strategic update

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's shares extended their rally on Tuesday ahead of a strategy update from the struggling retailer this week that has sparked hopes of the company nearing a funding deal of about $400 million. "Investors are optimistic that it could be set to announce a $400 million loan deal," Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said on Tuesday. The "meme" stock is on track for its best month since its debut in 1992, having risen about 180% in August after a rally and u-turn triggered by billionaire Ryan Cohen's sale of his 9.8% stake almost five months after amassing it and pushing for changes.

  • Goldman Sachs’ 2 Stock Picks With at Least 100% Upside Potential

    There’s no doubt, Wall Street did not like Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. The markets tumbled after Powell stressed the central bank is committed to taming inflation and will implement another 75bp hike if that is what is needed to get the job done. The markets might have thrown the toys out of the pram, but while cognizant of a bearish scenario, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist Jan Hatzius is not overly concerned, preferring to focus on Powell’s less hawkish commentary. “We contin

  • Warren Buffett Cuts Stake in China’s BYD, Spurring Bets More May Come

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. trimmed its stake in BYD Co., just over a month after speculation the legendary US investor was preparing to shed his entire position in the Chinese carmaker sent its stock plummeting.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Vis

  • Down Nearly 90% From Highs, Is It Time to Buy This Cruise Stock?

    If favorable conditions for travel continue to roll in, Carnival could be a windfall buy-and-hold opportunity.

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and we’re in a technical recession after two quarters of negative GDP growth. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfoli

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Shopping: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks associated with innovative healthcare businesses aren't getting the positive attention they deserve. At least that's what Cathie Wood's recent purchases suggest. Recently, the CEO of ARK Investment Management added heavily to Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA), and Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY).

  • Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed the most recent trading day at $3.89, moving +1.57% from the previous trading session.

  • Big Lots (BIG) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Big Lots (BIG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.60% and 0.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?