EM Bonds on Cusp of Rally Now at Mercy of Fed, Trade Talks

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market bonds are close to signaling a rally ahead of what’s shaping up to be a pivotal week, with traders standing by for the Federal Reserve’s first policy decision of 2019 and a crucial moment in the U.S.-China trade talks.
A JPMorgan Chase & Co. measure of emerging-market sovereign bond yields is a whisker away from falling below its 200-day moving average, an occurrence that’s heralded gains on all five of the previous occasions it’s broken through such a level since 2008. While the Fed is likely to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday following nine hikes since 2015, investors are betting on a dovish tilt from Chairman Jerome Powell.
Listen here to Emerging Markets Weekly Podcast
“The market will need confirmation of a dovish bias by the Fed to maintain the positive momentum; anything less could lead to a sharp correction,” said Anders Faergemann, a fund manager at PineBridge Investments in London, which has $90 billion in assets. “We dialed up risk earlier in the year to take advantage of higher carry in EM and are looking for a potential reversal in the dollar as the U.S. economy slows down and the Fed pause may turn into a hold.”
A Bloomberg foreign-exchange index that measures carry-trade returns from eight emerging markets, funded by short positions in the dollar, formed a bullish golden cross on Jan. 18 when its 50-day moving average climbed above its 200-day equivalent. The last time this pattern was formed was in March 2017, heralding a 10-month advance in developing-nation currencies.
Investors who have been adding to their emerging-market holdings are also hoping for more evidence of a trade truce when China’s Vice Premier Liu He begins two-day talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. But tensions between Washington and Beijing are about to get more complicated, with the World Trade Organization poised to begin an investigation into President Donald Trump’s tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods.
Risk of ‘Twitter Barrage’
The Geneva-based WTO is likely to launch an inquiry on Monday into whether the U.S. duties run afoul of a requirement that all its members give each other the same tariff treatment, as China assertsIf a trade deal between the world’s two largest economies isn’t reached by March 1, the Trump administration has threatened to raise the tariff rate on $200 billion in Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent“Setbacks in the negotiations run the risk of attracting the ire of President Trump, who may set off a Twitter barrage against China, which would likely have a negative impact on especially the FX markets,” said Per Hammarlund, the chief emerging-markets strategist at SEB SA in StockholmEconomists expect China’s Caixin manufacturing PMI due Thursday to drop a notch below the 50 level that indicates contraction
Turkey’s Inflation Report
Turkey’s central bank publishes its quarterly inflation report on Wednesday. Investors will be scouring the release and the accompanying presentation by Governor Murat Cetinkaya for policy clues as consumer prices start to slowThe lira was the biggest gainer, after the South African rand and Argentine peso, in emerging markets last week; Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak predicted a “soft landing’’ for the economy after bouts of currency turbulence
India’s Pre-Election Budget
India is scheduled to present its final budget on Friday before a high-stakes election due by May. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is under pressure to shore up popular support after his Bharatiya Janata Party lost control of key states in polls last month“Growth will outweigh fiscal discipline as the Modi administration pushes its way for a second term in the general election,” Prakash Sakpal, an economist at ING Groep NV in Singapore, wrote in a notePersistently weak public finances will keep local government bonds and the Indian rupee under pressure, he said The rupee is the worst-performing emerging-market currency this year versus the dollar after the Romanian leu
Venezuela Bondholders Celebrate Protests
Growing protests in Venezuela will keep pressure on the government of President Nicolas Maduro after National Assembly leader Juan Guaido claimed the presidencyVenezuela abandoned its decision to sever diplomatic ties with the U.S., retreating from days of bellicose rhetoric prompted by the U.S. decision to recognize National Assembly leader Juan Guaido as the nation’s rightful head of stateRepublican Senator Lindsey Graham said President Trump spoke to him about the possibility of using military force in Venezuela as recently as a couple of weeks ago, Axios reports, citing a phone interview with GrahamVenezuelan bonds maturing in 2027 climbed last week as investors bet the unrest could eventually lead to debt restructuring
Brazil Congress Takes on Pension Plan
Investors are hoping that Brazil’s Congress, which reconvenes Friday, can finally pass a reform bill for the nation’s bloated pension system, in an effort to tackle the country’s budget deficitThe legislation is being pushed by President Jair Bolsonaro, but may face pushback from legislatorsThe real edged lower last week despite a charm offensive by Bolsonaro in DavosIron ore giant Vale SA’s board is considering suspending dividend payments following the collapse of a tailings dam Friday in the state of Minas Gerais which killed 58 people, with more than 300 still missing, and destroyed buildings. Brazil’s second deadly dam accident in little more than three years comes at a time of environmental and mining-reform plans
Economy Under AMLO
Mexico’s fourth-quarter gross domestic product report is due on Wednesday, providing clues on the strength of the economy at a time when Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is bedding down in the presidencyForecasts show growth slowing to 2 percent from 2.5 percent a year earlierMexican stocks and the currency have rallied since Lopez Obrador took office in DecemberTrump, in an interview Sunday with the Wall Street Journal, vowed to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall as he doubted congressional negotiators would reach an acceptable border-security deal
Bets on Chile Rate Hike
Chile’s central bank will probably boost interest rates on Wednesday as the economy recovers. The peso marked its fourth week of gainsHungary’s central bank will probably maintain its hawkish stance at a rate meeting on Tuesday, without announcing the start of tightening just yet, as core price pressures continue to brewInvestors expect policy makers to announce the unwinding of unconventional stimulus in March, when the central bank will publish updated economic forecastsKenya, Ghana, Colombia and Ukraine will likely hold rates steady
(Adds WSJ report on the border wall in Mexico’s section.)
--With assistance from Alec D.B. McCabe and Tomoko Yamazaki.
To contact the reporters on this story: Netty Ismail in Dubai at nismail3@bloomberg.net;Lilian Karunungan in Singapore at lkarunungan@bloomberg.net;Justin Villamil in Mexico City at jvillamil18@bloomberg.net;Robert Brand in Cape Town at rbrand9@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dana El Baltaji at delbaltaji@bloomberg.net, Justin Carrigan, Chris Vellacott
For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.