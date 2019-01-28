EM Bonds on Cusp of Rally Now at Mercy of Fed, Trade Talks

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market bonds are close to signaling a rally ahead of what’s shaping up to be a pivotal week, with traders standing by for the Federal Reserve’s first policy decision of 2019 and a crucial moment in the U.S.-China trade talks.

A JPMorgan Chase & Co. measure of emerging-market sovereign bond yields is a whisker away from falling below its 200-day moving average, an occurrence that’s heralded gains on all five of the previous occasions it’s broken through such a level since 2008. While the Fed is likely to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday following nine hikes since 2015, investors are betting on a dovish tilt from Chairman Jerome Powell.

“The market will need confirmation of a dovish bias by the Fed to maintain the positive momentum; anything less could lead to a sharp correction,” said Anders Faergemann, a fund manager at PineBridge Investments in London, which has $90 billion in assets. “We dialed up risk earlier in the year to take advantage of higher carry in EM and are looking for a potential reversal in the dollar as the U.S. economy slows down and the Fed pause may turn into a hold.”

A Bloomberg foreign-exchange index that measures carry-trade returns from eight emerging markets, funded by short positions in the dollar, formed a bullish golden cross on Jan. 18 when its 50-day moving average climbed above its 200-day equivalent. The last time this pattern was formed was in March 2017, heralding a 10-month advance in developing-nation currencies.

Investors who have been adding to their emerging-market holdings are also hoping for more evidence of a trade truce when China’s Vice Premier Liu He begins two-day talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. But tensions between Washington and Beijing are about to get more complicated, with the World Trade Organization poised to begin an investigation into President Donald Trump’s tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods.

Risk of ‘Twitter Barrage’

The Geneva-based WTO is likely to launch an inquiry on Monday into whether the U.S. duties run afoul of a requirement that all its members give each other the same tariff treatment, as China assertsIf a trade deal between the world’s two largest economies isn’t reached by March 1, the Trump administration has threatened to raise the tariff rate on $200 billion in Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent“Setbacks in the negotiations run the risk of attracting the ire of President Trump, who may set off a Twitter barrage against China, which would likely have a negative impact on especially the FX markets,” said Per Hammarlund, the chief emerging-markets strategist at SEB SA in StockholmEconomists expect China’s Caixin manufacturing PMI due Thursday to drop a notch below the 50 level that indicates contraction

Turkey’s Inflation Report

Turkey’s central bank publishes its quarterly inflation report on Wednesday. Investors will be scouring the release and the accompanying presentation by Governor Murat Cetinkaya for policy clues as consumer prices start to slowThe lira was the biggest gainer, after the South African rand and Argentine peso, in emerging markets last week; Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak predicted a “soft landing’’ for the economy after bouts of currency turbulence

India’s Pre-Election Budget

India is scheduled to present its final budget on Friday before a high-stakes election due by May. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is under pressure to shore up popular support after his Bharatiya Janata Party lost control of key states in polls last month“Growth will outweigh fiscal discipline as the Modi administration pushes its way for a second term in the general election,” Prakash Sakpal, an economist at ING Groep NV in Singapore, wrote in a notePersistently weak public finances will keep local government bonds and the Indian rupee under pressure, he said The rupee is the worst-performing emerging-market currency this year versus the dollar after the Romanian leu

Venezuela Bondholders Celebrate Protests

Growing protests in Venezuela will keep pressure on the government of President Nicolas Maduro after National Assembly leader Juan Guaido claimed the presidencyVenezuela abandoned its decision to sever diplomatic ties with the U.S., retreating from days of bellicose rhetoric prompted by the U.S. decision to recognize National Assembly leader Juan Guaido as the nation’s rightful head of stateRepublican Senator Lindsey Graham said President Trump spoke to him about the possibility of using military force in Venezuela as recently as a couple of weeks ago, Axios reports, citing a phone interview with GrahamVenezuelan bonds maturing in 2027 climbed last week as investors bet the unrest could eventually lead to debt restructuring

