The New Emerging Chinese Profit Market - Only Those With The Right Strategy Can Get In

Chinese Consumers in North America

Chinese consumers are the emerging profitable market in North America

Chinese New Year Holiday Shopping

Chinese consumers show strong purchasing power and are keen on consumption

Toronto, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto, ON - July 5th, 2022 – Chinese consumers in North America are spending billions on education, real estate, consumer goods and more, and North American businesses are itching at the chance to get in on the game. With the rise in wealthier Chinese classes and more Chinese moving to North America, the opportunity for North American brands to reach these consumers has never been more tantalizing.



According to Mckinsey & Company, China is by far the world’s largest e-commerce market and more than 70% of Chinese consumers actively shop using various methods (online, in store, by phone etc.) (1). In North America, according to Pew Research, there are 5.4 million Chinese in the United States (2), and 1.8 million in Canada (according to the Canadian Government website (3)) making Chinese residents one of the fastest-growing segments of the population across North America. These Chinese consumers show strong purchasing power and are keen on consumption. It’s thus vital for brands to have a strong, distinct, marketing strategy that specifically caters to Chinese consumers.



Reaching Chinese consumers in North America requires a very different approach, stated Mary Wang, co-founder of Noah Digital Inc., a marketing firm specializing in the Chinese consumer market. “Many things about Chinese culture are very different,” said Wang. “For example, trust is an extremely important factor, and building trust through marketing is an art form that requires a lot of know-how and pre-planning.”



The first thing any business looking to attract Chinese consumers should do is effective consumer research, Wang said. The problem is that the Chinese market is diverse and also rapidly changing, which makes it difficult to keep on top of trends. “Many businesses do not include Chinese consumers as part of their marketing, mainly because they do not have, or do not know how to conduct, the proper research,” Wang said. “This is definitely costing them much money and potential business.”



To stand out in the Chinese market, businesses need to tailor their marketing messages, landing pages, ad copy and creatives - all holistically and strategically custom-fitted to attract and hold the attention of the sophisticated Chinese consumer in their language.



Brands should also be open to new ways of doing business, as it takes finesse to pull Chinese consumers away from popular Chinese websites, their favourite payment methods, or from Chinese Internet streaming platforms they use in China and carry them to North America.



“A good strategy may include meeting them through their most popular social media platforms such as Wechat, Weibo, Bilibili, Red, and marketing through highly searched popular events such as Chinese New Year or Dragon Boat Festival,” Wang said.



Many businesses tend to give up on the Chinese market too soon. To succeed in this profitable and promising market, companies need to understand the Chinese consumer, communicate in their language, be where they are, be patient, and consistent, and ultimately build that trust that will not only attract Chinese customers but also have them remain loyal for years to come.



Businesses looking to add Chinese consumers to their customer base can contact Noah Digital at info@NoahDigital.ca.

About Noah Digital

Noah Digital Marketing provides businesses with omnichannel integrated digital marketing solutions. From brand and digital marketing strategies to execution, our proven system helps businesses accelerate online growth and build brand awareness by leveraging the power of AI technologies and predictive analytics. We help brands reach the Chinese audience in North America. We’re a team of digital marketing experts you can count on.

About Noah Digital Group

Noah Digital Group is a Canadian-based company located in the Greater Toronto Area of Ontario. Noah Digital Group owns the Noah Prime eCommerce platform, Noah Digital Marketing, and Noah Trading Corp. Leveraging the advantages of state-of-the-art digital marketing technology, big data analysis, cross-border eCommerce platform, blockchain technology, and artificial intelligence advertising platforms, Noah Digital Group provides a customized one-stop digital marketing eCommerce solution for Canadian and Chinese cross-border eCommerce companies. Noah Digital Group's team of Chinese and Western digital marketing and e-commerce experts helps cross-border eCommerce enterprises expand to the overseas market and build international brands. To learn more about Noah Digital Group's eCommerce platform and digital marketing services, visit NoahPrime.ca and NoahDigital.ca, or contact Mary Wang at info@NoahDigital.ca.

References:

Attachments

CONTACT: Mary Wang Noah Digital mary.wang@noahdigital.ca



