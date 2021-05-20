Emerging Drugs for the Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Will Soon Benefit Patients: A Focus on Recent Clinical Trials

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline Report covers a complete clinical trials analysis of 15+ drugs and 15+ companies, which are developing therapies to change the treatment outlook.

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline Report covers a complete clinical trials analysis of 15+ drugs and 15+ companies, which are developing therapies to change the treatment outlook.

DelveInsight’s “Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in the Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy pipeline landscapes. It comprises CIPN pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive CIPN pipeline products.

Prominent companies such as MakScientific, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, Apexian Pharmaceuticals, Metys Pharmaceuticals AG, MediciNova, Egetis Therapeutics, WEX Pharmaceuticals, Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Toray Industries, EA Pharma, AnnJi Pharmaceutical, Asahi Kasei Pharma, Achelios Therapeutics, PeriphaGen, KannaLife Sciences, Osmol Therapeutics, Winsantor, YD Life Science, Solasia Pharma, Enveric Biosciences, AxoProtego Therapeutics, and others are developing potential drug candidates to boost the Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy treatment scenario.

Out of the emerging therapies, Tetrodotoxin (WEX Pharmaceuticals) is in Phase III of clinical development while Ibudilast (MediciNova) is in Phase II development phase. MN-166 (ibudilast) is a first-in-class, orally bioavailable, small molecule macrophage migration inhibitory factor (MIF) inhibitor and phosphodiesterase (PDE) -4 and -10 inhibitor that suppresses pro-inflammatory cytokines and promotes neurotrophic factors.

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy pipeline therapies in the early stage of development include APX 3330 ( Apexian Pharmaceuticals ) in Phase I of clinical trials, and AM 1710 (MakScientific) is still in the preclinical phase of development.

PledOx (calmangafodipir), developed by Egetis Therapeutics , is a “first-in-class” drug candidate designed to prevent nerve damage caused by chemotherapy without reducing its anticancer effects. The phase III program was prematurely stopped in the second quarter of 2020. In December 2020, Pledpharma announced that PledOx® did not meet the efficacy endpoint in the prematurely closed Phase 3 POLAR program. The occurrence and type of adverse events observed were generally consistent with the expected toxicity caused by the chemotherapy and the patient populations studied. Based on further evaluation of the results from the POLAR studies, the strategic next steps for PledOx will be determined together with Solasia.

ART-123 (Asahi Kasei Pharma) is a soluble recombinant human thrombomodulin. ART-123 inhibits the coagulation process by accelerating the activation of protein C by thrombin. The drug is currently in phase 2 of clinical trials for the treatment of Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy.

Toray Industries is conducting a phase 2 study to assess the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of TRK-750 in Colorectal Cancer Patients With Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Following Oxaliplatin-containing Chemotherapy in the Adjuvant Setting.

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) is a common, dose-dependent adverse effect of many frequently prescribed chemotherapy and biotherapy drugs, including taxanes, platinum-based drugs, vinca alkaloids, thalidomide, bortezomib, and interferon.

However, there are currently no approved drugs available to prevent or treat CIPN. Certain chemotherapy drugs are more likely to cause neuropathy. These include platinum drugs, such as oxaliplatin; taxanes, such as docetaxel; vinca alkaloids, such as vincristine; and myeloma treatments, such as bortezomib. Other chemotherapy drugs can also cause neuropathy.

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Emerging Drugs

Pledox (Calmangafodipir): Egetis Therapeutics

PledOx (akacalmangafodipir, SP-04), being developed by Pledpharma (now Egetis Therapeutics AB), is a first in class drug candidate developed for the prevention of nerve damage caused by chemotherapy treatment in colorectal cancer patients.

Research and Development

Phase III

NCT03654729

Phase III (POLAR-M): In October 2018, PledPharma initiated a Phase III, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to establish the efficacious dose of PledOx in the prevention of chronic chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) induced by oxaliplatin. This Phase III trial enrolled 291 participants and got completed in August 2020.

NCT04034355: Phase III (POLAR-A): In November 2018, PledPharm, in collaboration with Solasia Pharma, initiated a phase III, double-blind, multicenter, placebo-controlled study of PledOx used on top of modified FOLFOX6 (5-FU/FA and Oxaliplatin) to prevent CIPN in the adjuvant treatment of patients with stage III or high-risk stage II colorectal cancer. A total of 301 participants were enrolled in this trial, and this trial was completed in August 2020.

ART 123: Asahi Kasei Pharma

ART 123 (recombinant human thrombomodulin alpha, marketed as Recomodulin® in Japan), the company’s lead product candidate, represents a promising new treatment for severe sepsis with coagulopathy. ART-123 is a soluble recombinant human thrombomodulin. ART-123 inhibits the coagulation process by accelerating the activation of protein C by thrombin. The drug is currently in phase 2 of clinical trials for the treatment of Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy

Research and Development

Phase II

NCT04492436: In July 2021, Asahi Kasei Pharma will initiate a trial titled “A Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Multi-national, Multi-center, Parallel-group, Phase 2b Assessing ART-123's Effect on Preventing Sensory Symptoms of OIPN in Unresectable mCRC Subjects Receiving Oxaliplatin-containing Chemo”. The aim of this study is to compare the efficacy and safety of ART-123 (low and high dose) to placebo on sensory symptoms of oxaliplatin-induced peripheral neuropathy (OIPN) in patients with unresectable metastatic colorectal cancer who receive oxaliplatin-containing chemotherapy. The trial is expected to get completed by July 2024.

