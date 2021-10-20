U.S. markets closed

Emerging Drugs for the Heart Failure Treatment: A Focus on Recent Clinical Trials | DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·6 min read

The pipeline of Heart failure is robust, with 100+ giant players in the pipeline, and new therapeutic strategies are being explored.

Los Angeles, USA, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerging Drugs for the Heart Failure Treatment: A Focus on Recent Clinical Trials | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s “Heart Failure Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in the Heart Failure pipeline landscapes. It comprises Heart Failure pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Heart Failure therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Heart Failure pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Heart Failure Pipeline Report

  • Major companies such as Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Heartseed Inc., AstraZeneca, Amgen, Sardocor Corp., Intra-Cellular Therapies, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Palatin Technologies, Cardiora, Zensun Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd., Biopeutics Co., Ltd, Innolife Co., Ltd., SQ Innovation, scPharmaceuticals, Mesoblast, Inc, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Salubris Biotherapeutics Inc, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited, Novo Nordisk A/S, Shanghai Hongyitang Biopharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Cardior Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Pfizer, MyoKardia, Inc., TransThera Biosciences Co., Ltd, Acceleron Pharma Inc., Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Inc., and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Heart Failure treatment scenario.

  • In May 2020, Amgen and Cytokinetics, Incorporated announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Fast Track designation for omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel selective cardiac myosin activator, also known as a cardiac myotrope, being developed for the potential treatment of chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).

  • In January 2020, Arena Pharmaceuticals announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for APD418, a β3-adrenergic receptor (AdrR) antagonist and cardiac myotrope, in development for the treatment of decompensated heart failure (DHF).

Get an overview of pipeline landscape @ Heart Failure Clinical Trials Analysis

Heart Failure, also known as congestive Heart Failure, is when the heart cannot pump adequate blood to the body. All the major body functions are disrupted in the absence of sufficient blood flow.

Heart Failure Emerging Drugs

  • Finerenone: Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals

Finerenone (BAY 94-8862) is an investigational novel, non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist (MRA) that has been shown to inhibit many of the harmful effects of mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) overactivation. It is in the Phase III stage of development to treat Heart Failure.

  • IONIS-AGT-LRx: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

IONIS-AGT-LRx is a ligand-conjugated (LICA) investigational antisense medicine designed to decrease the production of angiotensinogen to decrease blood pressure in patients with treatment-resistant hypertension (TRH). It is in the Phase II stage of development to treat chronic Heart Failure.

  • AZD4831: AstraZeneca

AZD4831 is a novel oral myeloperoxidase (MPO) inhibitor developed to treat heart failure with a Preserved Ejection Fraction. It is currently in the Phase II/III stage of development.

  • APD418: Arena Pharmaceuticals

APD418 is a potentially first-in-class, investigational, β3-adrenergic receptor (AdrR) antagonist and cardiac myotrope for decompensated heart failure. APD418 is a selective antagonist designed to improve cardiac contractility with minimal effect on heart rate and blood pressure. Inhibition of β3-AdrR–mediated myofilament repression may provide a cardiomyocyte-specific target to enhance cardiac contractile performance. Arena discovered and developed this investigational drug internally. It is currently in the Phase II stage of development.

  • JK07: SalubrisBio

JK07 has shown potent regenerative potential in large and small animal models of heart failure, including HFrEF and HFpEF, and potent anti-tumour activity in a xenograft model of cancer. It is currently in the Phase I stage of development for the treatment of heart failure.

For further information, refer to the detailed report @ Heart Failure Pipeline Therapeutics

Scope of Heart Failure Pipeline Drug Insight

  • Coverage: Global

  • Major Players: 100+ Key Players

  • Prominent Players: Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Heartseed Inc., AstraZeneca, Amgen, Sardocor Corp., Intra-Cellular Therapies, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Palatin Technologies, Cardiora, Zensun Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd., Biopeutics Co., Ltd, Innolife Co., Ltd., SQ Innovation, scPharmaceuticals, Mesoblast, Inc, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Salubris Biotherapeutics Inc, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited, Novo Nordisk A/S, Shanghai Hongyitang Biopharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Cardior Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Pfizer, MyoKardia, Inc., TransThera Biosciences Co., Ltd, Acceleron Pharma Inc., Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Inc., and many others.

  • Key Drugs Profiles: 100+ Products

  • Phases:

· Heart Failure Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)
· Heart Failure Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)
· Heart Failure Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)
· Heart Failure Preclinical stage and Discovery candidates
· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

  • Mechanism of Action:

· Mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists
· Angiotensinogen inhibitors
· RNA interference
· Peroxidase inhibitors
· Neuregulin-1 stimulants
· Beta 3 adrenergic receptor antagonists

  • Molecule Types:

· Peptides
· Monoclonal antibodies
· Small molecule
· Stem cell therapy
· Recombinant fusion proteins

  • Route of Administration:

· Parenteral
· Intravenous
· Oral
· Subcutaneous
· Intracoronary infusion

  • Product Types:

· Monotherapy
· Combination
· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Heart Failure Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

  • What are the current options for Heart Failure treatment?

  • How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Heart Failure?

  • How many are Heart Failure emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Heart Failure?

  • What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Heart Failure market?

  • Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

  • What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Heart Failure?

  • What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Heart Failure therapies?

  • What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Heart Failure?

  • How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Heart Failure?

Table of Contents

1

Heart Failure Report Introduction

2

Heart Failure Executive Summary

3

Heart Failure Overview

4

Heart Failure Pipeline Therapeutics

5

Heart Failure Therapeutics Assessment

6

Heart Failure – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

7

Heart Failure Late Stage Products (Phase III)

8

Heart Failure Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

9

Heart Failure Early Stage Products (Phase I)

10

Heart Failure Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

11

Heart Failure Inactive Products

12

Heart Failure Key Companies

13

Heart Failure Key Products

14

Heart Failure Unmet Needs

15

Heart Failure Market Drivers and Barriers

16

Heart Failure Future Perspectives and Conclusion

17

Heart Failure Analyst Views

18

Appendix

19

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Healthcare Consulting services comprising credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Contact Us: Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com


