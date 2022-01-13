Emerging Growth Opportunities for Low-Power Integrated Circuits and Radio Frequency Technologies 2022: dvancements in Low-Power ICs Lead to Efficient Battery Management in IoT Devices

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Growth Opportunities for Low-Power Integrated Circuits and Radio Frequency (RF) Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Power-efficient electronic devices capable of high-speed communication have become essential in today's electronics-dominated world. Low-power integrated circuits (IC) and radio frequency (RF) technologies have evolved rapidly following the increase in portable electronics and internet of things (IoT) usage.

Circuit design advancements, such as subthreshold and energy harvesting, could lengthen the device life cycle and ensure a "battery-free" future. Various RF technologies, such as Wi-Fi HaLow, LoRa (long range), and 5G, have emerged to cater to the growing demand for hassle-free data communication. Other technologies, such as beamforming, are gaining traction in enabling efficient 5G communication.

This technology and innovation report offers insights into ongoing developments in low-power IC and RF industries. The research scope focuses on emerging design techniques and RF technologies, such as subthreshold and beamforming, opening up new avenues in these industries and playing a critical role in IoT and connected devices deployment. This research also highlights end-market applications that might evolve in the next two to five years.

Key Questions Addressed

What is the significance of low-power ICs and RF technologies in today's electronics ecosystem?

What are the emerging technologies related to low-power ICs and RF?

What factors drive opportunities for low-power ICs and RF technologies?

What are the technology capabilities of subthreshold and beamforming? Assessment of industry best practices Intellectual property and funding scenarios Growth opportunities and success factors

Which companies are innovating in low-power IC and RF segments?

What key applications are impacted by advancements in low-power ICs and RF technologies?

Story continues



Key Topics Covered:





1 Strategic Imperatives

2 Growth Environment

3 Low-Power ICs - Technology Landscape

3.1 Significance of Low-Power ICs in Electronics

3.2 Growth Drivers for the Low-Power IC Industry

3.3 Growth Restraints for the Low-Power IC Industry

3.4 Emerging Design Techniques in Low-Power ICs

3.5 Subthreshold Technology Overview and Patent Assessment of DVFS and Subthreshold Technologies

3.6 Active Participation from Leading Semiconductor Companies and Universities Accelerates R&D

3.7 VC Investments and Strategic Collaborations Enable Low-Power IC Growth

3.8 Innovators in Low-Power ICs for IoT Applications

4 RF Technologies - Technology Landscape

4.1 RF Technologies Critical for High-Speed Communication

4.2 Growth Drivers for the RF Industry

4.3 Growth Restraints for the RF Industry

4.4 Emerging RF Technologies and Standards Support the Communication Ecosystem

4.5 Beamforming Technology Overview and Patent Assessment

4.6 Active Participation from Leading Communication Companies and Start-ups Accelerates R&D

4.7 VC Investments, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Strategic Collaborations Enable RF Technologies Growth

4.8 Innovators in RF Technologies

5 Low-Power ICs and RF Technologies - Application Landscape

5.1 End Markets Driving the Demand for Low-Power ICs

5.2 Low-Power ICs Contribute to the Development of Cutting-Edge Medical, Home Automation, and IoT Devices

5.3 Application Segmentation of Low Power RF Technologies

5.4 Sub-1 GHz RF Communication Drives IoT Deployment

5.5 Radar and 5G Communication Play a Pivotal Role in Multiple Applications

6 Low-Power ICs and RF Technologies - Key Companies

6.1 Atmosic Technologies, US

6.2 Wiliot, Israel

6.3 Morse Micro, Australia

6.4 LAPIS Technology, Japan

6.5 Ambiq Micro, US

7 Growth Opportunity Universe

7.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Advancements in Low-Power ICs Lead to Efficient Battery Management in IoT Devices

7.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Advancements in RF Technologies Drive Growth in the Automotive Sector

7.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Advancements in RF Technologies Boost High-Speed Communication

Companies Mentioned

Ambiq Micro

Atmosic Technologies

LAPIS Technology

Morse Micro

Wiliot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6khoxu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



