“Emerging Isotopes Pipeline Analysis and Global Market – Forecast to 2029” gives comprehensive insights on the various emerging isotope based candidates being developed for the both diagnosis as well as treatment of various cancers and non-cancer indications.

The report covers marketed products details (Lutathera and Pluvito) and also candidates that are in various phases of development (Preclinical, Phase 1, Phase 2 & Phase 3). The pipeline focuses on diagnostic isotopes (Ga-68, Zr-89, Cu-64 and Pb-203) and therapeutic isotopes, (Ac-225, Pb-212, At-211, Ra-223, Th-227, Lu-177, Y-90, Re-188, Re-186, Cu-67, and Ho-166).



In case of Lu-177, Ga-68, Zr-89 and Cu-64, the report covers the patient population, treatment cost, total addressable market and penetration analysis for GEP-NET, Prostate cancer and Renal cancer. The pipeline analysis covers detailed analysis of name of candidates, list of companies, universities, and hospitals that are developing these agents, phase of development, nature of molecule, targets, and indications.



This report enables Pharmaceutical/Biotech companies, Academic institutes, Individual researchers, Investors, Medical technology companies, Service providers and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available licensing/collaborative commercial opportunities in the emerging isotopes global market. The report also provides strategic insights on some of the molecules which will eventually be launched in the next few years.



• Market Analysis

o In market analysis, global GEP-NET, Prostate cancer and Renal cancer market are indicated along with the Ga-68, Cu-64 and Zr-89 diagnostics market, and Lu-177, therapy market size, eligible patients pool, total addressable market (TAM), market penetration, opportunity and demand for Emerging Isotope is forecasted from 2020 to 2029.

o Emerging Isotopes related deals analysis.

o Global, N.A., Europe, APAC and RoW prevalence rates (GEP-NET, Prostate and Renal cancer).



• Pipeline Analysis

o Pipeline Analysis based Isotopes

o Pipeline Analysis based on indications

o Pipeline analysis based on targets

o Pipeline analysis based on leading players



• Key Players Analysis

o The key player’s analysis section provides an in-depth understanding of various companies working on Emerging Isotopes and their pipelines with development phase as well as understanding partnering strategies such as deals entered by the company.

o Key players overview

o Key players Pipeline data (Pre-clinical, Phase 1, Phase 2 & Phase 3)

o Key players deals (collaborations, partnership, licensing agreements, grants, funding etc.,)

