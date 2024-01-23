Emerging Stocks Gain, Led by Hong Kong on Talk of More Stimulus

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market stocks gained Tuesday as shares in Hong Kong rebounded from a 14-month low on speculation of a new stimulus package in China, while currencies edged lower on a stronger dollar.

Most Read from Bloomberg

MSCI’s index for developing-nation equities rose as much as 0.9%, before trimming its gains to 0.5%. The equivalent gauge for emerging currencies reversed earlier gains and edged lower, with the Mexican peso one of the leading decliners in Latin America as New Hampshire votes in a primary that may show Donald Trump taking an unassailable lead.

The decision by the Bank of Japan to keep rates unchanged and bets for later-than-expected Fed cuts should continue to be positive for the US dollar at least until Thursday, when economic growth data is released. Those results could provide a clearer sense on future changes in monetary policy, said José Prieto Jaramillo, business head at BTG Pactual in Bogota.

With the GDP report, “we’re going to see if the monetary position remains restrictive in the US, or if there is room to be flexible,” Prieto said. “For now, I am more inclined towards the first.”

Also affecting emerging market assets are reports that China is mulling a new stabilization plan. Chinese policymakers are seeking to mobilize about 2 trillion yuan ($279 billion), mainly from the offshore accounts of state-owned enterprises, as part of a stabilization fund to buy shares onshore through the Hong Kong exchange link, said people familiar with the matter, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter.

The Hang Seng index leaped as much as 3.7% Tuesday, before closing up 2.6%, its biggest daily gain since Nov. 15.

Story continues

“The stimulus packages that target ‘troubled’ asset market performance rarely work beyond short-term support,” said Marija Veitmane, a senior multi-asset strategist at State Street Bank & Trust Co. “Indeed, they highlight structural problems that the market is facing — in China’s case, property and an underlying lack of earnings and economic growth. Those problems require a longer term solution.”

Abdul Kadir Hussain, managing director of fixed income at Arqaam Capital, said that in general, China was having less of an impact on other riskier assets. That was evident in emerging-market high-yield bonds, which have returned almost 11% over the past three months, he said.

South Korea’s won strengthened after Bloomberg’s report on China’s rescue package.

In Europe, EU leaders are ready to play hardball with Hungary if Prime Minister Viktor Orban continues to block a €50 billion ($54.5 billion) support package for Ukraine at an extraordinary summit next week, people familiar with the preparations said.

The forint traded at the weaker end of recent ranges on the news.

New Sales

Romania is tapping international markets for the first time in 2024 to take advantage of high demand for emerging-market debt after its regional peers went ahead with euro and dollar offerings to fund their budget deficits.

Copper producer Codelco also returned to global markets on Tuesday offering new 12-year notes and extending a previous issuace of bonds due in 2053. The company’s notes tumbled on the news.

Brazil-based Cosan Luxemburg is also tapping the market today with a new sale of dollar bonds expiring 2031.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.