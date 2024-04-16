Emerging Market Currencies Drop to 2024 Low After Iran’s Attack on Israel

Marcus Wong
2 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- The resurgent dollar cut a swathe through global currencies Tuesday, weakening many in Asia through closely-watched levels that forced some officials to step in to stem the losses.

A key intervention from China — weakening its daily reference rate for the yuan — only served to ramp up the pressure with the Indonesian rupiah and South Korean won being particularly hit. But the dollar impact was broader, with a global gauge of emerging-market currencies falling to fresh lows for the year.

The US currency extended gains into a fifth day amid heightened geopolitical tensions and after robust US data boosted bets the Federal Reserve will delay interest-rate cuts. Haven demand for the greenback has also increased after Iran’s attack on Israel pushed conflict between the two countries into a perilous new phase.

The move forced Bank Indonesia stepped in to support the rupiah after the currency weakened past 16,000 per dollar for the first time in four years.

China Loosens Grip on Yuan by Weakening Fixing as Dollar Gains

“The undesired mix of geopolitics, higher-for-longer US rates and volatility in the yuan and yen may continue to undermine sentiment in Asia ex-Japan currencies,” said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore.

Stronger-than-expected US economic data has damped bets on Fed rate cuts, suggesting the battle against dollar strength isn’t going to end anytime soon. That has led to an increase in currency intervention across emerging markets, especially Asia, as the dollar strength piles pressure on officials to act.

Meanwhile, any weakening in China’s managed currency can have an outsized impact as it is seen as an anchor for its regional peers. Most under threat are the currencies of Asian neighbors such as South Korea and Thailand, where China is the number one trading partner but a suddenly weaker yuan may have a much wider effect.

South Korea’s won dropped to the closely-watched psychological level of 1,400 per dollar for the first time since late 2022, while Malaysia’s ringgit is close to the lowest since 1998.

Malaysia’s central bank on Monday signaled that it stood ready to support the ringgit, which is hovering close to a 26-year low.

The MSCI EM Index has fallen 1.8% this year.

The dollar’s strength and broader risk aversion saw Asian stocks extend their losses from Monday, with a benchmark of the region’s emerging-market equities sliding close to 2%. Korea and Taiwan led the declines, with their gauges slumping about 2.5% each.

--With assistance from Matthew Burgess.

(Updates with additional context)

