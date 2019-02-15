Emerging Markets Retreat Amid Global Growth Concerns: EM Review

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market assets retreated amid lingering threats to global growth, even as reports suggested the U.S. and China had reached consensus on the main topics in their trade talks on Friday. Currencies posted their worst weekly slide since mid-December, while stocks deepened their monthly decline.

Highlights:

The U.S. and China are said to have reached a consensus in principle on the main topics in their ongoing trade negotiations, with talks set to resume in WashingtonPresident Donald Trump had earlier hailed progress and said he may extend a tariff truce and take steps to sell a potential deal to opposition lawmakersThe Trump administration said the U.S. president still wants to meet China’s Xi Jinping in an effort to end the trade warTrump said he’ll declare a national emergency on the U.S. southern border in a bid to unlock more money to build his proposed wallIndia’s inflation eased to a 19-month low in January, helping justify the central bank’s decision to lower interest rates and opening the door to further cuts. Consumer prices rose 2.05 percent from a year earlier, below the 2.5 percent median estimateA bipartisan group of senators introduced legislation to punish Russia for interfering in U.S. elections and for exerting “malign influence” in Syria and its aggression in Ukraine, setting up a potential clash with President TrumpThe rand was the worst performer among emerging currencies as South Africa’s biggest labor group staged a nationwide protest against job losses Wednesday, the latest setback for an economy reeling from days of rolling power cutsSaudi Aramco picked JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley to manage its first-ever international dollar-bond sale to fund the acquisition of petrochemical giant Sabic, according to people with knowledge of the matterBrazil’s government said it would present proposals to raise the minimum retirement age for women to 62 and for men to 65, triggering a rally in share prices. Proposal to be sent to Congress on Feb. 20Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the government will expand tax breaks for the state-owned oil producer Pemex, while the company will refrain from issuing new bonds this year and begin prepaying existing liabilities as part of a broad turnaround planArgentine inflation unexpectedly accelerated in January with prices rising 2.9 percent from the previous month, compared with the 2.5 percent medium estimate

Asia:

China’s credit growth exceeded expectations in January amid a seasonal lending surge. Aggregate financing was 4.6 trillion yuan ($685 billion), compared with the 3.3 trillion yuan medium estimate in a Bloomberg surveyTwo large Chinese borrowers are said to have missed payment deadlines this month. China Minsheng Investment Group Corp. hasn’t returned money to bondholders that it had pledged to pay on Feb. 1, according to people familiar with the matter. Wintime Energy Co., which defaulted last year, didn’t honor part of a restructured debt repayment plan, separate people saidExport growth unexpectedly rebounded in the first month of 2019, while imports fell. Shipments increased 9.1 percent from the year earlier and imports slid 1.5 percent, leaving a trade surplus of $39.2 billionThe producer-price index rose 0.1 percent in January from a year earlier, the seventh straight month it has slowed; consumer price inflation also eased, rising 1.7 percent from a year earlierA member of the Bank of Korea’s policy board said external uncertainties have risen while the economy is slowing and inflation remains low, according to minutes from the Jan. 24 meetingRecent economic indicators show U.S.-China trade tensions are having a negative impact on both countries as well as South Korea, Bank of Korea saidNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un will travel to Hanoi around Feb. 25 for a state visit, South Korea’s JoongAng Ilbo newspaper reported, citing an unidentified personThe U.S. envoy to North Korean nuclear talks said it would be hard to resolve remaining disputes before Trump’s upcoming summit with Kim, according to a South Korean lawmakerBank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said the bank is closely monitoring the currency and ready to act on any excessive movementsThe Constitutional Court accepted a case calling for the party Thai Raksa Chart, to be dissolved for hostility toward the constitutional monarchy; the accusation reached the court five days after King Maha Vajiralongkorn sunk the party’s bid to make his sister a candidate for prime minister in the March 24 electionIndia’s parliament ended its final session as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government prepared to go to the polls by MayDozens of Indian security forces were killed in the disputed region of Kashmir in the most serious terrorist attack to occur since Modi came to power in 2014The country’s trade deficit widened in January as a rebound in oil prices weighed on the nation’s import billMalaysia’s economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter, buoyed by exports and strong consumer spending. Gross domestic product rose 4.7 percent from a year ago, compared with a median estimate of 4.5 percentThe country will sell 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) in Samurai bonds in March at a maximum coupon rate of 0.65 percent, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng saidPhilippine exports decreased 12.3 percent in December from a year earlier, while imports fell 9.4 percent, leaving a trade deficit of $3.8 billionTaiwan’s government cut its 2019 GDP growth forecast to 2.27 percent from 2.41 percent

