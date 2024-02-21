Emerging-Market Stocks Erase 2024 Losses After January Rout

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market shares are poised to erase this year’s losses after their earlier slump wiped out more than $1 trillion of market capitalization.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose as much as 0.7% Wednesday, putting it on course to close above the level of 1,023.74 set on the last trading day of 2023. Gains are being driven by technology shares and Indian large caps, while the single biggest contributor was Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which is on the verge of reclaiming a spot in the world’s 10 most valuable firms.

The recovery in developing-nation shares over the past month follows their worst start to a year since 2016 by the time of their mid-January low. While many of the concerns that drove that selloff remain — including a deflationary spiral in China and waning bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts — they have been offset by a rush to buy shares linked to AI demand and confidence in India’s growth prospects.

Initiatives by Chinese officials have also helped to stabilize investor confidence, including a cut to banks’ reserve ratios and a reduction in loan prime rates. Benchmark indexes of Chinese stocks are rising this month, but are yet to erase their 2024 losses.

