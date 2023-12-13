EMERGING MARKETS-Argentina's peso drops over 50% with devaluation; Brazilian central bank decision looming

* Argentina's peso drops more than 50% at open * Brazilian central bank decision due on Wednesday * Investors focused on Fed policy statement at 1900 GMT * Latin American stocks up 0.2%, currencies down 0.1% By Siddarth S Dec 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso fell more than 50% in the official market against the dollar as markets gave a cautious reception to President Javier Milei's new economic measures, while a broader gauge of Latin American currencies slipped ahead of the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy statement. The peso opened more than 50% lower on Wednesday and was last seen at 799.95 to the dollar. In the parallel black market it weakened to 1,080 per dollar. The rapid devaluation follows a raft of changes - including more than a 50% drop to the official peso rate, a cut in energy subsidies and canceled public works tenders - rolled out late on Tuesday by Economy Minister Luis Caputo as part of the new government's economic "shock therapy" measures. "The large devaluation poses upside risks to inflation in the near term, although the extent of any pass-through may be mitigated by tight monetary and fiscal policies," said Stuart Culverhouse, chief economist and head of fixed income research at Tellimer. Culverhouse added that while a devaluation was always expected, the size of it might be larger than anticipated. Meanwhile, Argentina's central bank said it will hold its benchmark interest rate at 133% and impose a new "crawling peg" that steadily weakens the peso currency by 2% each month after a planned sharp devaluation. The broader Latin American currencies index was down 0.1% by 1533 GMT, while MSCI's gauge for South American equities ticked up 0.2%. The focus, however, will be on the Fed policy decision that is scheduled to be released at 1900 GMT. Investors expect the U.S. central bank to keep interest rates steady and will be looking for signals on the timeline of prospective rate cuts. A robust U.S. jobs report last week and a sticky inflation report on Tuesday were some of the key economic indicators that set the stage for this week's Fed's meeting. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index rose 0.3% and the real ticked up 0.2% ahead of a crucial policy meeting in which the central bank is expected to deliver a fourth consecutive 50-basis-point interest rate cut. Boosting equities, Chile's IPSA index advanced 0.8%. Emerging market debt and stock portfolios drew in $43.4 billion from foreign investors in November, the largest net amount since January, even as China posted another month of net outflows, data from the Institute of International Finance showed. Developing countries spent nearly $500 billion to service their external public and publicly guaranteed debt in 2022, draining funds from critical health, education and climate needs, and putting the poorest countries at increasing risk of "tumbling into a debt crisis," the World Bank said. The European Union's executive body said on Wednesday it was waiting for a final step from Hungary to unlock Budapest's access to billions of euros which were frozen over concerns Prime Minister Viktor Orban had damaged democratic checks-and-balances. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1533 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging 972.16 -0.45 Markets MSCI LatAm 2461.14 0.14 Brazil Bovespa 126718.4 0.25 2 Mexico IPC 54480.45 0.08 Chile IPSA 5962.08 0.82 Argentina MerVal 986441.2 -2.335 2 Colombia COLCAP 1150.56 0.11 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9539 0.23 Mexico peso 17.3870 -0.48 Chile peso 877.2 -0.27 Colombia peso 3997.5 -0.28 Peru sol 3.7828 -0.49 Argentina peso 799.9500 -54.18 (interbank) Argentina peso 1080 -0.93 (parallel) (Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)