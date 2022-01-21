U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,433.15
    -49.58 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,490.67
    -224.72 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,923.67
    -230.35 (-1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,015.66
    -8.38 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.17
    -0.38 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.30
    -11.30 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.35
    -0.36 (-1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7600
    -0.0730 (-3.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3560
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6540
    -0.4460 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,172.89
    -4,825.54 (-11.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    897.47
    +654.79 (+269.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

EMERGING MARKETS-Chile assets sidestep broader losses on moderate Cabinet pick

Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick
·3 min read

* Chile's peso, stocks buck global rout * Brazil's real slips; Lula seen leading in polls * Russian assets rise after high-level Moscow-Washington talks (Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chilean markets rallied on Friday as newly elected President Gabriel Boric picked a seemingly moderate head for the finance ministry, while Brazil's real fell as presidential election polls showed leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leading. Chile's peso rose 0.6% to hit over two-month highs and moving below the 800-a-dollar mark, while stocks jumped 3.5%, bucking a global sell-off and reaching a two-month high. The peso also outpaced its regional peers this week with a 2.6% gain. Boric named central bank head Mario Marcel as the finance minister, while other picks for his first cabinet were also seen as moderate, reassuring investors that no major policy changes were in store. "We believe that Mario Marcel's appointment as future minister of finance is definitely good news, as Marcel is someone with a high credibility who has supported the two pillars of Chile's macroeconomic framework: the independence of the central bank, and the structural fiscal rule," said strategists at Citigroup. Chile's dollar bonds ticked up with the October 2042 bond moving away from their lowest since April 2020. Chile's peso is seen ending over 2% higher for the week in its fourth straight week in the black. Political news was in focus in Brazil as well. While neither men has formally declared his candidacy, former Lula was leading in polls over his far-right rival, President Jair Bolsonaro. Brazil's real fell up to 1% before retracing losses, with Friday also being the deadline for Bolsonaro to pass the 2022 budget. Lula drew praise from some investors as he again suggested he could name moderate Geraldo Alckmin as his running mate, but analysts say his return could worsen Brazil's budget deficit. Brazil's weakened economy is in danger of sinking deeper into recession this year as anxiety over elections and as steep interest rate rises - by 725 basis points last year - continue to hurt growth, a Reuters poll showed. Brazil stocks fell 0.2%, while Mexican stocks sank 1.9%, the most among their Latin American peers, as broader stock markets were slammed by concerns over tightening monetary policy in the developed world. Elsewhere, Russia's rouble pulled away from 77 versus the dollar, stocks pared some losses and dollar bonds extended gains following high-level talks between Moscow and Washington to discuss soaring tensions over Ukraine. The talks were described as frank and useful by Washington. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1244.90 -0.86 MSCI LatAm 2227.89 -0.95 Brazil Bovespa 108866.06 -0.22 Mexico IPC 51499.93 -1.92 Chile IPSA 4643.34 3.49 Argentina MerVal 83784.45 -1.576 Colombia COLCAP 1529.93 -1.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4570 -0.75 Mexico peso 20.4490 0.39 Chile peso 797.42 0.57 Colombia peso 3952.44 0.47 Peru sol 3.831 -0.15 Argentina peso 104.3400 -0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shopify Stock Fell More Than 5% This Morning

    Shares of e-commerce technology-darling Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were down 7.6% today as of 11:50 a.m. ET. The broader market indices had clawed back steep early losses, but no such luck for Shopify, as richly valued names continue to get punished. The drop is particularly confounding because Shopify just inked a deal with Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (NASDAQ: JD).

  • Why SunPower's Shares Fell 15.8% Friday

    Shares of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) slumped 15.8% in early trading Friday. SunPower released preliminary fourth-quarter earnings after the market closed on Thursday and investors were underwhelmed. One concern in the report was that SunPower was replacing third-party connectors in its light commercial value-added reseller and commercial and industrial solutions systems (CIS) because the company said it had found a cracking issue in the connectors.

  • Why Palantir Shares Are Down Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell as much as 7% on Friday morning after a Wall Street analyst cut his price target for the data analytics stock. The analyst isn't questioning the quality of the business, but valuation is an open question in this environment. Palantir, as my Motley Fool colleague Keith Noonan noted yesterday, is a stock that has been moving in conjunction with the Nasdaq Composite, and so perhaps it should be no surprise the stock got off to a bad start on Friday morning as the broader market traded down.

  • ‘Godfather’ of technical analysis says the stock market could fall 20% or more, but don’t panic: ‘This market really, really did unbelievable’ for 18 months

    Prominent market technician Ralph Acampora says the recent bout of market volatility has him uneasy and now he's forecasting a deeper drop in the market.

  • Nine Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Autonomous driving is the ‘trillion-dollar opportunity’ Luminar is chasing, CEO says

    Luminar Founder & CEO Austin Russell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's partnership with Mercedes-Benz, the state of the autonomous vehicle market, the future of self-driving technology, and the outlook for chip makers and production.

  • Why Shares of Huntington Bancshares Are Falling Today

    Shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) are trading 7.3% down as of 11:00 a.m. ET today after reporting earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. Huntington reported fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 on total revenue of $1.65 billion, missing on analyst estimates for both EPS and revenue. "We enter 2022 increasingly confident in our outlook for growth in revenue and earnings," Huntington president and CEO Steve Steinour said in a statement.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Billionaire Izzy Englander is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks that Izzy Englander has sold in Q3. You can skip our detailed analysis of his hedge fund and recent developments, and go directly to read Billionaire Izzy Englander is Selling These 5 Stocks. Israel Englander is one of the most prominent hedge fund managers of all […]

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) isn't giving its shareholders any respite -- the electric vehicle (EV) stock was down by 22.6% for the week as of 10:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. At this point, Rivian has declined by a whopping 41% year to date. Given that the market had already been warned, investors shouldn't have been surprised when Rivian announced the actual numbers.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in 2022

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear buys and one company to shy away from.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Investors looking to add growth stocks to their portfolios this month shouldn't miss these names.

  • 1 Steel Stock to Own as the U.S. Economy Rebuilds

    Nucor's industry leadership gives it a great opportunity to thrive amid new national infrastructure investments.

  • Chewy's Price Target Is Trimmed

    A Piper Sandler analyst points to rising costs and decelerating revenue growth as the leading causes for the lower value.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 119% to 409% Upside in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks believe these fast-paced companies could more than double this year.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Take Off in February

    Novavax has been both a promising and frustrating stock to own recently. It's promising in the sense that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate could give the company a slice of what's proving to be a very large pie. The frustrating part about Novavax is that it has continually pushed back its schedule for applying to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Value Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Everyone wants more for less, and value stocks can offer that. Let's explore why Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) fit the bill as two dirt-cheap stocks that could outperform in 2022. After soaring 147% in the last 12 months, Ford's bull run is already in full swing.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) stock slumped in Friday trading, down 7.2% as of 1:15 p.m. ET, despite the robotic surgery specialist having edged out consensus targets for both sales and earnings in its report last night. Heading into the fourth quarter of 2021, analysts had forecast that Intuitive Surgical would earn $1.28 per share on sales of $1.52 billion. In Q4, Intuitive Surgical grew its "installed base" of da Vinci Surgical Systems by 12% year over year -- that's 6,730 systems out there in the market right now, generating recurring revenue from consumables and maintenance services for Intuitive.

  • Will Workhorse Stock Recover in 2022?

    The electric vehicle sector is hot right now. One such stock is Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS), which fell 78% last year and is now trading close to $4. Falling behind on its delivery plans, losing a key order from the U.S. Postal Service, a change in management, issues with delivered vehicles resulting in a recall -- the list of Workhorse's troubles is long.

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax, and Ocugen Stocks Are Plunging This Week

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock is taking the worst drubbing, down 19.7% as of the market close on Thursday. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were sinking 17.2%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) stocks were falling 18.5% and 16.2%, respectively.