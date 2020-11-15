U.S. markets closed

Emerging Markets Defy Risks with Turkey Taking Center Stage

Netty Ismail, Simon Flint and Sydney Maki
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Even with the U.S. election out of the way, investors could be forgiven for taking a cautious view of emerging markets, given the wall of risks ahead for the world’s developing economies.

Yet the continued spread of the coronavirus, debt troubles at Chinese state-owned firms and rumbling political tension from Thailand and Turkey to Brazil and Peru are doing little to dissuade the bulls. Underscoring the market calm, measures of implied volatility for currencies and stocks declined for a second week in the five days through Friday.

Quickening growth in developing nations, progress toward the development of a vaccine and unprecedented stimulus are underpinning investor optimism, driving currencies and stocks to two-year highs. Bank of America Corp. says the recovery’s just getting started, while Morgan Stanley predicts a “sharp rebound” predicated on a widening U.S. current-account deficit, low real rates in the U.S., dollar depreciation, China’s reflationary impulse and accommodative macro policies. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cites easing trade tensions as a major tailwind.

“The combination of easy money and vaccine is too powerful and markets have a longer-term horizon than a few months,” said Kit Juckes, London-based chief currency strategist at Societe Generale SA. “The central-bank message is that monetary policy will remain as accommodative as possible and we should expect further easing over the winter. At some point, that is going to revive risk sentiment.”

Weekend events have added to the favorable backdrop. Asia Pacific nations including China, Japan and South Korea on Sunday signed the world’s largest regional free-trade agreement. And President Donald Trump briefly acknowledged for the first time that he lost the election, easing concern he will push ahead with attempts to reverse the result.

Turkey’s central bank meeting Thursday under new Governor Naci Agbal will likely be the most closely watched event in emerging markets this week. With investors bracing for a return to a more orthodox, market-friendly approach, a disappointing outcome could send the lira reeling again.

Turkey Hike Wanted

Central-bank Governor Agbal is expected to raise the one-week repo rate by 475 basis points at his first meeting, which would be Turkey’s biggest hike since September 2018An overhaul of the nation’s economic leadership saw the lira rally more than 11% against the dollar in the five days through Friday, its best week in almost two decadesPresident Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to start a period of economic and legal reform after the replacement of both the central bank chief and his son-in-law as finance ministerRead: Turkey Central Bank Chief Said to Promise Greater Visibility

Those on Hold

The Bank of Thailand’s first meeting under its new Governor is expected to leave rates unchanged on WednesdayHowever, Sethaput Suthiwart-Narueput faces calls from the government to stall appreciation of the baht, which has risen 3% this month, partly as optimism over tourism has surged in light of vaccine developmentsInflows into Thai sovereign debt climbed to the highest in 17 months in November, attracted by the promise of currency appreciationRead: Funds Rush Into Thailand Bonds in Vaccine Play: SEAsia RatesBank Indonesia is also expected to leave rates unchanged on Thursday by the majority of analystsHowever, with the rupiah the strongest Asian currency since the U.S. election, a minority -- including Bloomberg Economics -- expect the central bank to cutThe Philippine central bank is expected to stand pat on Thursday, although there is a small chance of a cut after the central bank governor pledged to consider the “disappointing” third-quarter growth data at the policy meetingThe Philippine peso was almost unchanged last week as markets were disrupted by a typhoonThe South African Reserve Bank will probably keep its benchmark interest rate on hold at 3.5%“Renewed lockdowns in advanced economies may dampen the expected improvement in economic activity,” Bloomberg Economics said. “This may justify another cut in interest rates, but we see the risks as already accounted for in the SARB’s aggressive frontloading of rate reductions to date”The rand has been the top gainer in emerging markets in the past monthHungary’s inflation rate fell for a second month in October, easing pressure on the central bank to lift interest rates on Tuesday along with a rally in the forintZambia’s central bank will announce on Wednesday its first rate decision with a new governor in place after the nation became the first in Africa to default on its foreign debt since the pandemic struck. Officials may keep policy unchanged as they seek to shore up Africa’s worst-performing currency this year

Data and Events

China’s October industrial production is expected to continue its impressive rebound on MondayRetail sales are likely to continue closing the gap in performance with production, although the longer-than-usual October holidays may have been a factor in lifting consumptionFixed-asset investment should also continue to pick upThe yuan was among the worst-performing currencies in emerging Asia last week, underscoring concern about parting shots from the outgoing U.S. administrationThailand is likely to report a year-over-year contraction in third quarter gross-domestic product on MondayIndonesia should announce another strong trade surplus for October on Monday as imports continue to contractCurrent-account numbers for the third quarter will be released on FridayPhilippines remittances data for September are scheduled for MondayTaiwan’s October export orders are expected to produce another strong showing on FridayThe U.S.’s Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue with Taiwan will take place in Washington on Friday. Taiwanese officials have expressed hope that a memorandum of understanding on trade relations can be issuedLate losses continue to erase intraday Taiwan dollar gainsInvestors will be watching to see if Peru’s political turmoil and social unrest spill over into the markets after the impeachment of former President Martin VizcarraA reading of third-quarter GDP on Friday is expected to show signs of a recovery after a deep contraction in the second quarter, according to Bloomberg EconomicsChile will probably signal further economic recovery when it releases third-quarter GDP results on Wednesday, though output remains far below pre-pandemic levels, according to economists surveyed by BloombergTraders are also watching the advance of a bill through the Chilean Senate that would allow a second early withdrawal of pension savingsIn Brazil, money managers will want updates on the economic reform agenda once the Nov. 15 municipal elections passThe nation is scheduled to release its October tax-collection data this weekColombia’s GDP probably fell less in the third quarter than it did in the second, data on Tuesday is expected to showA reading of September economic activity on the same day will probably flag another contraction from a year earlier, according to Bloomberg Economics

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 7 Value Stocks That Could Make You the Next Warren Buffett

    Value and growth investing are important concepts for investors. If you are value-oriented, you usually seek out underpriced value stocks that have recently fallen out of favor. On the other hand, if you are growth-oriented, you seek out businesses with high revenue, earnings or cash flow growth. Market professionals and academics constantly debate whether value investing or growth investing is more profitable. At the end of the day, though, many people concur that a diversified portfolio with both offers the strongest results in the long run. For this article, though, I will focus on the value side of investing.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips You probably know Warren Buffett as one of the most prominent value investors of all time. In 1965, Buffett took ownership of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A, NYSE:BRK.B), a struggling group of textile firms. Now it has the highest stock price ever, at $336,00 per share. So, investors would do well to look for their own value propositions. Research led by Kewei Hou of the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) highlights where to start: “The basic philosophy [of value investing] is to invest in undervalued securities that are selling well below the intrinsic value. The intrinsic value of a security is in turn the value that can be justified by the issuing firm’s earnings, dividends, assets, and other financial statement information.” Of course, not every cheap stock offers value. Therefore, investors need to examine shares thoroughly when looking for a long-term play. Those stocks tend to be established businesses with steady growth, earnings and cash flows. Many also pay dividends. What’s more, a value stock’s recent decline in price is often short-term — a reaction to an earnings miss or the departure of a CEO. 7 Retail Stocks That Will Benefit From 2020’s Holiday Shopping Season So, with all that said, here are seven value stocks to consider closely in November: Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) AT&T (NYSE:T) Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH) Centene (NYSE:CNC) Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Value Stocks to Buy: Albertsons (ACI) Source: Shutterstock 52-week range: $12.91 – $16.50Dividend Yield: 2.6%YTD change: – 2.1% Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Albertsons is a leading grocery chain in the United States. The company currently has over 2,250 stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia. Additionally, over 1,700 of these stores have in-store pharmacies. The company even operates about 400 fuel stations. In fact, you’ve probably shopped at an Albertsons location before — they include brands like Safeway and Shaw’s, among others. The company also owns the meal-kit company Plated. Over the past several months, management has been working hard to ramp up its e-commerce presence, too. Right now, Albertsons ranks 55 on the Fortune 500 list. In late October, Albertsons released results for its second quarter. Revenue of $15.8 billion meant an increase of 11.2% year-0ver-year (YOY). The gross profit margin also increased to 29%, up slightly from Q2 of 2019. Investors were also pleased to see adjusted net income of over $356 million. That amounted to 60 cents per share. A year ago, the metrics had been just over $99 million at 17 cents per share. Now ACI stock’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-sales (P/S) ratios are 9.37 and 0.11, respectively. And the company just went public this year. So, watch this pick of the value stocks — its shares deserve to be on any investor’s radar. AT&T (T) Source: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock 52-week range: $26.08 – $39.70Dividend Yield: 7.2%YTD change: – 26.75% Of course, AT&T needs little introduction. The multinational conglomerate offers diversified services in media, entertainment, telecommunications and technology. That alone makes it stand out against other value stocks. However, it has been a difficult year for AT&T. The pandemic meant the closure of movie theaters, the cancellation of many revenue-raking sports events and more. Naturally, that hurt T stock. But in October, the company released Q3 results which showed some promising bright sides. Revenue of $42.3 billion topped estimates and free cash flow was $8.3 billion. Only AT&T’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at 76 cents, down from 94 cents a year ago. Management blamed the decline on Covid-19. Despite the EPS disappointment, though, analysts were pleased to hear that the company netted 645,000 new phone subscribers on recurring monthly bills. In the United States, the group also totaled 38 million subscribers for both HBO and HBO Max, beating its year-end goal of 36 million. What’s more, HBO’s global subscriber numbers now stand at 57 million. About the results, CEO John Stankey said: “Our strong cash flow in the quarter positions us to continue investing in our growth areas and pay down debt. We now expect 2020 free cash flow of $26 billion or higher with a full-year dividend payout ratio in the high 50s%.” 7 Solar Stocks to Buy for Biden's Green Wave Currently, AT&T stocks’ forward P/E and P/S ratios are 8.94 and 1.19. Needless to say, passive-income-seeking investors will likely find value in this company’s shares. Beazer Homes (BZH) Source: Shutterstock 52-week range: $4.39 – $17.23Dividend Yield: N/AYTD change: 2.2% A residential homebuilder based in Atlanta, Beazer Homes is the next on my list of value stocks. You may be familiar with the homes sold under its Beazer, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. BZH stock has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1994. The company announced its third-quarter results for fiscal year 2020 back in July. Homebuilding revenue hit over $532 million, up 10.4% YOY. Additionally, Beazer’s net income for operations came in at $15.3 million, compared to $11.6 million a year ago. Investors noted that the company’s balance sheet was strong with ample liquidity. In late September, management also released preliminary operating results for Q4. New orders for the first two months of the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter were up 37% YOY. Right now, Beazer’s forward P/E is 2.44 and its P/S ratio is 0.18. Given its solid financials, potential investors should study the metrics and consider putting new capital into BZH stock. Centene (CNC) Source: Shutterstock 52-week range: $43.96 – $74.70Dividend Yield: N/AYTD change: 9.53% Centene is a health plan provider focusing on government-sponsored healthcare programs like Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and military plans. Over the years, the company has been growing both organically and through acquisitions. In fact, it now ranks 42 on the Fortune 500 list, making it one of the more notable value stocks. Centene released its Q3 results in late October. Revenue came at a little over $29.1 billion, showing a 53% growth YOY. Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.26. A year ago, that figure had been 96 cents. On top of that, CNC’s managed care memberships grew to 25.2 million, representing a 65% increase YOY. Obviously, the pandemic has been a huge contributor to membership growth. 9 Gold Stocks to Buy as Uncertainty Clouds the Election Currently, CNC stock has forward P/E and P/S ratios of 12.29 and 0.36, respectively. What’s more, with a new administration coming into the White House, shares of this healthcare insurer will probably get more favorable attention in the near future. Investors should take note. Ingredion (INGR) Source: Shutterstock 52-week range: $59.11 – $99.51Dividend Yield: 3.5%YTD change: – 21.5% Next on my list of value stocks is Ingredion, a supplier of — you guessed it — ingredients. Headquartered in Illinois, the company has businesses in the food, beverage, brewing, and biopharma industries. In some ways, Ingredion is really a jack of all trades. The global manufacturer takes raw materials such as fruits, vegetables and grains and turns them into value-added ingredients with uses across multiple industries. Ingredion released Q3 metrics in early November. Net sales of $1.5 billion meant a decline of 5% YOY and net income was over $92 million or $1.37 per share. A year ago, the numbers were $99 million or $1.48 per share. Management noted that this “decrease was driven by foreign exchange impacts in South America and sales volume declines in North America.” However, CEO Jim Zallie also said in the release that, “Reported and adjusted operating income were up 35% and 41%, respectively, from the second quarter. Our intense focus on servicing customers and operational execution, enabled us to deliver year-over-year profit growth in most of our regions.” INGR stock’s forward P/E and P/S ratios are 11.42 and 0.82. As such, value investors should look to buy the dips in the company’s shares. With a Covid-19 vaccine on the horizon, the coming months will likely see an ease of restrictions and increased consumer activity out-of-home. That means there’s potential upside for the stock. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) Source: Shutterstock 52-week range: $30.26 – $50.95Dividend Yield: 3.7%YTD change: – 10.9%Expense ratio: 0.39%, or $39 per $10,000 invested annually Our next discussion in my list of value stocks centers around an exchange-traded fund (ETF) — the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. This ETF has an overseas focus. It provides access to a range of businesses in Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Far East that fund managers regard as undervalued. The fund started trading in 2005. EFV — which has 546 holdings — tracks the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The top 10 holdings make up a little over 15% of its net assets of $5.39 billion. Heading the list of businesses in the fund are Switzerland-based biopharma giant Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Japanese car manufacturer Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) and the French health group Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY). With names like that attached to the ETF, investors should be comforted. 7 A-Rated Stocks To Buy That Are All-Weather Winners What’s more, EFV stock’s average trailing P/E and P/B stand at 14.53 and 0.94, respectively. So, those value investors who are thinking about diversifying outside of the U.S may want to keep an eye on this fund. Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VOOV) Source: Shutterstock 52-week range: $78.30 – $127.43Dividend Yield: 2.6%YTD change: – 5.89%Expense ratio: 0.1% My final choice for this list of value stocks is another ETF, the Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares. The fund gives access to 391 value companies within the S&P 500 and started trading in 2010. What makes VOOV interesting? The top 10 holdings of the ETF make up over 20% of net assets of $ 1.4 billion. These include Warren Buffet’s own Berkshire Hathaway, UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) — all top names in their fields. VOOV stock’s trailing P/E and P/B stand at 19.02 and 1.97. Naturally, the ETF carries a lot of promise. But given the recent increase in broader markets, potential long-term investors may want to wait for a short-term decline before entering the fund. On the date of publication, Tezcan Gecgil held both long and short positions in ACI stock. Tezcan Gecgil has worked in investment management for over two decades in the U.S. and U.K. In addition to formal higher education in the field, she has also completed all 3 levels of the Chartered Market Technician (CMT) examination. Her passion is for options trading based on technical analysis of fundamentally strong companies. She especially enjoys setting up weekly covered calls for income generation. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post 7 Value Stocks That Could Make You the Next Warren Buffett appeared first on InvestorPlace.

    According to Fidelity, many of its boomer 401(k) and IRA holders saving for retirement hold way too much stock for their age profile.

    The largest retail REIT and mall owner in the U.S. is giving lenders on several of its shopping centers an early Christmas present: the keys back.

    It's too early to know if these proposals will ever get enacted, especially if Republicans hold onto the Senate, but a few would affect many Americans.

    * This weekend's Barron's cover offers a low-risk strategy for investors optimistic about an ecomomic recovery. * Other featured articles discuss what a COVID-19 vaccine would mean for the stock market and how it could shake up the pharmaceutical industry. * Also, the prospects for semiconductor stocks, a leading retailer, a financial services giant and more."A Low-Risk Strategy for Those Optimistic About a Recovery" by Daren Fonda suggests that small companies typically outperform over the long term, even more so at the beginning of an economic rebound. With a coronavirus vaccine on the horizon, Barron's believes Acme United Corporation (NYSE: ACU) is among the small cap stocks worth a look.Max A. Cherney's "Intel Can Shine Again" looks at how repeated manufacturing delays have dented the reputation of chip giant Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). In addition, Apple now has ditched Intel's products. Discover why Barron's thinks the stock is down but not out.In "A Covid Vaccine Is Coming. Here's What It Means for the Stock Market," Andrew Bary makes the case that after years of disappointment, a rotation into value-oriented investments from growth could gain traction. See why the likes of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) could be poised to climb as well.Semiconductor demand is surging, even as mergers reshape the industry. So says "5 Semiconductor Stocks With Stellar Prospects" by Leslie P. Norton. Find out how to play the next growth spurt and whether NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) are among the bargains now.In Bill Alpert's "Covid Vaccine Could Be a Drug Industry Game Changer," see how promising vaccine news lifted hopes that mRNA technology would be validated and speed other products to market. Find out what could this mean for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN), GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and others."Target Is Booming During the Pandemic. Why the Stock Still Looks Undervalued" by Teresa Rivas discusses why, even though Target Corporation (NASDAQ: TGT) is classified as a big-box retailer, these days it looks more like a department store than any department store. Plus, what to expect from this week's earnings report.See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Disney, Tesla And MoreCheck out how Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), the biggest pure play bet on memory chips, also could be a play on multiple hot themes, including 5G, electric vehicles, data center growth and even the end of the pandemic. This, according to Eric J. Savitz's "It's Time to Put Aside the Bad Memories of Micron's Stock."In "Pandemic or Not, Visa Remains a Growth Stock Stalking Its Biggest Rival, Cash," Jack Hough focuses on how, despite reduced spending during the pandemic, Visa Inc (NYSE: V) has seen greater adoption as consumers eschew cash. That should pay dividends after the crisis is over, according to this article.Reshma Kapadia's "Alibaba Joins the Ranks of Internet Giants Scorched by Regulators" says China has joined the United States and Europe in scrutinizing the big internet platforms whose shares have soared amid the pandemic. It talks about the case of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and the blow that befell its fintech affiliate, Ant Group.Also in this week's Barron's: * What is next for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau * Why the U.S. election bodes well for tech * Why to expect more ESG activism and SPACs in 2021 * Whether investors can predict special dividends * How to play the value stock boomlet while it lasts * Whether the stock market needs tech to hit new records * ETFs poised to benefit from a retail rebound * What the end of Moore's law means for investors and the economy * Why the $9 billion U.S. Postal Service loss matters * What to expect from the coming retail earnings reportsAt the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Last Week's Notable Insider Buys: Kraft, IBM, Vertex And More * Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Disney, Tesla And More(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Calpers loaded up on more Nikola and NIO shares in the third quarter, and doubled its investment in videoconferencing stock Zoom. It also edged up a position in Tesla.

    The stock market is at highs, but which sectors will lead? Google is in a rare stock in buy zone now. JD.com earnings and Moderna coronavirus vaccine news loom.

    Lower-valued American cannabis stocks are set to outperform their Canadian rivals as U.S. legal pot sales outpace those north of the border.

    Costco sells a one-year membership to Wheels Up, a private aviation company, for $17,499.99.

    Find out if Vanguard’s reputation and track record as a 401(k) plan provider is as stellar as its reputation and track record as a fund provider.

    As President-Elect Joe Biden prepares for his first year in office, he’ll have to grapple with the future funding problems facing Social Security and how to insure financial security for older Americans.

    The huge rally in China electric car stocks came to a screeching halt Friday after short seller Citron Research targeted Nio.

    Many people dream of retiring early, but it isn’t for everyone. Here’s how to decide if it makes sense for you.

  • 3 Oil Stocks To Buy And Bull Trade For Big Gains

    To be a longer-term oil investor is to know a thing or two about pain. It’s been a terribly challenging market for the commodity and other fossil fuels the past several years. But 2020 has taken the proverbial cake. Production wars, a global pandemic wrecking further havoc on weakening demand trends and Wall Street’s optimistic knack to price in an alternative energy future utopia have crushed oil stocks. One need look no further than the spring’s sub-zero futures pricing for a product once known as black gold. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH). In oil’s place, these stocks and many others within the broader alternatives market have flourished. Some like Tesla have even rightfully become household names. And it could always get worse for fossil fuels and oil stocks, but extinction?InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Despite increasingly possible and more competitive greener alternatives, even with wider consumer approval of a carbon free energy market, the reality is oil, even in a pandemic, is still everywhere. Petroleum-based products drive more than just our cars, it’s in all sorts of household goods, including our toothpaste. The arguments against oil investment are well known. But when it comes to the fossil fuel industry right now, off and on the price charts, hedged spread strategies look like a solid opportunity for today’s investors entering 2021. 7 Retail Stocks That Will Benefit From 2020’s Holiday Shopping Season Here are 3 big oil stocks to bull trade today: Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Total SE (NYSE:TOT) Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) I wouldn’t say it’s time to back up the truck in oil stocks. But given Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) and Eli Lilly’s (NYSE:LLY) very promising Covid-19 drugs, tomorrow may be a bit more like yesterday, in a good way. And along with encouraging price charts and a partisan Congress intent to stop any packaged Green New Deal dead in its tracks, hedged contrarian positions in the following three oil stocks looks like a good cause bullish investors can get behind. Oil Stocks to Buy: Chevron (CVX) Source: Charts by TradingView The first of our oil stocks to buy is Chevron. The blue-chip is now the only Dow Jones component with exposure to the energy sector following an August decision by index administrators to reduce industry exposure and replace Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) with software giant Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). The Dow decision was in large part based on XOM’s lower stock price as the index’s construction is price-weighted. But it’s also common knowledge CVX stock has slightly superior fundamentals. CVX has also helped its shareholders by making a smart decision this year to reduce its dividend and move more aggressively to cut costs. Technically, Chevron’s advantages are now being complimented by a price chart demonstrating sure signs of bottoming. After a somewhat iffy undercut double bottom which broke trend support in March, shares of this oil stock have formed a well-supported higher-low pattern. Coupled with a monthly candlestick price confirmation this month and bullish stochastics setup, CVX is an oil stock to buy today. Favored Strategy: January $72.50 / $90 collar Total SE (TOT) Source: Charts by TradingView The next stock of our oil stocks to buy is Total SE. U.S. investors may not be familiar with Total; unlike Chevron, you won’t find this French-based, ‘supermajor’ oil company’s gas stations in your neighborhood. But if investors are interested in parking some capital in the energy space, it may prove a big mistake to exclude TOT stock. Aside from a fairly strong balance sheet and well-supported dividend like Chevron, Total has shown a genuine commitment to making renewables part of its energy business. Notably, the company wants to generate 15% of its energy sales vis-à-vis “electrons” rather than fossil fuels by 2030. It also maintains a long-term interest as the largest investor in U.S. solar outfit SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR). In lieu of Total’s greener ambitions, TOT offers a modest hedge away from the fossil fuel market and maybe even larger exposure towards renewables for investors buying this particular oil stock today. Technically, Total is fairly interchangeable with what’s transpired in CVX this year. And again, that price action is looking bullish for investors with an eye on the road ahead. 7 Retail Stocks That Will Benefit From 2020’s Holiday Shopping Season Favored Strategy: Long February $35 / $45 collar Enbridge (ENB) Source: Charts by TradingView The last of our oil stocks to buy are shares of Enbridge. ENB is another international outfit, and a less familiar but very influential player in the industry.  Based in Canada, this company is one of the largest midstream outfits in North America. And by the looks of last week’s stronger-than-expected Q3 results, in spite of the challenging environment, Enbridge is doing a lot of things right, which has both analysts and investors paying attention. Technically, shares of ENB have weathered a battered fossil fuel market better than most and performed decidedly stronger than CVX and TOT the past few years. It hasn’t always been pretty of course and as with its peers, March was particularly ruthless for shareholders. But this oil stock has formed a more commanding bullish high-level double bottom base on the price chart since peaking in late 2014 alongside the top in the oil market. One minor cause for concern right now is how Enbridge’s stochastics have turned lower in oversold territory. Price action has also pulled back inside a monthly pullback pattern that was confirmed this month. However, given the larger pattern’s bullish tendencies, a slightly shorter-term collar, which can be restructured to offset some of today’s technical uncertainty, looks like a good way to approach this oil stock. Favored Strategy: December $27.50 / $30 collar Stocks Owned: On the date of publication, Chris Tyler holds, directly or indirectly, positions in Plug Power (PLUG) and its derivatives, but no other securities mentioned in this article. Chris Tyler is a former floor-based, derivatives market maker on the American and Pacific exchanges. The information offered is based on his professional experience but strictly intended for educational purposes only. Any use of this information is 100%  the responsibility of the individual. For additional market insights and related musings, follow Chris on Twitter @Options_CAT and StockTwits. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post 3 Oil Stocks To Buy And Bull Trade For Big Gains appeared first on InvestorPlace.

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • The Future for Exxon Mobil Stock Is Just As Bleak As It Looks

    There are investors out there who see this market as being in a bubble, or something close. And I’d expect many of those investors would point to Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) stock as “Exhibit A” in their argument. Source: Harry Green / Shutterstock.com After all, many growth stocks that are barely profitable — or not profitable at all — have been bid up relentlessly so far in 2020. Yet XOM stock has lost half its value. Surely, one of the titans of American industry shouldn’t lose value like that in a “normal” market. That aside, the massive rallies in tech names and other growth stocks are justified by investors supposedly taking the long view. Shouldn’t XOM stock get the same treatment?InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips After all, crude oil prices have been depressed by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Crude futures, after all, briefly went negative this spring. Oil prices at least are positive now, but they’re still bouncing around multi-year lows. But that argument misses the point. Yes, there are short-term pressures facing Exxon Mobil. Those aren’t the only pressures, however. In fact, there’s one core problem for Exxon Mobil: the world has changed. And it’s going to be difficult, if not impossible, for this oil giant to adapt. The Fundamental Case for XOM Stock If you look at the numbers, there’s a case to be made for XOM stock. One number to start with is $40. That’s the current per-barrel price of West Texas Intermediate crude. In 2019, on average, Exxon Mobil realized a price of $56.32 per barrel, according to its Form 10-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The year before, it was nearly $63. 7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy with the Election Behind Us The impact on earnings is staggering. Per that filing, a $1 move in the weighted-average realized crude price would increase Exxon’s after-tax profit by $475 million. That’s about 11 cents per share. So if (or when) crude bounces back, so will Exxon earnings … and in a big way. The second number is 9.9. That’s the dividend yield generated by XOM stock at the moment (in percentage points, obviously). Meanwhile, management has committed to the payout. And the two numbers can work together. A rebound in crude prices not only boosts earnings, but it puts the continued speculation about a dividend cut to bed. That means investors keep their income, and XOM stock likely gets a boost as well. In that scenario, Exxon can be a big winner. Beyond the Numbers That argument seems to make sense, but I believe it has a critical flaw. It is based on the idea that XOM stock has sold off because crude prices have plunged this year. And that’s simply not the entire story. After all, Exxon still has a market capitalization around $150 billion. It’s big institutional investors who move the stock — and they’re not selling (or putting off buying) the stock because of the size of the dividend. They’re not selling because oil futures went negative in April, or because WTI crude is at $40 at the moment. If they believed that crude was heading back to $60-plus once normalcy returned, they’d be buying XOM stock with both fists. They’re not doing that. And I’d bet that’s because a lot of those big investors indeed are taking the long view. That view can be summarized with a simple question: Can Exxon Mobil grow over time? And increasingly, the answer seems to be “no.” Electric vehicle adoption clearly is going to rise. We’ve seen stocks ranging from manufacturers to suppliers, in the U.S. and elsewhere, simply take off this year. That in turn suggests lower gasoline demand, which pressures Exxon’s upstream (exploration) and downstream (retail) businesses. Chemical demand probably bounces back to some extent, but there’s a shift away from plastics and other oil derivatives. Even natural gas demand probably goes lower over time thanks to renewable growth. Growth Without Growth There really isn’t any part of Exxon Mobil’s business that is untouched by changing demand trends. Those trends didn’t begin in 2020, and they’re not going to end in 2021. If anything, the changes have been accelerated at least in part by the pandemic. And that’s an enormous problem for XOM stock. It’s not impossible for a stock to grow if demand doesn’t; investors call those cases “melting ice cubes.” But there haven’t been too many successful melting ice cubes in recent years. And I’d wager there’s never been a melting ice cube with a market capitalization of $150 billion. Once a business peaks, the stock is going to run into trouble. And so from here, the 2020 trading in XOM stock looks like a realization by the market that the business indeed has peaked. That view suggests that XOM stock has fallen not because investors are distracted by shiny growth stocks, but because they’re correctly focused on a very difficult and dangerous path ahead. On the date of publication, neither Matt McCall nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in the article. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post The Future for Exxon Mobil Stock Is Just As Bleak As It Looks appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 10%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Markets continued their upward trend this week, gaining ground since the November 3 vote. There is an optimistic view that politics will settle into a more normal pattern with a new Administration. Even so, investors have been wary this past autumn – as there is plenty to be wary about. The coronavirus has started a comeback with the advent of cooler weather, and the political uncertainty that surrounded the election has left the status of further economic stimulus packages in limbo.It’s times like these that investors start taking a renewed interest in dividend stocks. These are the classic defensive stocks, and for good reason: a reliable dividend keeps the income flowing, no matter what the markets do. Wall Street analysts have chimed in – and they are recommending high-yield dividend stocks for investors looking to find protection for their portfolio. Here, we’ll take a look at three stocks that fit a profile: a Strong Buy rating from the analyst community, and a dividend yield that gives at least 10%.Stellus Capital (SCM)Stellus Capital offers capital solutions (read: debt financing) for companies in the lower mid-market range. These are companies that may have difficulty accessing capital through large banks; Stellus shoulders the higher risk as an investment opportunity. The capital company’s portfolio includes 67 companies, $1.6 billion in assets under management, and over $6 billion in total funds invested.Stellus has been raising its dividend payment this year. The next dividend has already been declared for December, and shows an effective increase to 31 cents per common share. This comes from combining the regular 25 cent payment with a special 6-cent dividend, and after the company paid out 25 cents per share in the previous two quarters. Counting the regular dividend, the payment annualizes to $1 per common share, and gives a yield of 10.91%.Writing from Raymond James, analyst Robert Dodd says, “Core earnings covered the base dividend in 3Q20, and a strong spillover position should cushion the dividend in 2021. We continue to view the risk /reward attractively."The analyst added, "The SCM pipeline looks robust, with ~10 portfolio companies going through various stages of due diligence. Repayments in 4Q20 could be as high as $30M - with a modest positive impact to NAV from exits above fair value marks at 3Q20.”To this end, Dodd rates SCM shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $11 price target. This figure implies a 17% upside from current levels. (To watch Dodd’s track record, click here)Overall, Stellus’ Strong Buy analyst consensus rating is based on 4 reviews, including 3 Buys and 1 Hold. The stock is selling for $9.43 and its average price target of $10.17 suggests it has a one-year upside potential of ~8%. (See SCM stock analysis on TipRanks)WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)Next up is WhiteHorse Finance, another BDC. WhiteHorse’s focus is on small-cap companies, valued at $50 million to $350 million, and WHF’s investments are typically in the $10 million to $50 million range. WhiteHorse’s portfolio totals more than $595 million.A better outlook for the future, based on earnings recovery, has given a firm foundation to dividend payments, and WhiteHorse has kept up its 35.5 cents regular dividend. Combined with a 12.5 cent special dividend, this makes the most recent payment 48 cents per common share. The yield is a sky-high 12.29%.Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski is upbeat about WhiteHorse, noting “WHF reported 3Q20 core net investment income (NII) of $0.38/share versus our $0.32 estimate and consensus' $0.29E. The bottom line was boosted by an interest recovery, but what encouraged us most was both growth and improvement in asset quality. $58.3M of funding activity was only partially offset by only $26.5M of repayments, driving ~8.8% linked-quarter growth in investments alongside mark appreciation."The 5-star analyst added, "Management seemed optimistic about the outlook for loan growth, saying that it was perhaps the best environment they had seen since 2012–2013, and they clearly have the capacity to put capital to work. The current gross leverage of 0.94x (and net 0.87x) sits below management's 1.00–1.25x target leverage, leaving ample room for growth in coming quarters amidst a strong investment pipeline."As a result, Kotowski gives the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and his $15 price target implies a robust 29% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Kotowski’s track record, click here)Overall, WhiteHorse has a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, with 3 buy-side reviews on record. The stock is currently priced at $11.65 and its $13.25 average price target suggests it has a one-year upside of 14%. (See WHF stock analysis on TipRanks)Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)Last but not least is Capital Southwest, another Texas-based company in the business development sector. CSWC focuses on lending and credit options for mid-market companies. Capital Southwest boasts a portfolio featuring $664 million invested into 69 companies, and has over $150 million in liquidity available.Revenues have been recovering since going negative in Q1, at the height of the corona crisis. Sequential gains in both Q1 and Q2 have brought quarterly revenues to $21 million, while earnings in Q3 showed a strong spike to 45 cents per share, the highest value in over two years.Rising earnings have allowed Capital Southwest to keep up its history of reliable dividend payments. The company raised its dividend going into 2020, and has maintained the 51-cent payment all year. The 10.5% yield is more than 4x higher than the average found among financial sector peer companies, bringing CSWC to the attention of dividend investors.Among CSWC's fans is JMP analyst Devin Ryan, who rates the stock a Buy and gives it a $17 price target. (To watch Ryan's track record, click here)"Overall, we think results for the quarter were strong and that Capital Southwest is one of the most attractive ways to gain exposure to lower-middle-market direct originations. We highlight improving credit quality, strong portfolio growth, a solid pipeline of deal flow, sustainable core/supplemental dividends and management’s focus on expenses as reasons we think the stock is positioned to outperform," Ryan opined.All in all, CSWC has a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, with 3 recent Buy reviews and 1 Hold. Shares have an average price target of $15.67, which is almost flat compared to the current trading price. The real return here is in the dividend. (See CSWC stock analysis at TipRanks)

    The number of people leaving the workforce to become semi-retired, instead of fully retired, is growing. Here is a look at the reasons and options.

  • Luckin Stock Can Grind Its Way Out of This Hole

    After all the events that transpired this year with Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY), this can only be a speculative bet. Luckin stock came to market in 2019 and after an iffy start, rallied 170%. Its buzz only lasted for about a week before it started its descent. Source: abolukbas / Shutterstock.com What unfolded thereafter is what you read about in books. The once-Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) slayer cut its own head by mistake. Management committed an egregious unforced error which created this opportunity today. Coming into 2020, Luckin seemed like it was a legitimate foe to the mighty SBUX. It was surprising how a company this young rose this fast to face the champ. In hindsight, it was easy for them since it turns out they were flat out cheating. The scandal that ensued crippled the stock completely.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The investors were the losers and those who had believed in it faced a wipe-out. I got off easy back then. I only had a few calls with it because I tried to catch the falling knife too soon. Today we consider the chart once more to see if there is anything left to salvage from Luckin stock. We are of course looking at the OTC market where it now lives. Wall Street forgives a lot, but not out-and-out fraud. Luckin will have to work very hard to get out of stock purgatory. In cases like these I rely heavily on the technicals. The information in the charts is extremely valuable and has no emotions. I can consider lines without needing to draw on sentiment. Most of the trading is done by machines so it is a collection of self-fulfilling prophecies. Ignoring them would be opting to refuse a powerful tool of the trade. Luckin Stock ‘Fundamentals’ According to the company, the fraud started in Q2 of 2019 by Jian Liu, the COO. They have since squashed it and corralled the posse that helped him commit the infractions. The company will have to deal with the blow-back for years. 7 Retail Stocks That Will Benefit From 2020’s Holiday Shopping Season I can imagine investors suing for reparations from the pain they endured. The company claims to have ample cash to deal with the costs. This remains an opaque financial data, so we will have to trust they have unverified $750 million. We were fooled into thinking that Luckin had a competitive advantage being the local favorite. I chalked up the sales success to the fact that patriotism put SBUX at a disadvantage. They also introduced the concept of sales kiosks which sounded strange. I’ve always believed that peoples’ love for routine was a big part of the Starbucks success. My friends, who are devotees, are so because they enjoy the morning stop at “their” Starbucks. It wouldn’t be the same if it was a vending machine. Then there was the unfair competition tactics. Luckin was pretty much giving the business away. I made note of it in my January write up. Such an unfair advantage could not last. They can’t give away the business too long before they go broke. Then came the massive bust and now it’s a whole new ballgame. Management has since pinned the blame and is trying to move on from it. They are going to be under the microscope, so from that sense the fraud worry is off the table. The Chart Suggests a Move Is Coming Source: Charts by TradingView Technically the range is tightening to a point where it needs to explode. The direction of the move is still unclear but it’s coming. The major upside trigger is if the Luckin stock bulls can take it above $6.40 where it failed recently. But the real battle is $1 closer than that. The buyers are in charge since it is finding footing on dips. Ever since the June swoon, it has been setting higher-lows. If this continues then the odds of a breakout are good. Once above the triggers we noted, it will face at least two lines of resistance. One is at $6.80 and the other at $7.50 per share. The biggest test for the bulls will be $10, just below the massive gap that crushed it in April. Pandemic or not, this stock was headed for disaster due to an unforced error from within. But the upswing momentum from the virus crisis recovery could also levitate Luckin stock in its bid to get back to the big show. Being part of the OTC market makes it by definition a speculative bet. Owning these shares for the long haul makes sense for investors who are betting on a miracle comeback. We don’t have a lot of transparency here into their business, but as they say: No risk, no reward. On the date of publication, Nicolas Chahine did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.  Nicolas Chahine is the managing director of SellSpreads.com. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post Luckin Stock Can Grind Its Way Out of This Hole appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Elon Musk says he likely has 'moderate case of COVID'

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk says he "most likely" has COVID-19.What Happened: Musk on Saturday tweeted that he has cold-like symptoms, leading him to believe it probably is COVID-19. He described it as a "moderate case."> Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold.> > -- Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2020Criticism of Testing: This follows his calling out tests as "bogus" after testing positive in two tests and negative in two others. He said Friday that the rapid antigen tests came from Becton Dickinson and Co. (NYSE: BDX). Benzinga's Take: Musk has weathered stressful challenges before, many of them arguably more daunting than this. As a high-flying executive with access to top-notch health care, he'll almost certainly be back to work in top form very quickly.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * V-Shaped Recovery Looking More Likely As Corporate Profits Show Resilience(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.