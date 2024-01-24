Emerging Markets Currencies, Stocks Extend Gains on China Boost

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market currencies and stocks extended gains Wednesday as the latest stimulus measures from China added to positive signals from the US economy to boost risk appetite.

Developing world stocks are heading toward their biggest two-day gain this year, while currencies are advancing for a fifth day, rising 0.3%. Almost all Latin American currencies are strengthening, with the Mexican peso and Brazil’s real leading advances.

Mexico published inflation figures on Wednesday, with core annual inflation slowing to 4.78%, in line with expectations, but the headline index unexpectedly accelerated to 4.90%, mostly due to rents and restaurant costs. The results complicate the outlook for interest rate cuts in Latin America’s second largest economy.

Meanwhile, a Bloomberg dollar index retreated 0.4%. At the same time, US data showed business activity expanded in January by the most in seven months.

Markets are seeing “a bout of risk on with commodities climbing, a Goldilocks daily rally with US treasuries and global yields tamed, after a soft start of the week,” said Alejandro Cuadrado, chief FX strategist at BBVA in New York. “Refreshing, but not sure how lasting.”

Asian stocks rallied after China reaffirmed its resolve to support markets by cutting banks’ reserve requirement ratio next month, on top of a $278 billion stock rescue package already announced. The moves follow a $4.6 trillion selloff since 2021 that left the nation’s mainland stocks trading at the lowest valuations in five years and its Hong Kong-listed stocks at the cheapest in eight.

“There’s nothing in the short-term that does more to benefit emerging markets than better news out of China,” said Charles Robertson, the head of macro-strategy at FIM Partners Ltd. “The RRR rate doesn’t resolve the geopolitical angst, heal the property sector or promise strong growth, but it is a signal that the authorities are prepared to do something to reverse the equity market decline. That’s good enough for markets this morning.”

Analysts’ earnings estimates for companies in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index are going up again as well. They posted the first back-to-back increases since Jan. 1. Meanwhile, early trends showed US companies were heading for a strong earnings season, with five out of every six companies beating profit forecasts so far.

Tuesday’s rally in Netflix Inc., on the back of better-then-expected numbers for subscriber growth, underpinned sentiment toward technology stocks. The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 4.2%, the biggest gain since Nov. 15.

South Africa’s rand climbed after data that December inflation fell slightly more than forecast.

Investors will be turning their attention to a slew of US economic data, including purchasing managers’ indexes on Wednesday. The European Central Bank’s monetary-policy decision Thursday will set the course for the euro and eastern European assets.

