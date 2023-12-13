EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets jump as Fed flags end to rate hikes; Argentina peso down 50% after devaluation

* Fed signals end to rate hikes * Argentina's peso drops more than 50% at open, Merval touches fresh intraday high * Brazilian central bank decision due * Latin American stocks up 2.7%, currencies rise 0.7% (Updated at 3:10 pm ET/2010 GMT) By Siddarth S and Lisa Pauline Mattackal Dec 13 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies jumped on Wednesday, snapping a two-day decline, after the Federal Reserve signaled an end to U.S. interest rate hikes and projected cuts in 2024, while Argentina's peso fell more than 50% against the dollar on wariness about President Javier Milei's new economic measures. The broader Latin American currencies index jumped 0.7%, while MSCI's gauge for South American equities ticked up 2.7% to its highest since early August. The Fed held interest rates steady and signaled in new economic projections that its aggressive rate hiking cycle may be at an end. Some policymakers projected lower borrowing costs in 2024 and investors increased bets on rate cuts next March. "The Fed believes they have the soft landing in the bag, clearly, markets believe them now ... the Fed's stance could keep the rate cut trade rolling through the end of the year," said Callie Cox, investment analyst at eToro. Emerging market assets, which benefit from increased risk appetite and higher returns when U.S. borrowing costs are lower, have risen in the fourth quarter as investors have priced in rate cuts next year. Elsewhere, Argentina's government allowed the peso to fall more than 50% on the official market, and was last seen at 800 to the dollar as markets cautiously welcomed the first details of President Javier Milei's "shock therapy" for the country's economy. Argentina's central bank said it will hold its benchmark interest rate at 133% and impose a new "crawling peg" that steadily weakens the peso 2% each month after a planned sharp devaluation. "The large devaluation poses upside risks to inflation in the near term, although the extent of any pass-through may be mitigated by tight monetary and fiscal policies," said Stuart Culverhouse, chief economist and head of fixed income research at Tellimer. Argentina's Merval index jumped to a fresh intraday record of 1,084,545 units, before pulling back to fall 0.6% on the day. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index rose 2.5% and the real ticked up 0.6% ahead of a crucial policy meeting in which the central bank is expected to deliver a fourth consecutive 50-basis-point interest rate cut. Mexico's peso gained 0.5%, while the country's benchmark index jumped 1.3% to its highest since July 31. Emerging market debt and stock portfolios drew in $43.4 billion from foreign investors in November, the largest net amount since January, data from the Institute of International Finance showed. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2010 GMT: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 975.73 -0.09 MSCI LatAm 2522.41 2.64 Brazil Bovespa 129600.90 2.53 Mexico IPC 55133.90 1.28 Chile IPSA 6020.41 1.81 Argentina MerVal 1003483.68 -0.647 Colombia COLCAP 1161.98 1.11 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9234 -0.08 Mexico peso 17.2150 0.51 Chile peso 869.7 0.59 Colombia peso 3975 0.28 Peru sol 3.7801 -0.42 Argentina peso 799.9500 -54.18 (interbank) Argentina peso 1040 2.88 (parallel) (Reporting by Siddarth S, Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Richard Chang)