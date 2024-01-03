EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets slip after Fed minutes as dollar strength limits gains

* Brazil's current account deficit widens * Fed meeting minutes show policymakers more confident on inflation * Stocks down 0.5%, FX slips 0.1% (Updated at 3pm ET/2000 GMT) By Siddarth S and Lisa Pauline Mattackal Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indexes tracking Latin American currencies and stocks slipped on Wednesday, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields as investors continued to gauge the path of interest rates in the world's largest economy. The MSCI index tracking Latin American stocks was down 0.5%. A basket of regional currencies was down 0.1% against the dollar, which was up 0.2% on the day. Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's December meeting did little to change investor sentiment. Policymakers appeared increasingly convinced last month that inflation was coming under control, with growing concern about the damage "overly restrictive" monetary policy might do to the economy, according to the minutes. The resurgence in the dollar index and benchmark U.S. Treasury yields in recent days sheds some light on fading optimism about early rate cuts, and has pressured emerging market assets in the first trading week of the year. JP Morgan analysts said based on implied cash allocations, investors appear to be still underweight emerging market equities. "The implied cash allocation of non-bank investors globally has declined towards the lows of the end of 2021, suggesting that there is currently a very low liquidity cushion to propagate financial assets further, thus posing downside risk to both equities and bonds going forward," the bank's analysts said in a note. Among currencies, Brazilian real was little changed while Mexico's peso slipped 0.1%. Chile's peso nudged 0.5% higher. Brazil's Bovespa index gained 0.3%, with energy stocks lifted by a 3% jump in crude oil prices after a disruption at Libya's top oilfield added to worries about global supplies. Shares of Brazil's state-owned oil firm Petrobras leapt over 3%, while shares of Colombia's Ecopetrol rose 2.3%. Colombia's benchmark stock index rose 0.9%. Brazil posted a wider-than-expected current account deficit in November but the figure as a proportion of gross domestic product (GDP) continued to decrease, data showed. Among other regional bourses, Mexican shares were down 1.9%,dropping to its lowest level since Dec. 14, and Chile's IPSA index slid 1.2%. Argentina's Merval index gained 4.5%, while presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni said the country's inflation likely hovered around 30% in December. Elsewhere, Mexico has placed $7.5 billion in three reference bonds with the demand for the offer reaching $21.3 billion, the finance ministry said in a statement. The bond issue expanded Mexico's investor base to include participants from the Arabian Peninsula for the first time. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1002.69 -1.35 MSCI LatAm 2604.24 -0.57 Brazil Bovespa 133126.12 0.32 Mexico IPC 55897.75 -1.9 Chile IPSA 6139.45 -1.15 Argentina MerVal 972411.66 4.513 Colombia COLCAP 1233.41 0.89 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9176 -0.07 Mexico peso 17.0330 -0.11 Chile peso 880.1 0.49 Colombia peso 3909.6 -0.37 Peru sol 3.6948 0.41 Argentina peso 811.1000 -0.05 (interbank) Argentina peso 985 2.03 (parallel) (Reporting by Siddarth S and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter and Aurora Ellis)