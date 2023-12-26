EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets start last week of 2023 positively on rate-cut bets, Bovespa at all-time high

* Brazil's Bovespa index touches fresh highs * Latam stocks index at highest since April 2022 * Oil company Enauta rise over 9% on $150 mln deal * Shopping mall operator Allos rises 1% * Stocks up 1.3%, FX adds 0.5% (Updated at 3:30pm ET/2030 GMT) By Siddarth S and Lisa Pauline Mattackal Dec 26 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks entered the last week of the year with vigor as rising oil prices bolstered markets in the region's top crude exporters, while Brazil's Bovespa stock index continued its strong run, setting a fresh all-time high. The MSCI's index tracking Latin American stocks was up 1.3%, touching its highest level since April 2022, while a basket of regional currencies was up 0.5% against the dollar. Brazil's Bovespa index's rally continued as it touched fresh record highs of 133,491 points after hitting all-time highs last week. Assets in Latin America were boosted as oil climbed more than 2% to its highest level this month after further attacks on ships in the Red Sea prompted fears of shipping disruptions . Currencies of oil-exporting countries, the Mexican peso and the Colombian peso rose 0.3% and 1%, while Brazil's real gained 0.8%. Investors also continued to bet on U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2024, with the dollar hovering near a five-month low which boosted emerging market currencies. With gains led by its energy-focused stocks, Brazil's stock index was up 0.6% on the day and is on pace for its best year since 2019 with gains of over 21%. Private economists in Brazil are forecasting a deeper monetary policy easing next year as their inflation expectations accommodate within the central bank's target range, a weekly survey conducted by the monetary authority showed on Tuesday. "(Brazil's) inflation expectations for end-2024 remain 91bp(basis points) above the target and for 2025/26 remain stuck 50bp above the inflation target 3.0% midpoint, which likely reflects the expectation that the government will not deliver on the announced fiscal targets" Goldman Sachs economists said in a note. Trading was light following the Christmas holiday. December has been a cheerful month for Latin American assets, with the stocks and currencies indexes on track for monthly gains of 8% and 2.7% respectively, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish stance followed by a softer U.S. inflation report pushed investor expectations of rate-cuts as early as March. Argentina's Merval index dipped 3.7%, while Mexico's benchmark stock index was up 1%. Shares of Grupo Mexico edged up 0.3% after announcing its Transportes unit has acquired 60% stakes in two firms providing maritime transportation services of railroad cars between the United States and Mexico. However, shares of the unit slipped 0.2%. Further boosting Brazilian equities, Enauta rose 9.5%, hitting six-month highs, after the oil company said on Monday it acquired the entire 23% stake held by QatarEnergy Brasil Ltda in some oil fields in the Campos Basin. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2010 GMT: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 999.41 0.62 MSCI LatAm 2671.04 1.31 Brazil Bovespa 133504.74 0.57 Mexico IPC 57909.16 1.04 Chile IPSA 6218.05 1.09 Argentina MerVal 913125.08 -3.727 Colombia COLCAP 1181.28 0.93 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8224 -0.03 Mexico peso 16.9577 0.33 Chile peso 889.3 -0.09 Colombia peso 3854.4 1.06 Peru sol 3.6781 -0.14 Argentina peso 806.8500 -0.25 (interbank) Argentina peso 975 2.05 (parallel) (Reporting by Siddarth S and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alistair Bell)