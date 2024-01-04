EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks extend declines as Fed minutes offered little light on rate-cut timeline

* Latam stocks extend losses for third day running * Brazil's Bovespa index lead equity declines * Brazil's services PMI & PPI falls * Stocks down 0.4%, FX muted By Siddarth S Jan 4 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks extended declines on Thursday, while the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields gained modestly as investors adjusted bets of early rate cuts after the Fed's meeting minutes shed little light on the timeline for reduced borrowing costs. The MSCI index tracking Latin American stocks was down 0.4% by 1518 GMT, while a basket of regional currencies was muted against a steady dollar. The broader stock index has declined for three consecutive sessions since the start of the New Year. Minutes of the Fed's December policy meeting released on Wednesday reflected a growing sense that inflation is under control among policymakers and growing concern about the risks that "overly restrictive" monetary policy may pose to the economy. However, the minutes did not provide direct clues about when rate cuts might commence. "I feel nothing too surprising came from the minutes. If anything, their dialogue, and notes seemed to share the general idea that the economy has been resilient, and they are yet to see any signs of deterioration," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex. "In that case, it will really be a matter of “wait-and-see” while interest rates may stay higher for longer than markets want to price-in," Perez added. Latin American assets enjoyed a stellar end to 2023, its best in years, a rally fueled by the Fed's dovish stance. But 2024 has not been a kind start as optimism around early rate cuts faded that helped the dollar and Treasury yields gain some momentum. Adding to the uncertainty, a stronger-than-expected private payrolls report indicated resilience in the U.S. labor market, raising further questions on the timeline of reduced borrowing costs. Brazil's Bovespa index slid 0.7%, leading broader equity declines, and the real was steady. Brazil's services purchasing manager's index (PMI) fell in December, while producer prices also decreased in November. Mexican shares were muted, while the peso slipped 0.2% ahead of the Banxico's meeting minutes due later in the day. "I believe they (Banxico) will be perhaps slightly more dovish than the Fed," Perez added. Among other regional bourses, Chile's IPSA index fell 0.2%, while the Colombia's Colcap index and Peruvian shares advanced 1.5% and 0.7% respectively. Argentina's Merval index climbed 1.5%, while a top court on Wednesday suspended a package of labor reforms decreed by new President Javier Milei last month, after the nation's largest union filed an injunction. Currency of the world's top copper producer - the Chilean peso dropped 0.7% tracking lower copper prices. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1520 GMT: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1004.24 0.11 MSCI LatAm 2587.38 -0.4 Brazil Bovespa 132008.32 -0.62 Mexico IPC 55720.06 -0.01 Chile IPSA 6124.78 -0.24 Argentina MerVal 987044.35 1.505 Colombia COLCAP 1247.18 1.5 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9216 -0.15 Mexico peso 17.0510 -0.28 Chile peso 886.8 -0.76 Colombia peso 3927.9 -0.43 Peru sol 3.6948 0.00 Argentina peso 811.7000 -0.06 (interbank) Argentina peso 990 1.52 (parallel) (Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)