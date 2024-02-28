EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American currencies decline as dollar firms in lead-up to inflation data

* Brazil's real, Peru sol top losers * G20 finance leaders meet in Brazil * Stocks down 0.9%, FX falls 0.3% By Shashwat Chauhan Feb 28 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies dipped on Wednesday as the dollar regained strength ahead of a crucial U.S. inflation print later in the week, while rekindled troubles in China's embattled property sector also crimped sentiment. At 10:01 a.m. ET (1501 GMT), MSCI's gauge for Latin American currencies eased 0.3% after rising in the previous two sessions. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major global peers, gained 0.1% ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation on Thursday, with investors hunting for more clues on when the central bank may start easing its monetary policy. Brazil's real was at the helm of the selling pressure, down 0.6% against the dollar after rising close to 1% in the previous session. Separately, a reading of Brazil's General Market Price Index (IGP-M) fell 0.52% in February against expectations of a 0.50% decline. The Mexican peso fell 0.3% to 17.104, while Colombia's peso was flat after rising nearly 1% in the last two sessions. Peru's sol dipped 0.6% in early trade, its first decline in three sessions. Chile's peso was holding flat at 981.6 per dollar after data showed the Andean country's unemployment rate came in at 8.4% in the quarter to January, coming below an expected level of 8.6%. "From a year ago, the uptick in the unemployment rate has been driven more by a recovery in the participation rate than a deterioration in the labor market, in our view," Goldman Sachs strategists wrote in a note. Latin American stocks also sold off early on, down 0.9%, with heavyweight Brazil's main stock index falling 0.4% as losses in financials and utilities weighed. Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA fell 4.5% after reporting 2023 results. Stocks in Argentina dropped 0.9%, on track for a third successive daily decline, while Mexican shares eased 0.4% early on. Inflation data from several other major economies, including a broad euro zone measure and manufacturing figures from China, will also be on investors' radar this week. Elsewhere, Chinese developer Country Garden said a liquidation petition has been filed against it for non-payment of a $205 million loan. HIGHLIGHTS ** Mexico's finances on sustainable path, fiscal reform unnecessary - deputy minister ** Brazil warns of global economic challenges as G20 finance chiefs meet Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1019.03 -0.85 MSCI LatAm 2552.09 -0.83 Brazil Bovespa 131069.29 -0.47 Mexico IPC 56079.88 -0.29 Chile IPSA 6370.14 0.76 Argentina MerVal 1024760.39 -0.926 Colombia COLCAP 1289.65 0.24 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9601 -0.57 Mexico peso 17.1035 -0.26 Chile peso 981.6 -0.07 Colombia peso 3928.35 -0.02 Peru sol 3.7928 -0.49 Argentina peso (interbank) 841.7000 -0.06 Argentina peso (parallel) 1040 2.88 (Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)