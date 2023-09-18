EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American currencies continue winning streak ahead of busy central bank week

* Ministry of Finance raises Brazil's GDP forecast * Peruvian minister sees inflation easing to 5.2% in Sept. * Latin American currencies rise for sixth session * Brazil, Turkey, South Africa central banks meet this week (Updated at 3:33 pm ET/ 1933 GMT) By Lisa Pauline Mattackal and Shashwat Chauhan Sept 18 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Monday against a weaker U.S. dollar as investors eyed monetary policy decisions from major central banks this week, with the Brazilian real holding two-week highs ahead of an interest rate announcement. MSCI's index for Latin American currencies gained 0.3%, rising for a sixth straight session- its longest winning streak since early April. The index logged its biggest weekly gain in more than five months on Friday, with signs of stabilization in China's economy and a surge in oil prices supporting the currencies of resource-rich Latin American countries and as strong economic data further boosted investor confidence. "We're in a rate-cutting cycle, that's often not great for currencies, but just the backdrop of a more solid economic picture could be good news there," said Jeff Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab. A flurry of central bank decisions are due this week, with the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and the Bank of England and Bank of Japan delivering interest rate decisions later in the week. Among emerging markets, Brazil's central bank is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate by another 50 basis points to 12.75%, Turkey is likely to lift rates, and South Africa forecast to keep rates steady at 8.25%. The Brazilian real gained 0.3% against the dollar, clinging to more than two-week highs, also boosted after the Finance Ministry raised the country's 2023 economic growth forecast to 3.2% from 2.5%. The Colombian peso advanced 0.7%, touching its highest since end-July as Brent crude was nearing $95 a barrel. The Peruvian sol gained 0.3% against the dollar, snapping a three-day losing streak. Peru's annual inflation could ease to 5.2% in September, Economy Minister Alex Contreras said on Monday. However, the Mexican peso snapped a five session winning streak, slipping 0.2% against the dollar with some eyeing further rate cuts from the country's central bank. "The interest in Mexico to reduce their rates and the Fed's reluctance to step off their hawkish stance is just going to create a very dollar bullish environment for the peso," said Matthew Kassel, chief operating officer at Edgewater Markets. MSCI's broader Latin American stock index <. MILA00000PUS> rose 0.2%, after logging its best weekly performance since June on Friday. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa and Colombia's COLCAP were in the red, while bourses in Mexico and Argentina rose 0.4% and 2.9%, respectively. Markets in Chile were closed for a public holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging 976.41 -0.87 Markets MSCI LatAm 2395.45 0.2 Brazil Bovespa 118332.8 -0.36 Mexico IPC 51577.22 0.44 Argentina MerVal 582554.5 2.65 Colombia COLCAP 1096.1 -0.23 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8529 0.37 Mexico peso 17.1136 -0.29 Colombia peso 3897.5 0.77 Peru sol 3.6971 0.31 Argentina peso 349.95 0.03 (interbank) Argentina peso 733 -0.41 (parallel) (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar, Johann M Cherian, Lisa Mattackal and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)