EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American currencies, stocks decline as U.S. inflation data awaited

* Brazil's real, Peru sol top losers * Mexico GDP forecast revised down * G20 finance leaders meet in Brazil * Stocks down 2%, FX falls 0.4% (Updated at 2:30pm ET/1930 GMT) By Shashwat Chauhan and Lisa Pauline Mattackal Feb 28 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies dipped on Wednesday as the dollar regained strength and oil prices slipped ahead of a crucial U.S. inflation print later in the week, while rekindled troubles in China's property sector also crimped sentiment. MSCI's gauge for Latin American currencies eased 0.4% after rising in the previous two sessions as the dollar strengthened ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation on Thursday. "USD strength and rates selloff over the month is not being obviously challenged today," Juan Manuel Herrera, senior economist at Scotiabank said in a note. Month-end investment flow demand was also likely propping up the dollar, according to Scotiabank. Latin American stocks sold off, losing 2% in the index's worst day since Jan 16. The inflation figures from the U.S. are being closely watched as investors seek more clues on when the central bank may start easing monetary policy. Comments from the Federal Reserve's John Williams on Wednesday reinforced that policymakers are in no hurry to cut rates. The Mexican peso fell 0.3% to 17.1038 after its central bank lowered 2024 economic growth forecasts to 2.8% from 3%, and increased forecasts for inflation. Mexico's benchmark stock index fell 1.6% to its lowest level in over one month. Colombia's peso was flat after rising nearly 1% in the last two sessions. Further weighing on Latin American markets was a dip in oil prices and continued concern over spillover impacts of China's embattled property sector after developer Country Garden said a liquidation petition had been filed against it for non-payment of a loan. Brazil's real led regional declines, down 0.8% against the dollar after rising close to 1% on Tuesday. A reading of Brazil's General Market Price Index (IGP-M) fell 0.52% in February against expectations of a 0.50% decline. Peru's sol dipped 0.3%, while Chile's peso rose 0.5% after data showed its unemployment rate came in better than expected. "From a year ago, the uptick in the unemployment rate has been driven more by a recovery in the participation rate than a deterioration in the labor market, in our view," Goldman Sachs strategists wrote. Brazil's main stock index fell 1.4%. Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA lost 5.5% after reporting 2023 results. Stocks in Argentina slumped 2.6%. Inflation data from several other major economies, including a broad euro zone measure and manufacturing figures from China, is due this week. HIGHLIGHTS ** Mexico's finances on sustainable path, fiscal reform unnecessary - deputy minister ** Brazilian airline Gol gets court approval for $1 bln bankruptcy loan Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1017.78 -0.97 MSCI LatAm 2522.02 -2 Brazil Bovespa 129913.56 -1.35 Mexico IPC 55371.95 -1.55 Chile IPSA 6346.61 0.39 Argentina MerVal 1007644.20 -2.58 Colombia COLCAP 1283.99 -0.2 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9698 -0.76 Mexico peso 17.1040 -0.26 Chile peso 975.9 0.51 Colombia peso 3924.62 0.07 Peru sol 3.7834 -0.25 Argentina peso 841.7000 -0.06 (interbank) Argentina peso 1025 4.39 (parallel) (Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Chizu Nomiyama)