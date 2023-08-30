EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam FX gain on weaker dollar; Brazil's real underperforms

* Brazil meets job gain expectations, but drops year-on-year * Bank of Mexico raises 2023 growth forecast; says slowdown ahead * As inflation soars, Argentines say they've seen this film before * Gabon coup triggers dollar bond slide, raises funding questions (Updated at 1955 GMT) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Ankika Biswas Aug 30 (Reuters) - Most resource-rich Latin American currencies rose on Wednesday as a weak dollar boosted risk appetite on hopes the Federal Reserve would stop raising interest rates, while higher commodity prices also provided support. The MSCI's Latin American currencies index added 0.4%, touching a near one-month high intraday, as the dollar fell after data showed slower-than-expected growth for the U.S. economy in the second quarter and a smaller increase in August private job growth. The Brazilian real, however, shed 0.3% against the dollar, on track for a near 3% monthly decline. Data showed Brazil's July formal job creation met expectations, but represented a 36.6% year-on-year decline, while the IGP-M price index, which measures both producer and consumer prices, fell 0.14% in August, according to the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), compared to estimates of a 0.15% rise. "While inflation is certainly going in the right direction, one softer job creation reading doesn't make a trend ... but we expect the second half of the year to be weaker for Brazil," said Nur Cristiani, head of Latam investment strategy at J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management. "The real is much more linked to political uncertainty that we've had in the past few weeks, particularly some approvals needed to pass the 2024 budget this week." Top copper producer Chile's peso rebounded on Wednesday after a 1.5% drop in the past two sessions, tracking higher prices of the red metal. Data showed Chile's unemployment rate hit 8.8% in the May-July period, above expectations of 8.6%. Top oil exporters Mexico's peso and Colombia's peso gained 0.3% and 0.1% respectively as prices of crude oil strengthened. Mexico's central bank raised its economic growth forecast to 3.0% for 2023 in its quarterly report, up from 2.3%, but maintained its warning that an economic slowdown was likely. Meanwhile, Argentina is battling against triple-digit inflation, its highest in over three decades, that could climb to near 200% by year-end, stirring memories of hyperinflation in the late 1980s and other economic crises. "This is like a movie one has already seen several times," said Roberto Gonzalez Blanco, a retired 80-year-old public accountant. Argentina's peso rose to 730-per-dollar. Mexico's credit rating could improve if nearshoring, a trend to move production closer to North American buyers and away from Asia, continues to boost its economy, the head of emerging markets credit research at S&P Global Ratings said in an interview. Elsewhere, Gabon's military coup sparked the steepest daily drop in its dollar bonds since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, just weeks after the country carried out continental Africa's first debt for nature swap. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1955 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 988.84 0.13 MSCI LatAm 2435.47 0.13 Brazil Bovespa 117656.28 -0.63 Mexico IPC 54593.43 0.61 Chile IPSA 6033.26 -0.44 Argentina MerVal 668031.99 -2.276 Colombia COLCAP 1114.59 0.3 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8682 -0.28 Mexico peso 16.7373 0.31 Chile peso 850.5 0.82 Colombia peso 4088.1 0.10 Peru sol 3.6831 -0.24 Argentina peso (interbank) 350.0000 0.00 Argentina peso (parallel) 730 2.74 (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Grant McCool)