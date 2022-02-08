U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

Emerging Markets Report: Home Smart Home

SPYR, Inc. and Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • SPYR

SPYR Technologies Leveraging Apple Ubiquity, Adding OEM Products to Massive IoT Market

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today’s featured company is one of those stories that could literally change your way of life. And we’re not referring to stock returns, we’re talking about making your home a more connected, more comfortable space. Cars too.

Kindly allow us to explain.

SPYR Technologies (OTCQB:SPYR) is a technology company that, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., operates in the “Internet of Things” (IoT) market, develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions to potentially grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart-technology products.

Ok, that’s the cold descriptor. The real story is sexier.

SPYR’s offering life hacks your world with a suite of innovative services that exploit Apple’s core products to deliver unique value and life changing efficiency in your home and car. On top of that, SPYR is creating proprietary products to add to Apple’s ubiquitous universe, thus inserting themselves into one of the most widely held—literally—platforms on Earth. Most everything is executed through an Apple iPhone.

A recent report projects that the global Internet of Things (IoT) market will grow from $381.30 billion in 2021 to $1,854.76 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 25.4% in forecast period. (source)

SPYR is looking to stake its claim in this massive market. We are just now beginning to cover SPYR and its progress. Recent news indicates the Company intends to be proactive in telling its story.

Stay tuned.

For additional information on SPYR and Applied Magix:

https://spyr.com/

https://appliedmagix.com/

About The Emerging Markets Report:
The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

EMC has been paid $150,000 by SPYR, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/disclaimer/

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
390 N Orange Ave. Suite 2300
Orlando, FL 32801
E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com
Web: https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/


